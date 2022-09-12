ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Margaret Qualley rocks a black and white look at the world premiere for her new film Sanctuary at the Toronto International Film Festival

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Margaret Qualley was all smiles in a stylish black-and-white ensemble at the Toronto Film Festival for the world premiere of her new film Sanctuary.

The 27-year-old actress and daughter of Andie MacDowell was all smiles at the festival premiere, held at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto on Sunday.

She was joined on the red carpet by her co-star Christopher Abbott, director Zachary Wigon and cinematographer Ludovica Isidori.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ytwol_0hsd43vq00
Premiere ready: Margaret Qualley was all smiles in a stylish black-and-white ensemble at the Toronto Film Festival for the world premiere of her new film Sanctuary
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ijl0T_0hsd43vq00
Co-star: She was joined on the red carpet by her co-star Christopher Abbott, director Zachary Wigon and cinematographer Ludovica Isidori

Qualley stepped out with a lacy white top with her black hair pulled back while accessorizing with small diamond earrings.

She also wore a long flowing black skirt for the red carpet event on Sunday evening at the film festival.

The actress completed her look with a pair of black pumps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17CbeH_0hsd43vq00
Margaret's look: Qualley stepped out with a lacy white top with her black hair pulled back while accessorizing with small diamond earrings

The film follows Rebecca (Qualley), a dominatrix and Hal (Abbott), her wealthy client, and the disaster that ensues when Hal tries to end their relationship.

Sanctuary is a rare and true two-hander with Qualley and Abbott making up the entirety of the cast.

Zachary Wigon (The Heart Machine) directs from a script by Micah Bloomberg (Creative Control, Homecoming).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Yx1f_0hsd43vq00
New film: The film follows Rebecca (Qualley), a dominatrix and Hal (Abbott), her wealthy client, and the disaster that ensues when Hal tries to end their relationship

The screening came just a month after the actress got into a verbal confrontation with FKA Twigs over her lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf.

The incident took place at the Bel-Air Hotel in Los Angeles that left them both 'shaken.'

Insiders told Page Six in a story published Wednesday that it was not immediately clear who approached whom in the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H6Pnn_0hsd43vq00
Verbal: The screening came just a month after the actress got into a verbal confrontation with FKA Twigs over her lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf

Qualley will also be vying for her first Emmy Award on Monday, nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries for her work in Maid.

She goes sup against Lily James (Pam & Tommy), Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Toni Collette (The Staircase), Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story) and Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout).

The actress is also attached to star in Fred & Ginger as Ginger Rogers, alongside Jamie Bell as Fred Astaire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44jYcw_0hsd43vq00
Emmy: Qualley will also be vying for her first Emmy Award on Monday, nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries for her work in Maid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NIEZK_0hsd43vq00
Christopher: Christopher Abbott hits the red carpet at the Sanctuary premiere at TIFF
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FvvL5_0hsd43vq00
Ludovica: Cinematographer Ludovica Isidori hits the red carpet at the Sanctuary premiere

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt, 41, is strapped down on a stretcher and taken to hospital in NYC after 'outburst where he threw objects'... two months after arrest for punching man

Actor Michael Pitt was seen strapped down to a stretcher and taken to a hospital in New York on Friday after an emotional outburst. The star, who is best known for his work on Boardwalk Empire, had a public meltdown on a Brooklyn street which involved him throwing objects, TMZ claimed, which caused onlookers to call the police.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Garner
Person
Jamie Bell
Person
Lily James
Person
Rebecca Black
Person
Andie Macdowell
Person
Margaret Qualley
Person
Fred Astaire
Person
Christopher Abbott
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Toni Collette
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

600K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy