ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Top civil servant Simon Case 'will be spared the sack' by Liz Truss after row over axing of Treasury mandarin

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Liz Truss is expected to keep Cabinet Secretary Simon Case in his job amid a spat over the axing of a Treasury mandarin.

The PM had initially been considering replacing the civil service chief, but is understood to have been impressed with his performance during the handover of power from Boris Johnson.

Mr Case - who was drafted in by Mr Johnson - has also been playing a key role in designing the new energy bill freeze policy and organising the Queen's state funeral.

The premier is already facing a backlash over Tom Scholar being removed as the head of the Treasury last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15da4c_0hscLv4c00
Liz Truss is expected to keep Cabinet Secretary Simon Case (pictured) in his job

Ms Truss has previously railed against 'Treasury orthodoxy' and the decision to get rid of Sir Tom, on the first day of her new Government, was seen as a signal of her determination to change the direction of economic policy.

National security adviser Stephen Lovegrove has also been replaced with Foreign Office aide Tim Barrow.

Former Cabinet Secretary Lord O'Donnell said the decision on Sir Tom was not 'respectful' of the civil service.

He told Times Radio: 'If you're going to succeed as a prime minister, you have to have the civil service with you.

'They're keen to serve the democratically elected politicians of the country. But there's an element in which the respect should go both ways.

'She needs to understand that sacking someone, straight on with no notice for no apparent reason, someone held in high regard by chancellors of all political parties, is no way to earn the respect of the Treasury and the civil service.'

Lord Butler, who served as cabinet secretary under Margaret Thatcher, Sir John Major and Sir Tony Blair, warned the actions of the new administration could 'corrupt' the system of government.

The peer strongly condemned the sacking saying it was 'very unusual and very regrettable'.

'If there was ever a time we needed experience and continuity, which is what the Civil Service provides, it is now,' he told BBC Radio 4's The World This Weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rIJqT_0hscLv4c00
Ms Truss (pictured taking her first Cabinet last week) is already facing a backlash over Tom Scholar being removed as the head of the Treasury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qOJEY_0hscLv4c00
Sir Tom Scholar was removed by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng in one of his first acts on taking office last week.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Kremlin says decision to ban Vladimir Putin from Queen’s funeral is ‘profoundly immoral’ – and repeats praise of the ‘war hero’ monarch who ‘kept out of politics’

Russia has slammed a decision not to invite any Russian officials to Queen Elizabeth's funeral as 'profoundly immoral', Kremlin officials have said. The Kremlin's spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Russia still forwarded her sympathy to the British people despite the snub. In a statement released to the...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Man is arrested for GRABBING Queen's coffin: Black-clad mourner rushes from queue and lifts the Royal Standard off the monarch's casket before being tackled to the ground - shoving girl, seven, and leaving onlookers gasping in shock

Police have arrested a man who attempted to grab at the Queen's coffin - in an incident which left mourners stunned. Officers tackled the man to the floor during the jaw-dropping incident, which took place around 10pm at Westminster Hall on Friday. It is believed the man pushed through a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Stripped of their titles: The moment Prince Andrew and Harry stare at the floor as they are excluded from a royal salute for the Queen and forced to wear morning suits for silent coffin procession

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were both banned from saluting during the Queen's coffin procession today – while other royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne all performed the gesture. Members of the Royal Family saluted when they passed the Cenotaph on Whitehall this afternoon on...
U.K.
Daily Mail

No representatives from Syria, Venezuela or Afghanistan are invited to Queen's funeral while North Korean hermit state is only allowed to send an ambassador

Invitations to the Queen's state funeral have not been sent to Syria, Venezuela or Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. While most countries around the world have been invited to send their head of state, Syria's leader Bashar al-Assad, Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and representatives from the Taliban have all been left off the exclusive guest list.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Simon Case
Person
Stephen Lovegrove
Person
Tim Barrow
Person
Tom Scholar
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Person
Tony Blair
Daily Mail

Sombre Clarence House aides watch the Queen's coffin drive past - hours after they were told changes in monarchy's staff structure could put jobs at risk

Clarence House employees appeared sombre when pictured waiting to see Her Majesty's coffin in the historic procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey today. Members of the Royal Family accompanied the Queen for her poignant final journey from her London home to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state for the next five nights.
JOBS
Daily Mail

'Your criminality will not intimidate us': Jedward reveal they have been sent death threats since calling for the monarchy to be abolished after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Jedward have revealed they have been sent death threats since calling for the monarchy to be abolished days after Queen Elizabeth II's death. The former X Factor duo, 30, took to Twitter and revealed their opinions have caused some social media users to send them threatening messages, however they insisted they will not be 'intimidated'.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

SAS units will be on standby to defend London and The Queen's State Funeral in Britain's biggest ever policing operation

SAS units will support thousands of officers in Britain's biggest ever policing operation for the Queen's State Funeral on Monday. Scotland Yard said yesterday there had already been 34 arrests as the force, swelled with reinforcements from around the country, braces for a security operation that will dwarf that of the 2012 Olympics.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Treasury#Uk#Cabinet#Foreign Office#O Donnell#Times Radio
Daily Mail

Commons authorities have been ‘inundated’ with complaints from MPs’ staffers angry at not being given priority access to see The Queen lying in state

MPs’ staff have ‘inundated’ Commons authorities with complaints that they do not get priority access to see the Queen lying in state in the Palace of Westminster. While many parliamentary workers – including peers, MPs themselves, cleaners and cooks – are able to skip the queue, those working for MPs are not.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

600K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy