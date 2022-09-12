Margaret Qualley rocks a black and white look at the world premiere for her new film Sanctuary at the Toronto International Film Festival

Margaret Qualley was all smiles in a stylish black-and-white ensemble at the Toronto Film Festival for the world premiere of her new film Sanctuary.

The 27-year-old actress and daughter of Andie MacDowell was all smiles at the festival premiere, held at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto on Sunday.

She was joined on the red carpet by her co-star Christopher Abbott, director Zachary Wigon and cinematographer Ludovica Isidori.

Qualley stepped out with a lacy white top with her black hair pulled back while accessorizing with small diamond earrings.

She also wore a long flowing black skirt for the red carpet event on Sunday evening at the film festival.

The actress completed her look with a pair of black pumps.

The film follows Rebecca (Qualley), a dominatrix and Hal (Abbott), her wealthy client, and the disaster that ensues when Hal tries to end their relationship.

Sanctuary is a rare and true two-hander with Qualley and Abbott making up the entirety of the cast.

Zachary Wigon (The Heart Machine) directs from a script by Micah Bloomberg (Creative Control, Homecoming).

The screening came just a month after the actress got into a verbal confrontation with FKA Twigs over her lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf.

The incident took place at the Bel-Air Hotel in Los Angeles that left them both 'shaken.'

Insiders told Page Six in a story published Wednesday that it was not immediately clear who approached whom in the incident.

Qualley will also be vying for her first Emmy Award on Monday, nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries for her work in Maid.

She goes sup against Lily James (Pam & Tommy), Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Toni Collette (The Staircase), Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story) and Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout).

The actress is also attached to star in Fred & Ginger as Ginger Rogers, alongside Jamie Bell as Fred Astaire.

