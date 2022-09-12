ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Champions League music, what are the lyrics to it and why do they play it before each game?

By Richard Forrester Jake Lambourne
 5 days ago
THE CHAMPIONS League music is the most iconic song in club football.

But not many people know what the original anthem or where it came from - or that the modern anthem is inspired by a British musical masterpiece.

Tottenham Hotspur and Marseille players listen to the Champions League anthem before their group stage tie

The world's greatest players have stepped out onto the pitch listening to the famous music ring around the stadium ahead of Champions League matches.

It was introduced in 1992 to build up the atmosphere inside the ground.

Here's all the information you need to know about the piece of music.

What is the Champions League song?

The song was written by British composer Tony Britten in 1992, a graduate of the Royal College of Music.

It was produced in the style of the famous 18th-century composer George Frideric Handel - originally called Zadok the Priest.

British composer Tony Britten write the three-minute song in 1992 Credit: AFP or licensors

For the recording used in the Champions League, it is performed by London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and sung by the Academy of St Martin in the Fields.

The chorus is in Uefa's three official languages: English, French and German.

Real Madrid are the current winners of the Champions League - they have won the tournament three times in the last four seasons Credit: EPA

What are the Champions League lyrics?

Ce sont les meilleures équipes

Es sind die allerbesten Mannschaften

The main event

Die Meister

Die Besten

Les grandes équipes

The champions

Une grande réunion

Eine grosse sportliche Veranstaltung

The main event

Die Meister

Die Besten

Les grandes équipes

The champions

Ils sont les meilleurs

Sie sind die Besten

These are the champions

Die Meister

Die Besten

Les grandes équipes

The champions

In English:

They are the best teams

They are the best teams

The main event

The master

The best

The great teams

The champions

A big meeting

A great sporting event

The main event

The master

The best

The great teams

The champions

They are the best

They are the best

These are the champions

The master

The best

The champions

The chorus of the anthem is is in UEFA's three official languages: English, French and German. Credit: Reuters

Where can I buy the Champions League anthem?

The Champions League anthem cannot be legally downloaded from any website or bought.

The short piece of music is three minutes long, and contains two verses as well as the main chorus.

Why is it played before each match?

The theme is played to build the atmosphere inside the ground amongst supporters.

The US Sun

The US Sun

