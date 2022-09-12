ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'That is how the rules should be!': Lewis Hamilton wryly hints the Italian Grand Prix finish 'brought back memories' of last year's Abu Dhabi controversy after race finished behind safety car

 5 days ago

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that the end of Sunday's Italian Grand Prix brought back memories of his final-lap title decider against Max Verstappen at Abu Dhabi last year.

The race at Monza finished behind the safety car after after Daniel Ricciardo had stopped on the track, and the officials ran out of time to get the race back underway before its conclusion.

Hamilton told Sky in Italy via Sky Sports he believes 'that is how the rules should be' after former race director Michael Masi bent regulations last year which saw Max Verstappen overtake the Brit on the final lap of the season to win the world championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dab1F_0hsccQ0y00
Lewis Hamilton has backed the decision to end the Italian Grand Prix behind the safety car
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HgxGA_0hsccQ0y00
Max Verstappen won the race - his fifth in a row - to extend his world championship lead

'It always brings memories back,' said Hamilton. 'That is the rules how it should be, right?

'There's only one time in the history of the sport where they haven't done the rules like that today and that's the one where it changed the result of the championship. But it is what it is.'

The seven-time world champion was denied a record eighth title late on in last year's final-race shoot-out against eventual winner Max Verstappen when Masi chose to restart the race for one lap.

Only lapped cars between Hamilton, who was leading the race, and Verstappen, who was in second, unlapped themselves, and it seemed the decision to race for one lap had been contrived for a more dramatic finish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHIbM_0hsccQ0y00
Former F1 race director Michael Masi's actions last year meant Hamilton lost the world title
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28WDPB_0hsccQ0y00
Verstappen overtook the Brit on the last lap of the season in controversial circumstances
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6aEQ_0hsccQ0y00
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said that 'this time they followed the rules' in Monza on Sunday

Verstappen, who pitted for fresher tyres under the safety car, breezed past Hamilton, who stayed out to maintain track position, after the restart to claim his first world title to send the sporting world into meltdown, which concluded with Masi leaving his role.

'I think this time they followed the rules,' Mercedes boss Toto Wolff told Sky Sports F1 after the race at Monza. 'Maybe they could have done it a lap sooner, and they accepted the race ends under the safety car. This is how it should be.'

Hamilton finished fifth after starting from the back of the grid and is yet to win a race this season, sitting sixth in the drivers' standings after an indifferent year.

