Welcome to the weekend, Durango! The last weekend of summer in Durango, Colorado is finally here. The nights are getting colder, the leaves are about to start changing and the Animas River is almost too cold to swim in– fall is officially in the air. Whether you want to hold on to what little bit of summer we have left, or you’re excited to break out your autumn attire, as always, we have the perfect list to guide you through your weekend activities in Durango! If you’re going to enjoy Ska Brewing’s Mexican Logger to celebrate the final days of summer, or you want to enjoy the Oktoberfest brew, just know there are no limitations in having a truly epic weekend.

DURANGO, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO