'I feel like Gal might have some trouble with Hodges': Former Australian heavyweight champ backs former Bronco in Origin Rumble double-header showdown against Paul Gallen

By James Cooney
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Justin Hodges is giving himself every chance to get his arm raised against Paul Gallen on Thursday night - even enlisting the help of a former Australian heavyweight champ Faiga 'Django' Opelu.

Opelu is easily one of the best heavyweights in the country and could be Hodges' secret weapon in preparation for the Origin Rumble double-header.

Not only is the Samoa-born Queensland slugger a veteran in the ring, he's also done rounds with Gallen in the past - which gives him a unique perspective.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=450K1S_0hscP7B500
Justin Hodges punches Ben Hannant during their June 2022 bout. The two will both take on Paul Gallen on the same night in the Origin Rumble on Thursday evening

'Hodges is really awkward, same as Gal,' Opelu told Foxsports.

'But I feel like Hodges is more awkward because he's taller, a lot taller than Gal. Gal might have trouble getting in on the inside of Hodges.

'I feel like Gal might have some trouble with Hodges being awkward and big.'

Opelu has been doing his best to mirror the Blues legend's aggressive no-nonsense style of boxing and let Hodges know what he will be dealing with on Thursday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KDG7D_0hscP7B500
Justin Hodges (left) poses with Paul Gallen (right) ahead of their double-header showdown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=363rXT_0hscP7B500
Former Australian HW champion Faiga 'Django' Opelu has been working with Hodges and believes he will give Gallen trouble

'Gal is very fit, he's very determined,' Opelu said.

'Gal puts on that pressure and keeps coming forward. In saying that, Gal has that advantage of not backing down.

'So I try and imitate that, try and pretend that I am Gal and I walk forward and put that pressure on and make Hodges feel how hard it is to be pressured.'

Hodges knows that to deal with Gallen's non-stop pressure he will need to be every bit as fit as the New South Welshman - so he's taken to running twice a day in preparation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R6PyI_0hscP7B500
Opelu and Gallen pose after a training session

'I run in the morning, box in the afternoon and then run again late at night,' the Maroons legend said.

'I'm just trying to trick the body and do certain things to get fitter.

'Unfortunately I do like to go to bed early, I'm not going to lie. But just tricking the body, and that's what I've always enjoyed about rugby league. I'm just trying to get more fitness in, train on my own and push myself to new limits.'

Opelu has watched Hodges' fitness improve with every training session they have done together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VkWTg_0hscP7B500
Opelu believes that Hodges will not only be able to fight off the back foot against Gallen, he will also be able to put pressure the Blues legend too

He believes the ex-NRL player is not only ready to fight off the back foot against Gallen - he can also change it up and pressure Gallen, too.

'To fight on the back foot, you've got to be very fit. The legs have got to be very conditioned.

'He's worked on that and improved that, even with me putting the pressure on.

'Also, we've been working on putting the pressure on Gallen instead of Gallen putting the pressure on at all times.'

