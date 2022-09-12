ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Newcastle United striker Chris Wood to lead depleted Kiwis in crucial trans-Tasman friendly matches against Socceroos ahead of World Cup

By Australian Associated Press
 5 days ago

The Socceroos will face a New Zealand side without some familiar A-League names in their two World Cup send-off matches this month.

Newcastle United striker Chris Wood and Empoli full-back Liberato Cacace lead the 24-man squad named by All Whites coach Danny Hay on Monday.

But there's no Clayton Lewis or Sarpreet Singh, sidelined through injury, Kosta Barbarouses, who will miss with suspension, or Marco Rojas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CBUjd_0hsckZfp00
Empoli full-back Liberato Cacace (top),  Newcastle United striker Chris Wood (bottom left) and Australian coach Graham Arnold with Dutch legend Guus Hiddink who is assisting 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g4Qti_0hsckZfp00

The trans-Tasman rivals play in Brisbane on September 22 and Auckland on September 25, which will be the first match for New Zealand on home soil in three years.

'The majority of the squad have never represented the All Whites in New Zealand,' Hay said.

'The players are absolutely buzzing for this. It has been so long since we played at home … this is going to be a proud moment for everyone.'

There are nine Europe-based players in the squad and seven from the A-League, including four from Wellington Phoenix.

NZ SQUAD TO FACE AUSTRALIA

Goalkeepers: Alex Paulsen, Oli Sail, Michael Woud

Defenders: Kyle Adams, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Dane Ingham, Tim Payne, Nando Pijnaker, Winston Reid, Storm Roux, Bill Tuiloma, Deklan Wynne

Midfielders: Joe Bell, Matt Garbett, Cam Howieson, Ben Old, Marko Stamenic

Forwards: Andre de Jong, Alex Greive, Elijah Just, Callum McCowatt, Ben Waine, Chris Wood

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold will name his squad on Wednesday.

New Zealand's last match was the inter-continental World Cup playoff in June, when Costa Rica edged the Kiwis 1-0 for a place in Qatar.

Hay said Rojas, at Chile's Colo-Colo, would be best served staying in South America to break into the first team.

'He's so important in terms of what he's doing over there, creating pathways for Kiwi footballers,' Hay said.

While Australia will use the matches as a springboard to the World Cup, beginning in November, New Zealand will head into hiatus following the series.

Hay said the governing body were feeling the pinch from missing Qatar and weren't likely to play again until March.

'There was more than just getting to the World Cup in that game against Costa Rica. The $16million was a big factor and it was a big part of New Zealand Football's financial planning,' he said.

Meanwhile Socceroos currently playing overseas put together an impressive highlights package with Jackson Irvine leading the tape after bagging his third goal of the German Bundesliga season as his St. Pauli drew 1-1 against SV Sandhausen on Sunday.

Irvine captained the side and played the entire 90 while fellow Socceroo Connor Metcalfe came off the bench in the 79th minute.

Ajdin Hrustic made his Serie A debut for Hellas Verona in Italy, coming off the bench in the 70th minute as his side lost 2-0 to Lazio.

Goalkeeper Mat Ryan is playing in Denmark for FC Copenhagen after signing for the club in August and they came up against Socceroo Joel King's Odense Boldklub.

Ryan could do little to stop the goals scored against Copenhagen while King was an unused substitute in the match.

Denis Genreau came off the bench in the 79th minute for French side Toulouse who scrapped out a tough 1-0 win over Reims in Ligue 1.

James Jeggo and Jason Davidson both started for K.A.S. Eupen in their 0-1 loss against K.V. Oostende in Belgium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYecx_0hsckZfp00
Mitch Duke of the Socceroos reacts after a header at goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 AFC Asian Qualifying match between the Australia Socceroos and Japan

Awer Mabil was injected off the bench for Cádiz CF in Spain but it was a tough day at the office as they lost 4-0 against Barcelona.

Mitch Duke started and scored the winner in Fagiano Okayama's 2-1 victory over Montedio Yamagata in Japan's J2 League while Adam Taggart started and played 88 minutes for Cerezo Osaka in their J1 League against Sagan Tosu.

Socceroos defender Miloš Degenek played another 90 minutes as Columbus Crew drew 2-2 against CF Montréal in Major League Soccer in the United States.

RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Mail

'I'm NOT going to stop!': Real Madrid star Vinicius Jnr vows to CONTINUE with his dancing celebration after an agent's racist 'monkey' slur... with Pele and Neymar urging young striker to be himself in face of Pedro Bravo abuse

Vinicius Jnr has vowed to continue dancing in his goal celebrations despite being targeted by a racist slur by an agent in Spain. Pedro Bravo – who is the President of the Spanish Agents association – told Vinicius Jr to 'stop playing the monkey' after Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Mallorca.
WORLD
Daily Mail

GRAEME SOUNESS: A jumped-up UEFA minion tells us we can't sing our national anthem after the death of our Queen of 70 years? Dream on! Rangers were right to defy such a ridiculous order

It made me equally sad and angry that a handful of people showed disrespect during the minute's silence at a couple of games this week. The bottom line is that someone has died. A family are in mourning. It happens to be our Queen. My Queen. A woman who has given 70 years of selfless service. The supreme example of what it is to be a public servant.
UEFA
