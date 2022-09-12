Latrell Mitchell 'set to become the highest-paid player in NRL history', with Souths star on course to make as much as $2million a year as Wayne Bennett eyes Dolphins reunion

Latrell Mitchell is set to become the highest-paid player in rugby league history and the South Sydney star could make as much as $2million a year once commercial endorsements are factored in.

Already one of the NRL's most popular players, the 25-year-old has elevated his game to new heights after recovering from a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the first half of the season.

The Rabbitohs have won eight of their 11 games since Mitchell returned to action in Round 16 and are two wins away from a second consecutive Grand Final.

And Mitchell, who scored a try and was perfect from the kicking tee as the Rabbitohs beat the Roosters 30-14 in a brutal elimination final on Sunday, looks set to redefine from a financial standpoint.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the star fullback's next deal could be worth up to $2million.

Nathan Cleary is currently the highest-paid player in the NRL with an annual salary of $1.3million, which amounts to approximately 12 percent of the current salary cap.

The next collective bargaining agreement, however, is expected to push the salary cap up to $12million a year.

Mitchell is currently on $850,000-a-year at Souths, but a new contract similar to Cleary's in terms of salary cap percentage would see him make around $1.4million with potentially north of $600,000 in commercial endorsements.

Mitchell is under contract with the Rabbitohs until the end of next season, but will free to speak to rival clubs about potential deals for the 2024 campaign unless he signs an extension with Souths prior to November 1.

Rabbitohs chief executive Blake Solly has previously said the club have put contract negotiations with Mitchell on hold until the end of the season, suggesting the Bunnies confident of getting a new deal done.

Wayne Bennett is reportedly eyeing a reunion with Mitchell, whom he coached for two seasons at South Sydney in 2020 and 2021

Last month, however, News Corp reported the Dolphins were considering a three-year, $4million offer to lure the New South Wales superstar north of the border where he would be reunited with Wayne Bennett.

The veteran coach signed Mitchell in 2020, when the fullback left the Roosters in acrimonious circumstances after winning back-to-back Grand Finals in the previous two seasons.

Bennett coached Mitchell for two seasons, before leaving Souths to become the new head coach of the Dolphins, who will make their NRL debut next season.