Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
China's Xi Urges Russia and Other Countries to Work at Preventing 'Colour Revolutions'
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on Russia and other members of a regional grouping to support each other in preventing foreign powers from instigating "colour revolutions" - popular uprisings that have shaken former Communist nations - in their countries. Speaking in Uzbekistan at a summit...
US News and World Report
China Will Work With Russia to 'Instill Stability and Positive Energy in a Chaotic World', Xi Tells Putin
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will work with Russia to "instill stability and positive energy in a chaotic world", Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on the sidelines of a summit in Uzbekistan. This is the first time they are meeting in person since the...
US News and World Report
France's Health Body Warns of Resurgence of COVID Virus in the Country
PARIS (Reuters) - France's national health body warned on Friday of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country, and urged people to continue to get vaccinated to protect themselves against the virus. The Sante Publique France (SPF) body said that during the week of Sept 5-Sept 11, there had...
US News and World Report
No Italian Parties in U.S.' Russian Financing Report, Draghi Says
ROME (Reuters) - No Italian political parties were named in a report drawn up by U.S. intelligence that highlighted Russian efforts to influence politics in more than two dozen countries, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday. The U.S. State Department on Tuesday released a summary of the alleged Russian...
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Hungary's Orban Aims to Block Extension of EU's Russia Sanctions -Report
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects European Union leaders to start talks on extending sanctions on Russia in the autumn but Budapest would try to block the move, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported, citing unidentified sources. Orban, a harsh critic of EU sanctions on Moscow over its...
US News and World Report
India Economic Growth to Be Sustained by Consumer Spending Rebound, Says Govt Review
MUMBAI (Reuters) - A sharp rebound in consumer spending and rising employment will sustain economic growth in India in the months ahead, the government said in its monthly economic review for August published on Saturday. It said an increase in private consumption and higher capacity utilisation rates had helped private-sector...
US News and World Report
Turkey's Erdogan: Armenian Attitude Towards Azerbaijan Will Have Consequences
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Armenia's attitude towards Azerbaijan was unacceptable and would have consequences, after days of clashes between the two neighbours. "We find the situation that has occurred due to Armenia's violation of the agreement - reached after the (2020) war that resulted...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Continues to Consolidate Its Control in Kharkiv Area, UK Says
(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate their control of newly liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast. Russian forces have largely withdrawn from the area west of the Oskil River, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.(https://bit.ly/3SnlLbR) High-value equipment...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Italy to Contribute to Ukraine EU Aid Program With 700 Million Euros - Govt Draft
ROME (Reuters) - Italy will contribute to the EU's macro-financial assistance (MFA) program for Ukraine with 700 million euros ($697.48 million), a government draft showed on Friday. The decision is expected to be ratified by a cabinet meeting later in the day. ($1 = 1.0034 euros) (Reporting by Alvise Armellini,...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Seals Gas Supply Deal With US for Winter - Interfax Quotes PM
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine has reached an agreement with the United States on the supply of 2 billion cubic metres of natural gas over the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first three months of 2023, Interfax news agency quoted the prime minister as saying on Wednesday. "We now see...
US News and World Report
Putin Tells Europe: if You Want Gas Then Open Nord Stream 2
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Friday denied Russia had anything to do with Europe's energy crisis, saying that if the European Union wanted more gas it should lift sanctions preventing the opening of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Speaking to reporters after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in...
US News and World Report
Iran's Raisi Says Thwarting U.S. Sanctions Needs New Solutions
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that thwarting "draconian" U.S. sanctions required new solutions, asserting that an expanding central Asian security organisation could help defy Washington's unilateralism. Speaking at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Raisi also called for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
China Banned From Viewing Queen Elizabeth Lying-In-State - BBC
LONDON (Reuters) - The Chinese delegation visiting London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday will not be allowed to view her coffin at the lying-in-state vigil inside parliament, the BBC reported on Friday. Some parliamentarians had raised concerns about inviting representatives from China after several British lawmakers were sanctioned...
US News and World Report
U.S. Consumer Inflation Expectations Fall in September; Sentiment Rises
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumers' near-term inflation expectations fell to a one-year low in September and the outlook over the next five years also improved, easing fears that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates by a full percentage point next week. The University of Michigan's survey on Friday followed in...
Comments / 0