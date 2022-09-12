ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

More than 50 people - including a mother and her two children who clambered onto the roof of a car as it slid off the road - are rescued from a mudslide that swept across a Southern California highway after flash flooding from Tropical Storm Kay

 5 days ago

More than 50 people were rescued after a mudslide swept across a highway in Southern California and trapped motorists as storms from Tropical Storm Kay drenched the region and brought flash flooding.

Video from local residents show thick mud flowing in the Lake Hughes area over Lake Hughes Road and Pine Canyon Road, dragging cars and forcing children to clamber to safety.

The mudslide happened Sunday night on Pine Canyon Road between Shaffer Road and Blaisdell Road, about 65 miles north of Los Angeles, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department tweet.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene around 7.40pm to help free the vehicles unable to escape the flow of mud and debris.

A total of 24 vehicles became stuck on the road with 53 people accounted for, a preliminary storm report from the National Weather Service stated. No injuries were reported.

The mudslide came as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay brought flood warnings and drenching downpours to parts of San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BwRhM_0hscUmGY00
Dozens of adults and children covered in mud were rescued by Los Angeles emergency officials on Sunday after a mudslide flowed over Pine Canyon Road in Lake Hughes, trapping dozens in their cars for hours
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2waQqY_0hscUmGY00
More than 50 people were rescued after a mudslide swept across a highway in Southern California and trapped motorists as storms from Tropical Storm Kay drenched the region
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dcNxn_0hscUmGY00
Video and photos from local residents show thick mud flowing over Lake Hughes Road, about 65 miles north of Los Angeles

The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7.39pm in the area of Pine Canyon Road.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to rescue the stranded families and stop the cars being dragged further into danger. One woman told CHP that her two children had to climb on top of her vehicle that had slid off the road.

Some were hoisted to safety by LAPD helicopters while others were rescued by firefighters on the ground.

Flood warnings had been issued before the mudslide throughout the evening on Sunday, with up to 1.25 inches of rain falling in San Bernardino county.

Most flood deaths occur in vehicles and people are encouraged to take care around bodies of water, underpasses and poor drainage areas.

Crews have been working to clear the area, but the area of Southbound Lake Hughes Road south of Elizabeth Lake Road, and other roads in the area, were closed until further notice because of the mudslide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31sfzT_0hscUmGY00
A car is pictured stranded among the mud and debris after a mudslide poured over the highway 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYXBk_0hscUmGY00
Aerial video from local news outlets show stranded cars in the mudslide that covered a highway in Southern California 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GX1iV_0hscUmGY00
Southbound Lake Hughes Road south of Elizabeth Lake Road, and others in the area, were closed until further notice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28QZAf_0hscUmGY00
Heavy rainfall along a Southern California burn scar set off a mudslide Sunday night, causing multiple cars to become stuck in the debris and prompting rescue efforts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08yboq_0hscUmGY00
Firefighters rushed to the scene to rescue the stranded families and stop the cars being dragged further into danger. One woman told CHP that her two children had to climb on top of her vehicle that had slid off the road
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XW0wB_0hscUmGY00
Motorists attempt to trudge through the thick mud that swept over the highway over the weekend in Los Angeles County
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pz2tA_0hscUmGY00
On Sunday night, the thick mud and debris poured over the highway pushing cars off the road and trapping motorists

