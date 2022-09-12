ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police update in case of ‘Aussie Madeleine McCann’ after clues linked to disappearance of William Tyrrell, 3, were found

By Olivia Burke
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

POLICE have vowed to continue the search for a missing three-year-old who vanished from his foster gran's garden eight years ago.

William Tyrrell was last seen wearing his beloved Spider-Man suit while playing hide and seek with his sister in Kendall, New South Wales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PyaqH_0hscVLfG00
William Tyrrell, 3, disappeared from his foster gran's garden on September 12, 2014 Credit: NSW Police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BcF5F_0hscVLfG00
Cops have promised to continue searching for the missing youngster eight years on Credit: PA

The youngster, dubbed "Australia's Madeleine McCann", mysteriously disappeared on September 12, 2014.

Nearly a decade on, no trace of him has ever been found and no one has been charged in connection with the cold case.

But investigators are still determinedly trying to piece together William's disappearance as they continue to prepare a brief for the coroner.

On the eighth anniversary of the day the toddler went missing, Strike Force Rosann detectives said their probe is "very much active".

Homicide Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said: "Every effort is – and should be – channelled toward finding William Tyrrell.

"The Homicide Squad’s Strike Force Rosann is continuing to prepare a brief for the information of the Coroner for the purpose of determining what happened to William eight years ago today.

"Our investigation is very much active and ongoing, and while I won’t go into specifics, I can assure the community that various activities, including those under Coronial Orders, are being undertaken every day.

"We are working with a large volume of information, and it is necessary to methodically explore and exhaust every line of inquiry; and that is a protracted process.

"This is all for William, and if it takes time and effort to get it right, it’s worth it."

The hunt for the three-year-old was renewed by cops in November last year after new evidence emerged.

Forensics dug up the garden at his foster grandparent's home in search of William's remains.

Officers drained a nearby creek, examined a concrete slab laid after the incident and sifted through the soil with huge sieves.

They found an old hessian bag buried at the home they suspected could point to the boy's whereabouts, along with five other clues.

Cops had already revealed they were focusing on a new suspect in September last year.

But it didn't lead to any apparent breakthroughs and the operation was often hindered by heavy rainfall.

William’s foster parents - who cannot be identified - denied any involvement in his disappearance, but have since been accused of assault in a separate case.

Police said the foster mother kicked a girl, hit her with a wooden spoon and suggested if a child defecated on the floor, she would rub her face in it.

William’s foster father is also accused of “grabbing” the girl’s neck, according to The Australian.

Every effort is – and should be – channelled toward finding William Tyrrell.

The youngster's foster mother was also charged with stalking, intimidation and another assault charge.

His foster father also faces charges of stalking and intimidation.

The explosive allegations were made public after a court order was lifted following an appeal by lawyers representing the media.

After discovering William had vanished eight years ago, police flagged two suspicious cars seen parked on the street earlier that day.

William's biological parents remained unaware for hours as their son was reported missing and a dramatic search for him began.

William's biological grandmother - who has not been named - previously told local news the investigation has been "shambolic".

She said: "The foster care people, they knew everything and we knew nothing.

"We were just having a little picnic - out jumps the foster care mother… and starts giving the kids lollipops and Kinder Surprises.

"So she was just like watching what's going on.

"My son used to always say he was too scared to love his kids… he was too scared to love them for an hour of supervised visits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Kygp_0hscVLfG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d3Rem_0hscVLfG00

"He's not alive. I knew he wasn't alive for the last seven years. So, I'm just scared."

Police said William's foster parents are persons of interest in the case and are offering a £538,000 reward for new information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rWAap_0hscVLfG00
No trace of the three-year-old has ever been found Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R76Wz_0hscVLfG00
Police dug up the property where William went missing last year, but had no major breakthroughs Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKsN6_0hscVLfG00
The nature of the case has drew comparisons to that of Madeline McCann Credit: AFP

Comments / 5

Belynda Mahan
3d ago

take them from there and put in cps testing and I end up dead what's wrong with the system I think people just take foster kids in just for the money it goes on all around the world by this little boy rest in peace

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

Tragic new twist in bizarre case of two children found dead in suitcases at a storage unit as the fate of their loving father is revealed - just a day after the children were finally identified

The father of the children found rotting in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed. The grisly discovery of the boy and girl, thought to be aged between five and 10 when they died four years before being found on August 11 in Auckland, New Zealand created global headlines.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madeleine Mccann
TheDailyBeast

Country Musician Luke Bell Found Dead Over a Week After He Was Reported Missing

The body of country music star Luke Bell was discovered in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, nine days after he was reported missing by his loved ones. The Tuscon-based Coroner’s Office confirmed Bell’s date of death as Aug. 26, three days before he was found, according to The Sun. Fellow musician Matt Kinman was traveling with the 32-year-old star when he suddenly disappeared. “We came down here to Arizona, to work down here, play some music, and he just took off,” Kinman told the Daily Mail, which added that he believed Bell suffered from bipolar disorder and had a recent change to his medication that may have played into his disappearance. “He was in the back of the truck. I went in to get something to eat. I came out, and he’d got out of the truck and left.”Read it at Daily Mail
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aussie#Police#Spider Man#Coronial Orders
Daily Mail

Mother and stepfather who left girl, five, lying in ice-cold bath for up to three hours as 'torturous punishment' for misbehaving leaving her 'minutes away' from death are jailed for three years

Two sadistic parents who tortured a five-year-old girl by forcing her to lay in an ice-cold bath until 'death was just minutes away' have each been jailed for over three years. The child's mother Georgia Newman, 29, and her boyfriend Jordan Michael Kilkenny, 29, inflicted the cruel punishment for up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
Oxygen

Couple Who Vanished Around The Same Time Teen Kiely Rodni Disappeared Are Found Dead

A missing Northern California couple who disappeared around the time that teen Kiely Rodni vanished have been found dead. Janette Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almaza Zavala, 36, were discovered Wednesday dead outside their vehicle, which had crashed down the side of a highway embankment along Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road, according to a joint statement from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and Yuba City Police.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes

A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
746K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy