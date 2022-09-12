Daily Life: Cirque du Soleil's 'Corteo' coming to Portland

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.

MONDAY, SEPT. 12

Cirque du Soleil — The famous circus troupe will be returning to Portland for "Corteo," one of its beloved arena shows, March 9-12, 2023.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, Sept. 19.

See www.cirquedusoleil.com.

The story, from Cirque:

"Corteo," which means "cortege" in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth. The clown pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, watched over by quietly caring angels. Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the portion of humanity that is within each of us. The music turns lyrical and playful carrying "Corteo" through a timeless celebration in which illusion teases reality.

La Femme — The La Femme Magnifique International drag queen pageant, hosted by Portland's legendary Darcelle, took place Sunday, Sept. 4 at Oregon Convention Center.

BinKyee Bellflower of Portland was the overall winner with the title La Femme Magnifique International.

Seattle's Kristie Champagne took the title of La Femme Magnifique International Plus.

Goodbye theater — Northwest Children's Theater is moving to downtown Portland — 1000 S.W. Broadway — and it'll hold a fundraiser and say goodbye to its longtime home theater with a "Parade to Broadway" Saturday, Sept. 17.

The company had been at Northwest Neighborhood Cultural Center for 30 years.

The festivities begin at the current theater, 1819 N.W. Everett St., culminating with a parade to the new home, the Judy Kafoury Center for Performing Arts, or "The Judy." The parade will feature music and characters from beloved NWCT productions.

Grand opening for "The Judy" will be in early 2023.

For more: www.nwcts.org.