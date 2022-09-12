ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Going hell for pleather! Jessica Mauboy storms the stage in a red latex trench coat as she performs at Night At The Barracks

By Caleb Taylor
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Jessica Mauboy wowed audiences when she stormed the stage at Night At The Barracks in Manly on Friday.

The hit-maker, 33, belted out a number of her chart toppers including 'Running Back' and 'Burn' at the Sydney event.

The star put on an energetic show and jumped around the stage, much to the delight of the adoring crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fLCpz_0hscqfnv00
Jessica Mauboy wowed audiences when she stormed the stage at Night At The Barracks in Manly on Friday 

Jess looked every inch the pop star in a stylish red latex trench coat paired with black trousers and a matching top.

The Voice coach finished her look with a pair of black combat boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RTw5C_0hscqfnv00
The hit-maker, 33, belted out a number of her chart toppers including 'Running Back' and 'Burn' at the Sydney event 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dv7zj_0hscqfnv00
Jess looked every inch the pop star in a stylish red latex trench coat paired with black trousers and a matching top 

She wore her curled tresses out and opted for a glossy makeup look.

Singer Becca Hatch supported the star.

Hatch rose to fame as the winner of Triple J’s Unearthed High Indigenous Initiative in 2017

The ARIA Award winner will soon finish her Boss Lady Tour in Perth, with a final date set for November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kHMro_0hscqfnv00
Singer Becca Hatch supported the star. Hatch rose to fame as the winner of Triple J's Unearthed High Indigenous Initiative in 2017 

The past 12 months have been massive for Jessica, who has parted ways with Sony Music and her manager as she chooses to enter a new and freer era of music.

Jess is just one of the star's appearing at A Night At The Barracks, including Josh Pike who will take to the stage on September 16.

Other performers include Something For Kate, Sydney Dance Company and The Rubens. The program will end with Tim Finn on October 9th, playing songs from Split Endz and Crowded House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AtZcC_0hscqfnv00
The past 12 months have been massive for Jessica, who has parted ways with Sony Music and her manager as she chooses to enter a new and freer era of music 

