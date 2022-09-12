ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bayern Munich players 'are questioning boss Julian Nagelsmann's tactics... and think he is only blaming them' after they drew for a third time in a row - and now face Robert Lewandowski's Barcelona

By Jacob Ranson For Mailonline
 5 days ago

The pressure is beginning to mount on Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, as the players are questioning his tactics after an unusually poor start to the new Bundesliga season, according to reports.

The reigning champions currently sit third in the league table after six games, having won three and drawn three, with both Union Berlin and SC Freiburg above them.

The latest set-back was a 2-2 draw with VfB Stuttgart on the weekend, making it three consecutive draws in the league, which has led to players questioning the boss.

Bayern Munich stars are questioning the tactics of boss Julian Nagelsmann after latest draw

Leading stars such as experienced goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka all left the Allianz Arena on Saturday without saying a word.

Thomas Muller was one of very few to speak after the match, revealing: 'I'm angry! Mad at ourselves. We have to look at ourselves. And every single one of them!'

BILD has reported that some stars believe that Nagelsmann should also question his tactics after not publicly expressing a word of self-criticism on Saturday, instead blaming his team, even singling out Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala.

Thomas Muller (pictured, right) spoke out after the match, revealing his anger with the display

Nagelsmann said: 'The aggressiveness in possession was a bit lacking, a tad too much control, a bit too little risk and greed to go forward.

'But we still had three huge chances where you have to score a third goal – with Serge, Leroy and Jamal.'

The former RB Leipzig manager made six changes for the clash with Stuttgart because the boss is keen to keep all 17 stars who have a starting XI claim in the squad happy.

Bayern stars weren't happy after Nagelsmann did not publicly express a word of self-criticism

Sports director Hasan Salihamidzic: 'I said to the coach: "It's more important to me that we'd rather draw once more than that we have too many dissatisfied players."

'Of course Julian is finding his style. This is also a learning process. He hasn't had a squad like that either.'

None of the incoming players have given themselves a good chance of starting in the Champions League when Bayern host Spanish giants Barcelona on Tuesday evening.

They'll be coming up against an in-form Barca side that now includes former Bayern talisman Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern will now host an in-form Barcelona that includes former talisman Robert Lewandowski

Salihamidzic puts the pressure on, by saying: 'We have to shift up two gears - even three against Barcelona to win games.'

They did, however, seal a 2-0 victory over Inter Milan in their Champions League group-stage opener thanks to a brace from former Manchester City star Sane.

In the same BILD report, an outburst from Oliver Kahn shows how much Bayern are under pressure after a poor start to the new season.

The club's CEO is said to have yelled at referee Christian Dingert after Stuttgart were awarded a 92nd minute penalty as Serhou Guirassy was caught by Matthijs de Ligt in the penalty box.

The Stuttgart striker netted from the penalty spot to leave Bayern with just one point from the match and an ever-mounting pressure growing on Nagelsmann.

