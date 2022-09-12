ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scoresheet: Seattle Mariners set for American League playoff push

By Pamplin Media Group
Lake Oswego Review
 5 days ago
Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Winterhawks, college notes and more.

MONDAY, SEPT. 12

Pro baseball — The Mariners play San Diego on Tuesday-Wednesday, Sept. 13-14, and then take their playoff push to their final road swing through Sept. 25, facing three clubs outside the playoff chase in the Angels (Sept. 16-18), A's (Sept. 20-22) and Royals (Sept. 23-25).

Then, it's three home series, through Oct. 5, to conclude the regular season.

Winterhawks — Portland plays its final three preseason games, facing Spokane on Thursday, Sept. 15 at Eastern Washington University in Cheney and on Friday, Sept. 16 against Spokane in Kennewick, Washington and on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Tri-City.

The regular-season opener is Sept. 23 at Kelowna.

College soccer — The University of Portland soccer teams have started the season well.

West Linn's Jacob Babalai scored his second goal of the season and added an assist Sept. 10 as the Portland men scored a big 2-0 home win over 15th-ranked UCLA, improving to three wins and two draws in 2022. The Pilot men travel to Denver on Friday, Sept. 16 before starting a four-game home stretch on Monday, Sept. 19 against West Virginia.

The Portland women take an unbeaten record into a Friday, Sept. 16 home game against Oregon at 7 p.m.

The Oregon State men host Seattle U at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 and visit Denver on Sept. 20 ahead of a Sept. 29 Pac-12 opener at UCLA.

College volleyball — The cross-city rivalry takes place Thursday, Sept. 15 when Portland State visits the University of Portland. It's part of the Portland North Mariott Invitational which runs through Sept. 17 at Chiles Center and also includes Seattle U. … Before Oregon visits Oregon State on Sept. 21 to open Pac-12 competition, the Ducks travel to Miami to take on South Carolina and the host Miami on Sept. 17-18. The Beavers are in New Orleans Sept. 16-17 top face LSU and Tulane.

Bill Tuiloma — Portland Timbers defender Bill Tuiloma was called up by the New Zealand Men's National Team to play two international friendly matches. Tuiloma is set to join New Zealand on Sept. 19. Tuiloma and New Zealand will face Australia twice during the FIFA window. The first match will take place on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 3 a.m. PT at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia. Three days later, the All Whites will travel home to host the Socceroos on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. PT at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. Tuiloma, 27, has made 34 appearances for New Zealand, scoring four goals in the past two years (2021-2022). The Kiwi defender has been a part of New Zealand's U-17, U-20 and U-23 teams before making his senior debut on Oct. 15, 2013, at the age of 18.

Ivacic honored — Portland Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic was named to the MLS Team of the Week for week 30. The goalkeeper recorded his sixth shutout of the 2022 campaign on Saturday night to help Portland to a 1-0 victory against Minnesota United FC on Sept. 10.

Kitan Oladapo — Oregon State defensive back Kitan Oladapo has been named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Oladapo posted a career-high 15 tackles, including a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss, as the Beavers came-from-behind in the fourth quarter Saturday for a 35-32 win over Fresno State.

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Portland Tribune

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

