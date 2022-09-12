Queen Elizabeth news: Her Majesty’s coffin now lying in state at St Giles’ cathedral as public queue to pay respects

THOUSANDS of people have queued down the Royal Mile on Monday to enter St Giles' Catherdral so that they can pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen.

King Charles III and his three siblings accompanied the Queen's coffin during a procession through Edinburgh that ended at St Giles' Catherdral.

A military bagpiper played as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the royal standard, was carried from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and placed in a hearse.

The King, dressed in army uniform, and Princes Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walked behind as the hearse made its way to St Giles' Cathedral.

The hearse was flanked by a bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and a detachment of The Kings Body Guard in Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers.

Elizabeth's coffin will remain at the cathedral until around 3pm on Tuesday so members of the public can pay their respect.

'Her Majesty has been our constant' - Nicola Sturgeon

"For people across our country, this is a time of profound sorrow," she says.

"Most of us simply do not remember life without the Queen.

"In an ever changing and often turbulent world, Her Majesty has been our constant, she has been the anchor of our nation."

Pictured: King Charles met with Nicola Sturgeon

The upcoming assembly will raise the motion of condolence to the King and the nation at the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Chelsea's game will go ahead

Chelsea's Champions League game will go ahead on Wednesday night.

"The decision comes after discussion with the Metropolitan Police and UEFA following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Kick-off remains at 8pm," a club statement read.

"We will update supporters on Sunday's fixture with Liverpool as soon as we possibly can."

Andrew did not wear uniform today but will for Queen's funeral

Despite not wearing a uniform for today's procession, the duke did display eight medals with his suit.

His medals included a South Atlantic Medal, Silver, Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals and Royal Navy Long Service Medals with bars.

He also wore a Canadian Forces Decoration with bar and a New Zealand Commemoration medal.

A palace source said today: "As a non-working member of the Royal Family, the Duke of York will not wear uniform except as a special mark of respect for Her Majesty the Queen at the final vigil in Westminster Hall."

Commuters may want to 'change their working patterns accordingly'

Transport chiefs have warned that London will experience "unprecedented travel demand" and public transport users are being advised the city will be "exceptionally busy".

Tube stations might even have to close to stop overcrowding.

Today a spokesperson for Liz Truss said commuters may want to "change their working patterns accordingly".

But they added that “not everyone will have that ability”.

House painted Jubilee wall black for the Queen

A family who painted a massive Union Jack flag on their home for the Diamond Jubilee have coloured it black to pay their respects to the Queen.

The Tate family painted their house in the patriotic colours of red, white and blue to win the best decorated house for a Jubilee street party ten years ago.

ITV schedule shake up for Queen's funeral

In what will be the largest outside broadcast in ITV's history, the event will be shown live and uninterrupted on their main channel and simultaneously on all of its digital channels from 6am until midnight.

The coverage will start on Good Morning Britain which will preview the funeral, before moving into their special programming.

Moving into the evening, ITV will broadcast a documentary film chronicling the events of the past ten days from Her Majesty The Queen’s death to the state funeral.

There will be a special programme focussing on the day’s events at 9pm followed by an extended News at Ten.

Prince Harry ‘banned’ from wearing uniform

Prince Harry has been BANNED from wearing his military uniform when he mourns the Queen - while his disgraced uncle Andrew will don his at Wednesday's lying in state vigil.

The shamed Duke of York will be permitted to wear his armed forces uniform "as a special mark of respect" for the Queen.

Minute's silence on Sunday

At 8pm members of the public will pause to remember the late monarch and reflect on the incredible legacy she left behind.

Downing Street said the nation was invited to join the “shared moment of national reflection” at home, on their doorstep with neighbours, or at community events.

And those living abroad are urged to join too and “come together” with others mourning all over the world.

Royal vigil ends

King Charles and his siblings have left St Giles' Cathedral this evening.

The vigil lasted for around 10 minutes and members of public were allowed to enter whilst the King was in attendance.

Royal Family stand vigil over Queen

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew are now standing vigil over the late Queen Elizabeth.

This vigil is expected to last around 20 minutes.

They bowed their heads for the vigil

King Charles arrives at St Giles' Cathedral

King Charles has arrived at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh to hold a vigil for his late mother.

Primark will close all stores

Primark will close all its shops next Monday for the Queen's funeral.

All of the high street giant's 191 stores will be closed on Monday, September 19, as a mark of respect.

King heads to St Giles' Cathedral

The King has left the Scottish Parliament.

He will head to St Giles' Cathedral to stand vigil by his mother's coffin.

Pictured: Mourners in tears as they leave St Giles’ Cathedral

King Charles set to return to St Giles' Cathedral

King Charles is expected to return to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh to hold a vigil for his late mother.

He'll stand by one corner of the raised platform that her coffin is resting on.

His siblings are expected to also return.

Mourners file past coffin

The first mourners have filed past the Queen's coffin to pay their respects.

Many curtseyed to Her Majesty, bowed their heads or crossed their heart as they held back tears.

Thousands are expected to follow this evening to see Her Majesty in Edinburgh before she is flown back to London.

King Charles responds to the motion of condolence

King Charles has begun his response by saying that the people of Scotland "share a profound sense of grief" following the death of the Queen.

He added: "I am determined to follow with gods help and yours to follow that inspiring example" of his late mother.

The motion of condolence has now ended.

'Her Majesty has been our constant' - Nicola Sturgeon

"For people across our country, this is a time of profound sorrow," she says.

"Most of us simply do not remember life without the Queen.

"In an ever changing and often turbulent world, Her Majesty has been our constant, she has been the anchor of our nation."

Nicola recalls fond memory with the Queen

Nicola Sturgeon has said "in recent days others have shared stories."

She reveals one "rather tense moment" with her Majesty the Queen.

She reminisces on a time when she was sat in "the drawing room" and a "light started to flicker".

She recalled how her husband "leapt up after discovering the cause of the problem".

She said Sandy one of the Queen's corgis was chewing the leads.

Nicola Sturgeon tables motion of condolence