Jennifer Lawrence says Erika Jayne is 'evil' while reviewing current season of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills at Toronto International Film Festival

By Paul Chavez For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Jennifer Lawrence weighed in on the current season of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills with pointed criticism of cast member Erika Jayne.

The 32-year-old actress offered her opinion on season 14 of the Bravo show while promoting her new film Causeway at the Toronto International Film Festival, according to an article on Sunday by Variety.

'My biggest problem with this season is that it's just been boring and I think that Erika is evil,' Jennifer said at the Variety Studio at TIFF.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26si9K_0hscz9aZ00
Housewives fan: Jennifer Lawrence, shown on Saturday in Toronto, weighed in on the current season of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills with pointed criticism of cast member Erika Jayne

'I would go as far as to say, she needs a publicist ASAP,' she added.

Erika, 51, has been embroiled in the embezzlement scandal involving her estranged husband Tom Girardi, 83, who has been accused of misappropriating settlement funds that were due to his clients.

Jennifer also suggested that Erika's castmates on RHOBH should help with her public image and compared her situation to the infamous episode of The Real Housewives Of New York in which a drunken Dorinda Medley, 57, filmed for hours with lipstick smeared across her face.

Causeway co-star Brian Tyree Henry, 40, also identified himself as a Housewives fan, but was reluctant to get involved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32JVaK_0hscz9aZ00
Embezzlement scandal: Erika, shown in a July episode of the Bravo show, has been embroiled in the embezzlement scandal involving her estranged husband Tom Girardi, 83, who has been accused of misappropriating settlement funds that were due to his clients

'Don't drag me into this, I don't want Dorinda or Erika coming for me, we're good,' Brian said.

Jennifer and Brian were both in agreement, however, on whether Kathy Hilton, 63, should remain on the Bravo reality show.

'Stay! Are you out of your mind,' Henry said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35r5BM_0hscz9aZ00
New film: The 32-year-old actress, shown on Sunday in Toronto, offered her opinion on season 14 of the Bravo show while promoting her new film Causeway at the Toronto International Film Festival

Causeway premiered on Saturday at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film follows a young US Army engineer who moves back with her mother after a traumatic injury.

Causeway is scheduled to be released on November 4 on the Apple TV+ streaming service.

The next episode of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills will air on Wednesday on Bravo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48bUI3_0hscz9aZ00
Reality star: Erika, shown in an August episode of RHOBH, joined the Bravo reality show in 2015

