UEFA were 'made aware of Bosnia and Russia's friendly plans before the two nations announced it was going ahead'... with Edin Dzeko and Miralem Pjanic voicing opposition to the match - which takes place on eve of the Qatar World Cup - in support of Ukraine

UEFA were made aware of Bosnia and Herzegovina's controversial plan to arrange a friendly with Russia before it was announced, according to reports.

Bosnia will play Russia in a friendly match in November, sparking criticism from skipper Edin Dzeko, midfielder Miralem Pjanic and the mayor of Sarajevo.

The game is scheduled to take place in St Petersburg on November 19, one day before the World Cup in Qatar is scheduled to start.

Edin Dzeko has claimed he is 'against playing' Bosnia's friendly arranged in Russia

Russia's national teams were barred from international competition over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which the city calls a 'special operation'. Bosnia failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Yet according to The Athletic, UEFA learned of Bosnia and Russia's plans before the friendly was announced, meaning European football's governing body chose not to prevent it from happening.

Sources close to the two countries also insist they have followed all necessary regulatory procedures for the St Petersburg fixture to go ahead on the eve of the World Cup.

That is despite the likes of Dzeko expressing their opposition to it in support of the people of Ukraine.

'I am against the playing of this match! I am always and only for peace', the former Manchester City striker told Bosnian outlet Klix.

Bosnian team-mate Miralem Pjanic has also criticised the decision to play the fixture

'The association knows my opinion! Unfortunately, I am not the one who makes the decisions with whom Bosnia and Herzegovina will play, but I have my position which is clear and which does not include playing this match, while innocent people are suffering. I stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine in these difficult times for them.'

'The decision is not good. I am speechless,' Pjanic was quoted as saying by Bosnian media. 'In the national Football Association, they know what I think.'

The 32-year-old former Juventus and Barcelona player has made 107 international appearances since his debut in 2008. He now plays for Sharjah FC in the United Arab Emirates.

The mayor of Bosnia's capital Sarajevo, Benjamina Karic, also reacted negatively on social media to the decision.

'Sarajevo as the city which has been under the longest siege from aggressors and me as a mayor strongly condemn the decision by the national Football Association to play a friendly match with Russia,' she posted on Twitter.

The game is set to take place in St Petersburg against Russia one day before the World Cup

Sarajevo was besieged for 43 months between 1992 and 1995 during the Bosnian war. It was the longest siege in modern European history through the 20th century.

'Unless the decision is reversed, we will cease cooperation with the Football Association, which so far has been fruitful.'

Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic all said they would not play their World Cup qualifiers against Russia back in March before Russia's national teams were banned from international competition.

Global soccer's governing body FIFA and European soccer's governing body UEFA decided in February that all Russian teams, whether national or club sides, would be suspended from participation in FIFA and UEFA competitions after the invasion, which Moscow calls a 'special military operation'.

Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has devastated the region throughout much of 2022

