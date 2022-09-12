More than 50 people - including a mother and her two children who clambered onto the roof of a car as it slid off the road - are rescued from a mudslide that swept across a Southern California highway after flash flooding from Tropical Storm Kay
More than 50 people were rescued after a mudslide swept across a highway in Southern California and trapped motorists as storms from Tropical Storm Kay drenched the region and brought flash flooding.
Video from local residents show thick mud flowing in the Lake Hughes area over Lake Hughes Road and Pine Canyon Road, dragging cars and forcing children to clamber to safety.
The mudslide happened Sunday night on Pine Canyon Road between Shaffer Road and Blaisdell Road, about 65 miles north of Los Angeles, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department tweet.
Emergency personnel responded to the scene around 7.40pm to help free the vehicles unable to escape the flow of mud and debris.
A total of 24 vehicles became stuck on the road with 53 people accounted for, a preliminary storm report from the National Weather Service stated. No injuries were reported.
The mudslide came as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay brought flood warnings and drenching downpours to parts of San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7.39pm in the area of Pine Canyon Road.
Firefighters rushed to the scene to rescue the stranded families and stop the cars being dragged further into danger. One woman told CHP that her two children had to climb on top of her vehicle that had slid off the road.
Some were hoisted to safety by LAPD helicopters while others were rescued by firefighters on the ground.
Flood warnings had been issued before the mudslide throughout the evening on Sunday, with up to 1.25 inches of rain falling in San Bernardino county.
Most flood deaths occur in vehicles and people are encouraged to take care around bodies of water, underpasses and poor drainage areas.
Crews have been working to clear the area, but the area of Southbound Lake Hughes Road south of Elizabeth Lake Road, and other roads in the area, were closed until further notice because of the mudslide.
