Elias Theodorou dead at 34: Tributes paid to ex-UFC star after brave battle with liver cancer
FORMER UFC star Elias Theodorou has died aged 34.
A host of tributes have poured in across social media after the news was confirmed that the Canadian had lost his fight with liver cancer.
Theodorou had 22 pro MMA fights and ended his career with a record of 19-3.
That included a run of 8-3 in Dana White’s UFC promotion.
The late grappler won THe Ultimate Fighter Nations Middleweight tournament and earned notable victories over names such as Cezar Ferreira, Dan Kelly, Sam Alvey and Eryk Anders.
More to follow...
Comments / 0