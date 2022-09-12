Tigard game store owner running for City Council

Derrick Wright, a member of the Town Center Advisory Commission, among four candidates running for a four-year seat.

The owner of a downtown Tigard board game shop is among the candidates seeking a four-year term on the Tigard City Council.

Derrick Wright, owner of Senet Game Bar on Southwest Main Street, will go up against three other candidates in the November council race.

"As a business owner on Main Street and a member of the Town Center Advisory Commission, I have been able to speak to residents, business owners and city staff about our community regarding pain points in the community and visions for Tigard's future," Wright wrote in an email. "The more I've experienced, the more I have wished to contribute to the development of Tigard in a greater capacity."

Wright, an alumnus of Wilson High School (now Ida B. Wells High School) in Southwest Portland, joins Jai Raj Singh, Yi-Kang Hu and Tom Anderson in the race for two open seats. The top two vote-getters will be elected.

"The top issues I have seen for myself and heard from residents and business owners is the current and planned fast growth in Tigard and keeping our community safe," said Wright, who opened his game store in the former Tigard Cycle and Ski Shop in 2019. "With explosive growth in building projects and the increase in unhoused individuals, I want to work to ensure the livability and quality of our community aren't diminished."

Also running in the November election are Karen Marrello, Austin Johnson and Maureen Wolf. They are seeking to fill the remainder of former Council President Heidi Lueb's seat.

Lueb resigned her seat with two years still left in office in order to run for Tigard mayor. Like Lueb, current Tigard City Councilor John Goodhouse also will run for the mayor's seat in the Nov. 8 election.