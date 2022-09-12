ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aussies slam calls for speed locks to be put on all new cars to stop drivers from speeding after a horror crash claimed the lives of five teens: 'More and more control over our lives'

By David Southwell
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Australians are unimpressed with calls to fit all cars with speed locks after a horror crash killed five last Tuesday.

Dr George Rechnitzer, from the UNSW Transport and Roads Safety Research Centre, said that one option to stop crashes was to fit all new cars with 'speed-locks'.

The locks, which are being used in Europe, stop cars from exceeding the speed limit.

His comments after Tuesday night's high-speed crash of 18-year-old Tryell Edwards in the southwest Sydney suburb of Braxton.

Mr Edwards faces charges of dangerous driving over the accident that killed his five passengers, all aged between 14 and 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cDBua_0hscqqGg00
Radio talkback show host Ben Fordham says we need to find ways to stop the carnage on the roads involving young drivers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08N6UT_0hscqqGg00
Dr George Rechnitzer, from the UNSW Transport and Roads Safety Research Centre, has suggested cars should be fitted with inhibitors that stop them going over the speed limit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FBPvH_0hscqqGg00
Tyrell Edwards, 18, has been charged with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death in relation to the crash in Buxton, southwest of Sydney, on Tuesday night 

'This will not stop until we take one critical measure that we can and must do now: implementing modern electronic systems to take unlimited control away from the driver's right foot,' Dr Rechnitzer told 2GB's Ben Fordham.

He said technology could with the 90 per cent of crashes caused by human error and it would stop fatal mistakes, such as swerving into oncoming traffic.

This suggestion was not met with enthusiasm Australians.

'More and more control over our lives.' one person wrote.

'People constantly trying to make things "safer". Accidents happen, bad choices made. That is an unfortunate part of our lives.'

Another was even more vehemently opposed.

'NO. We need to push back on the ever growing control they have over us all under the guise of "keeping us safe",' they wrote.

'Taking away every decision a human can ever make and putting it in the hands of AI is NOT the answer.'

One commenter was skeptical about a speed lock plan being pulled off.

'So...every car must be equipped with speed governors linked to Google maps,' they wrote.

'And what govt is going to get that done, exactly. We'll break society to stop Covid but try and take our throttle pedal off and you'll start The Revolution.'

Another suggestion that Fordham raised was from Australasian College of Road Safety President and Emeritus Professor Ann Williamson.

She pointed out that drivers under the age of 25 account for almost 25 per cent of NSW crashes , even though they are only 15 per cent of licenced drivers.

'Undoubtedly, some young novice drivers will be better than others,' she said.

'If we can identify those who perhaps are likely to be inherently more risky and limit their licensing, make that a little bit later.'

Perhaps more controversially Prof Williamson said a particular concern was younger men and it might be prudent to stop them getting behind the wheel.

'Young males, perhaps they should be 21 or 22, before they get their licence,' she said.

This drew stern opposition in the comments.

'So girls will be able to get their licence earlier than boys?' one Facebook user wrote.

'Hardly fair, especially given the worst drivers I've seen on the roads are 4WD ute drivers that are in their 30s and 40s, especially Ford Ranger drivers.

'Not all young males are dangerous drivers and I've also seen some horrific driving by female p platers.'

Another suggested there was no way to curb youthful recklessness

'Now if only there was a way to stop teen-agers behaving in exactly the way most teenagers do..... That's the trick,' the wrote.

'Doesn't matter what measures you take, fact is when all of us are young, we think we are invincible, and "it'll never happen to me".'

Teaching young people better driving skills was another recommendation from Australians.

'How about teaching ALL drivers to actually drive rather than pass a test,' one wrote.

'Understand and respect vehicle dynamics and the consequences of their actions.'

Another wrote: 'All young drivers should have to do a skilled driving course like they did at Goulburn Police Academy.'

A Fordham suggestion that did prove popular was to have 'harsher bans young drivers who lose their license for speeding'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=044JSa_0hscqqGg00
Australasian College of Road Safety's President and Emeritus Professor Ann Williamson has suggest males should not be allowed to drive until they are 21 or 22

Fordham said he wasn't pushing any particular idea.

'I’m not suggesting any of them are perfect,' he wrote.

'But surely- after something as devastating as Buxton- they should at least be on the table.'

