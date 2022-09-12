ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

King Charles III LIVE: New monarch to address Parliament before he joins senior royals to walk behind Queen's coffin ahead of service in Edinburgh as plans are underway for funeral on bank holiday Monday, September 19

By Mark Duell for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ezXkT_0hscz0e200

Follow MailOnline's liveblog today as King Charles III leads the royal family in a procession behind the coffin of his mother the Queen after her death last week:

What will happen today after the death of the Queen?

Here is the timeline of events that are expected to take place today following the Queen's death.

Monday marks D-Day +3, or D+3, in the plans for the aftermath of the death, codenamed London Bridge. This is due to the announcement taking place late on Thursday, meaning plans were shifted a day to allow the complex arrangements to be put in place.

- The King and The Queen Consort will travel to Westminster Hall where both Houses of Parliament will meet to express their condolences at the demise of The Queen. Charles will make his reply.

- 12.45pm: The King and The Queen Consort will arrive at Edinburgh Airport.

Charles and Camilla will then travel to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where the Ceremony of the Keys will take place. The King will inspect the Guard of Honour before being welcomed to his 'ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland' by the Lord Provost, and symbolically receiving the keys of the city of Edinburgh.

- 2.35pm: Following the Ceremony of the Keys, the King will join the procession of the Queen's coffin to St Giles' Cathedral.

- 3pm: The King and the Queen Consort, accompanied by other royal family members, will attend a service of prayer and reflection for the life of the Queen at St Giles' Cathedral.

- The King will then receive the First Minister of Scotland, followed by the presiding officer, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

- 5.40pm: Charles and Camilla will receive a motion of condolence, tabled by the First Minister at the Scottish Parliament, and attend a reception.

The Royal Company of Archers, who are the King's bodyguard for Scotland, will give a royal salute.

- The King, accompanied by members of the royal family, will then hold a vigil at St Giles' Cathedral.

07:34

Welcome to MailOnline's liveblog

Good morning and welcome to MailOnline's liveblog on Monday, September 12, 2022.

King Charles III will lead the royal family in a poignant procession behind the coffin of his mother today when it travels to an Edinburgh cathedral to allow the public to pay their respects.

The Queen will be taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to nearby St Giles' Cathedral where her family, and a congregation drawn from all areas of Scottish society, will attend a service of thanksgiving for her life.

Later in the evening, the King and other members of his family will mount a vigil at the cathedral in honour of their mother.

Charles and Camilla are in London, and before leaving for the Scottish capital they will visit Westminster Hall where both Houses of Parliament will express their condolences to the new monarch and his wife, and the King will give his reply.

Stay with us throughout today for updates as the day unfolds.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Silently grief-stricken Kate, Sophie swallowing back tears... as Meghan and Harry clasp hands in emotional life-line': Body language expert reveals royals' emotions at sombre lying-in-state service for Queen

The women of the Royal Family all showed their grief in different ways as they attended Wednesday's lying-in-state service for Queen Elizabeth II, a body language expert has said. On the most sombre day since The Queen's passing, Kate, the Princess of Wales, appeared silently grief-stricken as she followed the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Man is arrested for GRABBING Queen's coffin: Black-clad mourner rushes from queue and lifts the Royal Standard off the monarch's casket before being tackled to the ground - shoving girl, seven, and leaving onlookers gasping in shock

Police have arrested a man who attempted to grab at the Queen's coffin - in an incident which left mourners stunned. Officers tackled the man to the floor during the jaw-dropping incident, which took place around 10pm at Westminster Hall on Friday. It is believed the man pushed through a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Stripped of their titles: The moment Prince Andrew and Harry stare at the floor as they are excluded from a royal salute for the Queen and forced to wear morning suits for silent coffin procession

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were both banned from saluting during the Queen's coffin procession today – while other royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne all performed the gesture. Members of the Royal Family saluted when they passed the Cenotaph on Whitehall this afternoon on...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#King Charles#Edinburgh#Uk#Houses Of Parliament
Daily Mail

The royal ladies curtsey for their Queen: Princess of Wales, Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise pay their respects by keeping with royal protocol as they say farewell

The ladies of the Royal Family maintained royal protocol as they each performed a curtsey towards the Queen's coffin following Her Majesty's procession today. The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex, the Countess of Wessex, and Sophie's daughter Lady Louise, 18, all gave the moving tribute when leaving Westminster Hall.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE Sorry ladies, he's taken! Charles III's dashing kilt-clad equerry, 39, who has set pulses racing while serving at new King's side has been happily married to horse-riding marketing executive for 13 years

The kilt-wearing hunky Army officer and the equerry for King Charles who has won a legion of admirers has been happily married to a glamorous marketing executive for more than 13 years, MailOnline can reveal. Major Jonathan Thompson, 39, of the 5th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland, was once the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Today Extra host Sylvia Jeffreys says Meghan Markle was in a 'threatening environment' when she and husband Prince Harry put on a united front with William and Kate after the Queen's death in Windsor

Today Extra host Sylvia Jeffreys has defended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, saying it took courage for them to stand side by side with the Prince and Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle on Saturday despite hostility from the public and the press. 'I can't help but think that would...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Camilla's regal entrance: Queen Consort is the picture of poise as she arrives at Buckingham Palace with her private secretary Sophie Densham - wearing a brooch 'given to her by her late father'

The Queen Consort looked somber as she took part in the funeral procession for the King's mother this afternoon. Camilla, 75, followed in a car as the Monarch's body was moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, where she will lie in state until her funeral on Monday 19. Members...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Black Lives Matter activists call for 'national day of action' on Saturday in protest against Met police shooting Chris Kaba dead - just as under-pressure force prepares for Queen's funeral on Monday

Black Lives Matter are calling for a national day of action this weekend over the death of Chris Kaba. The activists say Mr Kaba's family want protests to be held on Saturday in London and other locations throughout the UK. It came after he was shot dead by police after...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Their final vigil for the Queen: Sombre King Charles joins the Earl of Wessex, the Princess Royal and a military-dressed Prince Andrew in Westminster Hall as they stand at guard at Her Majesty's coffin for last time before Monday's funeral

King Charles and his siblings, Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward, on Friday mounted their touching final vigil for the Queen, before the late-monarch is laid to rest on Monday. As tearful mourners watched on, the Queen's four children stood guard of their mother's coffin for more than 10...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Talks are underway to send Prince William and Princess Kate Down Under next year with their three children, Australia's Prime Minister confirms

Talks are under way to send the Prince and Princess of Wales – and their family – on an official tour Down Under next year, Australia's prime minister has confirmed. Anthony Albanese said that a royal visit is on the cards for William and Kate – and it is hoped that they will bring their children George, Charlotte and Louis, probably during the school holidays.
ROYALS
Daily Mail

Together forever: Brother and sister, aged two and five, who died in car fire in Ireland are laid to rest in a single coffin as mourners hear they will 'explore the highways of heaven together'

Two Irish children who died in a car fire in Co Westmeath will be buried together in a single coffin after mourners today heard the siblings were 'inseparable in life' and would now explore the 'highways and byways of heaven' together. Five-year-old Thelma Dennany and her two-year old brother Mikey...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

600K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy