Lena Dunham looks stylish with stars Joe Alwyn and Andrew Scott at world premiere of Catherine Called Birdy at the Toronto International Film Festival

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
 5 days ago

Lena Dunham unveiled her second film of 2022, Catherine Called Birdy, with its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.

The 36-year-old filmmaker and actress was supported by some of the film's high-profile stars on the red carpet, including Joe Alwyn, 31, and Andrew Scott, 45.

Lena's film, which is based on the classic children's novel of the same name, stars 18-year-old Bella Ramsey as the title character, a teenage girl living in 13th-century England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gPPUZ_0hscvdDW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mb3FG_0hscvdDW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3az9nj_0hscvdDW00

When her father, Sir Rollo (Scott) is in danger of losing everything thanks to his extreme spending, he tries to marry her off to a wealthy man, though she leans on a series of playful pranks to save herself from being wed to someone she despises.

Joe Alwyn costars as Catherine's beloved uncle, while Billie Piper and Ralph Ineson are among the all-star cast.

Lena looked regal in a deep purple sleeveless dress with a striking ruched bodice.

The colorful fabric was draped delicately across her chest, and the long skirt reached down to the ground.

Her brunette tresses were held back with a jeweled hair clip, and her bangs were swept dramatically to the side.

By Lena's side was her husband Luis Felber, whom she tied the knot with last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TCctS_0hscvdDW00
New adaptation: Bella Ramsey stars as the titled character in Catherine Called Birdy, a teenage girl in 13th-century England who's father Sir Rollo (Scott) wants to marry her off to a wealthy man to pay off his debts; seen with Alwyn, who plays her sympathetic uncle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KgZnF_0hscvdDW00
Royal colors: Lena looked regal in a deep purple sleeveless dress with a striking ruched bodice. The colorful fabric was draped delicately across her chest, and the long skirt reached down to the ground.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ZuXT_0hscvdDW00
Tied up: Her brunette tresses were held back with a jeweled hair clip, and her bangs were swept dramatically to the side
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YQVde_0hscvdDW00
Biggest supporter: By Lena's side was her husband Luis Felber, whom she tied the knot with last year. The British–Peruvian musician wrapped his arm around his love while sporting a dark beard and shaggy hair
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f14zh_0hscvdDW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HKGJr_0hscvdDW00
Eye catching: He wore a yellow patterned jacket atop a plain white T-shirt, which he dressed up with black trousers and black leather shoes decorated with gold pendants

The British–Peruvian musician wrapped his arm around his love while sporting a dark beard and shaggy hair.

He wore a yellow patterned jacket atop a plain white T-shirt, which he dressed up with black trousers and black leather shoes decorated with gold pendants.

Joe and Andrew both put on stylish suits as they represented the cast.

Joe wasn't joined by his longtime girlfriend Taylor Swift on the red carpet, though she appeared at the festival earlier for a conversation and a screening of her short film All Too Well.

The songstress is good friends with Taylor and Joe, and gushed on IMDb's 5 Burning Segments about how the two were gracious enough to gave her notes on an early cut of her recent film Sharp Stick despite being 'titans of industry in their own way.'

Joe looked dapper in a black double-breasted suit with pin stripes, which he wore with an ultra-slim, shoe string–width black tie, along with laceless black boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bee33_0hscvdDW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nSVQt_0hscvdDW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uuzgu_0hscvdDW00
Blue mood: The Fleabag star kept the summery look going with a seafoam green T-shirt underneath, and he capped off the look with stylish navy blue loafers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LqLc3_0hscvdDW00
Hypnotizing: Bella Ramsey, the film's star, also settled on a suit, though she went with a hypnotizing black-and-white tweed suit in a houndstooth pattern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fqmkr_0hscvdDW00
Effortlessly cool: The Game Of Thrones actress wore her dark shoulder-length hair with a middle part and upturned ends, and she looked rugged in tall black boots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Q9jk_0hscvdDW00
Partners: She was joined by her director Lena and costar Andrew on the red carpet

Andrew went in the opposite direction and opted for a colorful outfit with a baby blue single-breasted suit.

The Fleabag star kept the summery look going with a seafoam green T-shirt underneath, and he capped off the look with stylish navy blue loafers.

Bella Ramsey, the film's star, also settled on a suit, though she went with a hypnotizing black-and-white tweed suit in a houndstooth pattern.

The Game Of Thrones actress wore her dark shoulder-length hair with a middle part and upturned ends, and she looked rugged in tall black boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gwxdx_0hscvdDW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IAMLr_0hscvdDW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wkAqJ_0hscvdDW00
On point: The Scottish actress completed the look with a pair of pointy translucent heels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24gYhF_0hscvdDW00
Coming soon: Catherine Called Birdy will have a limited release in US theaters starting on September 23, before it will be available to stream on Amazon Prime starting on October 7

Sophia Okonedo, who is featured in the film, added a splash of color to the premiere with her brilliant white tank top and lovely leather skirt in a shade of lavender.

The skirt also had a long layer of feathers underneath, and she contrasted it with striking white mesh heels with square toes.

The Scottish actress Isis Hainsworth, who plays Aelis in the film, put on a busty display in a pale blue bustier-style top with a voluminous white-and-blue tiered skirt.

She completed the look with a pair of pointy translucent heels.

Catherine Called Birdy will have a limited release in US theaters starting on September 23, before it will be available to stream on Amazon Prime starting on October 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z9a2B_0hscvdDW00
Accessorized: Lena carried a stylish lavender quilted handbag while catching up with Andrew and Joe before the screening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RkPHi_0hscvdDW00
Old pals: She hugged her friend Joe affectionately while the Sherlock star let loose with a flute of sparkling wine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KTmbU_0hscvdDW00
Buddies: The two leads both beamed during down time before the premiere at the Royal Alexandra Theatre
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AXSo6_0hscvdDW00
Chatting: Joe caught up with the talent agent Bryan Lourd before the show began

