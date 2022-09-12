Read full article on original website
Kenny Payne on the guard situation at Louisville: "I am good with it"
There has been plenty of chatter about the University of Louisville basketball roster for this coming season. And the biggest takeaway for many has been the lack of guards. First-year head coach Kenny Payne has six returning scholarship players on the roster, while he has added four new scholarship players since he took over in March. But the only players listed on the roster as a 'guard' are returnee El Ellis and true freshman Fabio Basili, who just joined the program one month ago. The Cardinals also list Mike James as a 'guard/forward' and have four walk-ons, including Hercy Miller, listed as guards.
Joseph explains decision to take back Blackshirts
In a social media post of Nebraska’s practice this week, something was obviously missing — Nebraska’s starting defenders weren’t wearing Blackshirts. During an appearance on the Huskers Radio Network on Thursday, interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed that the defense is no longer wearing its coveted practice uniforms.
247Sports
Tennessee football: Bru McCoy triggers media reaction after first two games with Vols
Tennessee football knew it needed additional reliability at the wide receiver spot behind Cedric Tillman this season and USC transfer Bru McCoy has been a pleasant surprise over his first two games. Cleared by the NCAA days before the opener, McCoy has tallied seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown, stirring up media reaction across the SEC as one of the league's talented playmakers.
247Sports
Texas commit Jonah Wilson off to scorching start in senior season
Of all the Texas commits in the class, nobody is burning up the stat sheet like Jonah Wilson. The four-star wide receiver from Spring Dekaney has been a bright spot on a 1-2 team. The Longhorns focused in on Wilson after Brennan Marion saw him during a basketball game in January, and the Longhorns pursued him as a priority at the position.
Three Things We Learned from FSU’s 35-31 win over Louisville
Florida State, again, found a way. It wasn't always pretty as adversity struck time and time again, yet the Seminoles managed to overcome a rash of injuries and missed opportunities to beat Louisville 35-31 on the road. In this edition of Three Things We Learned, I (we, hopefully) eat some...
Kenny Payne adds to recent recruiting comments, rebuilding rivalry with Kentucky
The moment that Kenny Payne was introduced as the next head coach at the University of Louisville, the expectations for recruiting rose tremendously. With a lengthy track record of recruiting at a high level, it is understandable why the anticipation of recruiting success climbed within that instant. Once he took...
Duke sells out Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2018
Duke Football will be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday when FCS opponent North Carolina A&T makes the short trip over to the Durham campus. The Blue Devils have started 2-0 for the first time since 2018, the last time the program distributed every ticket prior to gameday, under first time head coach Mike Elko.
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks recent Oregon visit, timeframe for decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei took an unofficial visit to Oregon over the weekend while he and his Brave teammates were in town to play Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic. The Braves always play a national schedule, partly for the players to experience getting out on the road...
Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield says team missed opportunities against Florida State
Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield seemed to have his team in control of the game, but missed opportunities kept the Cardinals from maintaining the advantage against Florida State. The Cardinals had a chances to build a two-score, or more, lead by halftime, but instead settled for 21-14 advantage. Unable to create added breathing room on the scoreboard haunted the Cardinals in the second half as the visiting Seminoles scored 21 points in the final two quarters from a come-from-behind 35-31 victory.
What Campbell coach Mike Minter said about ECU
East Carolina will try and improve to 2-1 this weekend when it hosts Campbell on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN+. Campbell coach Mike Minter, a former standout safety with the Carolina Panthers from 1997-2006, spoke about the upcoming...
Live Gameday Updates: Louisville 21, FSU 14 - Second Quarter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Florida State faces Louisville on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. from Cardinal Stadium (60,800) in Louisville, Ky. The game between the Seminoles (2-0, 0-0 ACC) and the Cardinals (1-1, 0-1 ACC) will be shown on ESPN. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen, click here.
247Sports
Penn State football: Drew Allar reacts to Nittany Lions home debut, 5-star freshman QB's first TDs
Penn State football fans got their first look at freshman quarterback Drew Allar in Beaver Stadium this past Saturday when the former five-star recruit debuted before the home crowd and sparked a 46-10 win over Ohio. He threw the first two touchdowns of his career while going 6-for-8 passing with 88 yards.
247Sports
Excerpt: Chip Kelly on Kenny Churchwell Targeting Call
UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about what he saw from the targeting call against defensive back Kenny Churchwell.
Daily Delivery: Playing Tulane stirs up bad memories from Kansas State's football past
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State plays Tulane on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, but if you're an Old like Fitz, your memories of when these two teams met in 1988 — the last season of the Stan Parrish era leading up to the hiring of Bill Snyder in 1989. It wasn't so much that Kansas State lost that game in the Lousiana Superdome, but how Parrish's Cats lost that haunts Fitz.
247Sports
College football upset alert: Teams to watch in Week 3 of the 2022 season
College football chaos, welcome back. Stunning upsets were on full display in Week 2 as multiple AP poll top 10 teams went down, two of them losing at home to an unranked opponent. After Texas flirted with an upset of No. 1 Alabama, Marshall upended Notre Dame in South Bend before Appalachian State knocked off Texas A&M in College Station, highlights of a Saturday featuring a number of shockers across the country.
NFL・
Week 3 CFB Bold Predictions: BYU Will Expose Oregon's Defense
Chip Patterson joins Chris Hassel to discuss his bold prediction that BYU will expose Oregon's defense.
247Sports
Penn State-Auburn football score predictions from Lions247
No. 22 Penn State faces another tough road test Saturday, when it faces Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. What follows are the Lions247 score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on CBS. At the time these...
247Sports
Fresno State matchup will feature grudgeful QB versus motivated USC defense
This game week started like any other except USC was on the receiving end of some choice words from the opposing quarterback. “USC was the team I grew up rooting for and they never gave me a chance to go play there. Now I get to go play there and play on a big stage,” Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener said during a Monday press conference. “I remember through the recruiting process, I really wanted to get a USC offer. Little Jake Haener was too small to play there and didn’t have enough stars on his name. I never got that opportunity.”
247Sports
How to watch OU vs. Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Sooners are all set for the return game of a home-and-home with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. They enter as 10.5-point favorites in what marks the 88th meeting between the two, with the Sooners leading 46-38-3 all-time. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s Sooners contest...
247Sports
Another missed opportunity for Louisville football
You can look at this one any number of ways and it still plays out the same way - a huge missed opportunity for the University of Louisville football team. In fact, it's the same script as so many games in recent memory. The Cardinals had a lead in the...
247Sports
