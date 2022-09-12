ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan's chat with teenager revealed: Duchess told royal fan her name was 'beautiful' and appeared amazed she had waited for two hours to greet royals during Windsor walkabout - before the two exchanged a close hug

By Jessica Taylor, Joanna Tweedy For Mail Online
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Meghan Markle told a royal fan she had a 'beautiful' name and thanked her for coming to Windsor to pay her respects to the Royal Family following the death of the Queen.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was pictured hugging avid royal fan Amelka Zak, 14, during a walkabout in Windsor on Saturday afternoon with Prince Harry and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

A TikTok video has revealed Meghan thanked Amelka for queueing up to greet the royals as they looked at tributes laid for the late monarch, telling her how much the family appreciated it.

Scroll down for video

Meeting Meghan, what a beautiful soul. We love and support you 💜 #meghanmarkle #meghan #windsor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bJDrn_0hsckMRc00
'Amazing moment': Teenager Amelka Zak, 14, is seen embracing the duchess during the walkabout in Windsor to view the floral tributes to The Queen yesterday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hu1eS_0hsckMRc00
The Duchess of Sussex , 41, was pictured hugging avid royal fan Amelka Zak, 14, during a walkabout in Windsor on Saturday afternoon with Prince Harry and the Prince and Princess of Wales 

After asking the 14-year-old royal fan's name, the Duchess said: 'Amelka? How beautiful.'

The mother-of-two added: 'Thank you for being here, it means so much to the family. We appreciate it.'

After asking how long Amelka and her friends had been waiting, to which the teen replied two hours, the Duchess said: 'Oh goodness. Ok, well hopefully you'll be able to get back home soon, we appreciate you being here.'

When Amelka asked if she could hug the Duchess, Meghan replied: 'Of course,' before embracing the teen.

Meanwhile, a friend out of shot told Meghan: 'You are so beautiful.'

The clip was captioned: 'Harry and Meghan were both absolutely lovely! Here is the hug that everyone is talking about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LoAak_0hsckMRc00
The teenager told CNN that she was happy to see the Princes and their wives reunited
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IK28Z_0hsckMRc00
The 'fab four' reunited at Windsor to mourn the death of The Queen; it was the first time the couples have been together in public since March 2020

'It was so beautiful to witness and she is such a beautiful woman inside and out. We love you Meghan.'

Amelka later told CNN that she had wanted to share a hug to show the royal that she was still liked by British people.

She said: 'We were just waiting for her to come and she came near me and asked my name and how my day was, how long I was waiting.

'And I asked her if I could have a hug, and she hugged me back. It was quite an amazing moment. I'm still shaking now.'

The startled teenager said she wanted to offer a warm welcome to the American after 'everything that's happened'.

'Everyone was kind of cheering me on and I guess I felt like I needed to in the way, because I look up to her in someway and it felt like the right thing to do.'

She explained that she'd enjoying seeing the Princes reunited, saying: 'It was quite nice to see William and Kate and Megan and Harry together.

'And it was fine, but I just wanted to like show her that she's, like, welcome here, I guess. And wanted to hug her after everything that's happened, really, now.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14u4aI_0hsckMRc00
Surprise embrace: Amelka said: 'I asked her if I could have a hug, and she hugged me back. It was quite an amazing moment. I'm still shaking now.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNPXF_0hsckMRc00
After the Duchess of Sussex touched the teen on the shoulder the pair chatted 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d0ife_0hsckMRc00
She revealed that with 'everyone cheering me on' she decided to ask the royal for a hug
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HYvXl_0hsckMRc00
The pair then shared a warm embrace, with Amelka saying the moment left her shaking afterwards 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uymFm_0hsckMRc00
As Meghan walked away to chat to other guests, she touched the teenager's elbow

Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Meghan and Harry appeared in black at Windsor Castle on Saturday evening to inspect the sea of floral tributes laid outside the gates of the Berkshire estate in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The reunion marks the first time that the two couples have all appeared in public since Commonwealth Day on March 9, 2020, just weeks before the Covid lockdown.

Harry and Meghan, who quit frontline duties two years ago to strike out on their own in California and then levied a series of bombshell allegations against The Firm, held hands as they looked at the tributes, with Harry at one point affectionately putting his hand on Meghan's back.

They were seen pointing at different tributes and discussing them as members of the crowd waved at them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NF3at_0hsckMRc00
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex view the tributes left after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uvnfA_0hsckMRc00
Harmony? The Princes appeared to have put their troubles to one side to honour the Queen's memory

One well-wisher who spoke to Harry and Meghan told MailOnline: 'It's lovely to see them both together. Maybe they can get back to a proper relationship.

'Lovely ripple went through the crowd as they approached. Hopefully the healing between Harry and his brother can start now. I'm just so excited to have seen them both together. It's lovely.'

Another mourner said: 'We couldn't believe it when the gates opened, and we saw William and Harry walk down with Meghan and Kate. I'll be honest there was a little bit of a groan when Harry and Meghan came down our side, but I passed him a bunch of flowers and he was happy to take them.

'I'm pleased that they came out together and as a family I'm delighted that they all took the time to come and say hello to the crowds. Sad things like funerals bring families together so I hope that when they get back to California they think long and hard about everything that's happened.'

It comes after it was reported King Charles 'told' Prince Harry not to bring wife Meghan to Balmoral Castle as he and other senior royals rushed to the beside of the dying Queen.

King Charles says he wants 'to express my love for Harry and Meghan' as he extends olive branch to the US-based prince and his wife

King Charles III extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his first address to Britain and the world as monarch yesterday.

The new Sovereign, who became King the moment that his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle aged 96, said he wished to 'express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas' - in a move likely to be regarded by royal commentators as a bid to finally draw a line under the tumult of recent years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RdBLL_0hsckMRc00
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle to greet well-wishers

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the monarchy into crisis during the twilight years of the Queen's reign after sensationally quitting frontline royal duties and moving to California two years ago - a saga which precipitated the rift between Harry and his brother William, allegations of racism against the royals and claims the Firm failed to help a suicidal Meghan.

After their bombshell interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Harry appeared to suggest, in a mental health podcast, that his father and the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh had all failed as parents - while the family was still mourning Prince Philip's death last year.

The Duke of Sussex had grief etched on his face as he was swept into the grounds of Windsor Castle this afternoon after losing a race against time to get to his grandmother's bedside before she died yesterday.

King Charles III went to Buckingham Palace to meet fellow mourners this afternoon where he shook hands and accepted their condolences to cries of 'God save the King' and impromptu renditions of the national anthem. One woman kissed him on the cheek. He also inspected flowers and tributes left for his late mother at the gates before entering the palace.

Harry landed at Heathrow yesterday lunchtime after jumping on an early morning BA flight where he comforted an airport worker with a reassuring hand on her shoulder after she gave him her condolences.

He left Balmoral after 12 hours mourning his grandmother with his father and brother - but despite the brevity of the visit, the Sussexes are not expected to return to California until after the state funeral, currently expected to be ten days from now on Monday, September 19.

The Duke of Sussex was the last royal to arrive at the Aberdeenshire castle on Thursday and the first to leave on Friday morning.

Comments / 0

