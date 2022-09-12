ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrowing details emerge about double drowning tragedy after students, 20, drove car into a lake - as witness who can't swim recalls his desperate bid to save them

By Ashley Nickel
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Two young women who drowned when they lost control of their car and it plunged into a lake have been identified as 'well-mannered' university students.

Nidhi Lalji Hirani and Ruxmi Premji Vaghjihani, both aged 20, were driving to work from their Perth home in Aveley, in the city's north-east, when they drove into the lake about 6.40am.

Police believe the white Toyota Corolla made a right-hand turn off Egerton Drive at Gnangara Road and continued across the median strip and into the lake.

The first person at the scene, identified only as Mr Singh, told The West Australian he saw the vehicle start to go under.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hAulY_0hsckNKL00
The two girls killed in a car crash (above) in Egerton Park lake, in Perth, have been identified as international university students
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pfjc4_0hsckNKL00
Nidhi Lalji Hirani (above) drowned four months into her Australian studies after her car drove into Egerton Park lake

'I stopped some cars, we grabbed a spanner and I couldn't swim so a gentleman grabbed the spanner and went to swim to break the glass,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qkjvm_0hsckNKL00
Ruxmi Premji Vaghjihani (above) died alongside her friend on Sunday in a horror early-morning car crash

'By the time he reached there the car was completely under the water within two or three minutes.

'The cops were here within 10 minutes but it was too late.'

Friends and family are reportedly struggling to comprehend the tragedy that killed the two Edith Cowan University students.

WA Police Inspector Craig Collins said investigations into the crash are ongoing.

'It's early stages of the investigation,' he said.

'We haven't got anything other than we don't believe there's any other vehicle involved.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VzSO1_0hsckNKL00
Police are still investigating the lake car accident (above) but do not believe any other vehicles were involved

