The Weekender // September 16th - September 18th
Welcome to the weekend, Durango! The last weekend of summer in Durango, Colorado is finally here. The nights are getting colder, the leaves are about to start changing and the Animas River is almost too cold to swim in– fall is officially in the air. Whether you want to hold on to what little bit of summer we have left, or you’re excited to break out your autumn attire, as always, we have the perfect list to guide you through your weekend activities in Durango! If you’re going to enjoy Ska Brewing’s Mexican Logger to celebrate the final days of summer, or you want to enjoy the Oktoberfest brew, just know there are no limitations in having a truly epic weekend.
Gettin' Cozy at the 2022 Parade of Homes
So you just met someone online or at a work function and you're trying to find a totally fresh date night idea. Few things say 'let's get to know each other better' like a tour of Durango's newest, most luxurious homes. On Friday, September 23rd, the official Durango Parade of Homes kicks off at noon! Enjoy “parading” through these homes through Sunday, from 9am -3pm. The best time to see these homes, you ask? Friday, September 23rd from 5pm - 9pm enjoy these beautiful homes under the stars in ambient lighting! Enjoy an added bonus of tasty treats from local restaurants.
Meet an original resident of Purple Cliffs, the homeless encampment near Durango that's set to close
Tim Sargent is an advocate and voice for people who live outside. He comes to his activism through experience. Sargent has made many improvements to the Purple Cliffs homeless encampment south of Durango. They include a community kitchen, a library, a charging station, and sturdy stairs built into the hillside to keep people safe when it snows and rains.
Remote Colorado enclave dubbed one of 'best towns for fall colors' in US
According to a list recently released by Travel website 'Trips to Discover,' there's a small mountain town in Colorado that should be considered one of the 'best small towns for fall foliage' in the United States. The website lists 15 spots around the country, focused on including towns that are...
Five Scenic Hikes to See Durango's Best Fall Colors
We’ve been catching glimpses of autumn, despite the temperatures. In the mountains, fall has struck and the aspens are already boasting their colors. Eventually, all of the trees in town will follow and complete the switch from the summer-time green to their captivating shades of gold. As Durango-Tangs, it’s like it’s our job to go see these colors! We’ve compiled a list of the perfect trails for prime aspen-viewing this autumn. For more hikes in the Durango Area, head over to Trails 2000 for maps, trail info, and local-derived education for trail users. So, fellow fall-lovers, take a hike and share your pictures with #dodurango!
3 killed in Colorado off-roading tour after car falls over 100 feet off a cliff
Three people were killed during an off-roading tour when their car drifted off the edge of the road and fell over 100 feet off a cliff on Monday, according to Colorado State Patrol. Diana Robles, 28, Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, and their 72-year-old tour driver, Don Fehd, were traveling north on...
Three killed after Jeep falls several hundred feet off cliff in Colorado
Three people have died following a crash that took place on a mountain road in the area of Ouray, Colorado on Monday. According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Joshua Lewis, the crash occurred on Monday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Ouray County Road 361, roughly at mile post 3. This is an unpaved road flanked, at times, by a steep drop that is often used to access Yankee Boy Basin and several other recreation areas. It is often referred to as Camp Bird Road.
Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Monday, September 12, 2022, a Jeep rollover was reported on County Road 361 near Ouray, Colorado. The accident involved a 72-year-old man from Ouray, a 60-year-old woman from Arizona, and a third person that has yet to be identified. The vehicle involved was a...
Jeep Rollover Resulting in Three Deceased
he Colorado State Patrol reported a Jeep rollover on County Road 361 in Ouray on Monday, September 12, 2022, which claimed the lives of three people.
