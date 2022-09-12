Chris Atkin ready to fill Salford void and get Brodie Croft to Grand Final

CHRIS Atkin is ready to fill the void left by Salford star Brodie Croft’s concussion – proving they are not a one-man team by giving him the chance to play in a Grand Final.

And he is ready and prepared as part of the plan has been to play in different roles in case injuries bite.

Chris Atkin will have to fill in for Aussie star Brodie Croft (left) as Salford go for the Grand Final Credit: SWPIX.COM

Aussie star Croft is out of Saturday’s Super League semi-final at St Helens after failing a head injury assessment – rules state players must miss 11 days.

It meant a tearful dressing room conversation with his parents, who are in this country and watched him split Huddersfield’s defence for Kallum Watkins’ try.

That means interchange hooker Atkin must revert to half back as Paul Rowley’s men aim for an unlikely Old Trafford spot.

However, he is more than ready to give his pal the chance of appearing on the biggest stage.

Atkin said: “I’ve covered a few different positions, haven’t I?

“We swap a lot. Myself, Ryan Brierley, Morgan Escare and others get a run in those positions as we need to be able to play in those situations as things like this do happen.

“Brodie’s a huge loss for any side but we spoke about how we’re not a one-man team. We’re blokes on the field working hard for each other and Brodie is an outstanding part of that.

“We’ll have to work extra hard now to make up for him not being out there.”

Salford are one step from a second Grand Final in four seasons as they yet again defy having the smallest budget in Super League.

Not even Croft’s loss just before half-time could stop them as Joe Burgess, Andy Ackers and Ryan Brierley went over with Marc Sneyd kicking six goals.

And for all the plaudits about how the Red Devils attack, the zero pleases Atkin the most.

The 29-year-old added: “We speak about both sides of it.

Salford are one step from Old Trafford after winning 28-0 at Huddersfield Credit: SWPIX.COM

“We have got to be able to defend to win games and obviously to nil a team in any game is a positive but we’ll still pick the bones out of it and try and improve again next week.

“Our win in the last league meeting may give a little bit of confidence to the fans but Saints will come with a totally different attitude.

“We can't underestimate them at all. They're the league leaders and rightly so.”

Salford's progress sets up the individual contest of the season - James Roby v Ackers.

In other words, the guy who would be England's World Cup hooker had he ended his international retirement against the guy who possibly should be.

If the Red Devils’ number nine gets the better of a legend, national boss Shaun Wane will have a lot of convincing to do if he does not pick him.

Salford hope to take more than 3,000 fans to St Helens on Saturday Credit: SWPIX.COM

But Rowley believes his man must be the current Andy Ackers, not the next James Roby.

He said: “I thought Andy played his way into the England squad a few weeks ago if I’m honest but I’d rather other people say that as it’s always like dad throwing his son in there with Andy and I.

“James Roby’s the best player to grace Super League in my opinion.

“Full respect will be given but our player will play his game, how he plays it. He won’t be judged on anything other than that.”

Atkin, who played alongside Ackers at Swinton, added: “He’s got to keep playing well each week for us, then who knows what will happen?”