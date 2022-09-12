ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

The Weekender // September 16th - September 18th

Welcome to the weekend, Durango! The last weekend of summer in Durango, Colorado is finally here. The nights are getting colder, the leaves are about to start changing and the Animas River is almost too cold to swim in– fall is officially in the air. Whether you want to hold on to what little bit of summer we have left, or you’re excited to break out your autumn attire, as always, we have the perfect list to guide you through your weekend activities in Durango! If you’re going to enjoy Ska Brewing’s Mexican Logger to celebrate the final days of summer, or you want to enjoy the Oktoberfest brew, just know there are no limitations in having a truly epic weekend.
DURANGO, CO
Gettin' Cozy at the 2022 Parade of Homes

So you just met someone online or at a work function and you're trying to find a totally fresh date night idea. Few things say 'let's get to know each other better' like a tour of Durango's newest, most luxurious homes. On Friday, September 23rd, the official Durango Parade of Homes kicks off at noon! Enjoy “parading” through these homes through Sunday, from 9am -3pm. The best time to see these homes, you ask? Friday, September 23rd from 5pm - 9pm enjoy these beautiful homes under the stars in ambient lighting! Enjoy an added bonus of tasty treats from local restaurants.
DURANGO, CO
Five Scenic Hikes to See Durango's Best Fall Colors

We’ve been catching glimpses of autumn, despite the temperatures. In the mountains, fall has struck and the aspens are already boasting their colors. Eventually, all of the trees in town will follow and complete the switch from the summer-time green to their captivating shades of gold. As Durango-Tangs, it’s like it’s our job to go see these colors! We’ve compiled a list of the perfect trails for prime aspen-viewing this autumn. For more hikes in the Durango Area, head over to Trails 2000 for maps, trail info, and local-derived education for trail users. So, fellow fall-lovers, take a hike and share your pictures with #dodurango!
DURANGO, CO
The Denver Gazette

Three killed after Jeep falls several hundred feet off cliff in Colorado

Three people have died following a crash that took place on a mountain road in the area of Ouray, Colorado on Monday. According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Joshua Lewis, the crash occurred on Monday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Ouray County Road 361, roughly at mile post 3. This is an unpaved road flanked, at times, by a steep drop that is often used to access Yankee Boy Basin and several other recreation areas. It is often referred to as Camp Bird Road.
OURAY, CO
KJCT8

Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Monday, September 12, 2022, a Jeep rollover was reported on County Road 361 near Ouray, Colorado. The accident involved a 72-year-old man from Ouray, a 60-year-old woman from Arizona, and a third person that has yet to be identified. The vehicle involved was a...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
