King Charles III LIVE: New monarch to address Parliament before he joins senior royals to walk behind Queen's coffin ahead of service in Edinburgh as plans are underway for funeral on bank holiday Monday, September 19

Follow MailOnline's liveblog today as King Charles III leads the royal family in a procession behind the coffin of his mother the Queen after her death last week:

What will happen today after the death of the Queen?

Here is the timeline of events that are expected to take place today following the Queen's death.

Monday marks D-Day +3, or D+3, in the plans for the aftermath of the death, codenamed London Bridge. This is due to the announcement taking place late on Thursday, meaning plans were shifted a day to allow the complex arrangements to be put in place.

- The King and The Queen Consort will travel to Westminster Hall where both Houses of Parliament will meet to express their condolences at the demise of The Queen. Charles will make his reply.

- 12.45pm: The King and The Queen Consort will arrive at Edinburgh Airport.

Charles and Camilla will then travel to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where the Ceremony of the Keys will take place. The King will inspect the Guard of Honour before being welcomed to his 'ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland' by the Lord Provost, and symbolically receiving the keys of the city of Edinburgh.

- 2.35pm: Following the Ceremony of the Keys, the King will join the procession of the Queen's coffin to St Giles' Cathedral.

- 3pm: The King and the Queen Consort, accompanied by other royal family members, will attend a service of prayer and reflection for the life of the Queen at St Giles' Cathedral.

- The King will then receive the First Minister of Scotland, followed by the presiding officer, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

- 5.40pm: Charles and Camilla will receive a motion of condolence, tabled by the First Minister at the Scottish Parliament, and attend a reception.

The Royal Company of Archers, who are the King's bodyguard for Scotland, will give a royal salute.

- The King, accompanied by members of the royal family, will then hold a vigil at St Giles' Cathedral.

07:34

Welcome to MailOnline's liveblog

Good morning and welcome to MailOnline's liveblog on Monday, September 12, 2022.

King Charles III will lead the royal family in a poignant procession behind the coffin of his mother today when it travels to an Edinburgh cathedral to allow the public to pay their respects.

The Queen will be taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to nearby St Giles' Cathedral where her family, and a congregation drawn from all areas of Scottish society, will attend a service of thanksgiving for her life.

Later in the evening, the King and other members of his family will mount a vigil at the cathedral in honour of their mother.

Charles and Camilla are in London, and before leaving for the Scottish capital they will visit Westminster Hall where both Houses of Parliament will express their condolences to the new monarch and his wife, and the King will give his reply.

Stay with us throughout today for updates as the day unfolds.