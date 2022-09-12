ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

247Sports

Kenny Payne on the guard situation at Louisville: "I am good with it"

There has been plenty of chatter about the University of Louisville basketball roster for this coming season. And the biggest takeaway for many has been the lack of guards. First-year head coach Kenny Payne has six returning scholarship players on the roster, while he has added four new scholarship players since he took over in March. But the only players listed on the roster as a 'guard' are returnee El Ellis and true freshman Fabio Basili, who just joined the program one month ago. The Cardinals also list Mike James as a 'guard/forward' and have four walk-ons, including Hercy Miller, listed as guards.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Joseph explains decision to take back Blackshirts

In a social media post of Nebraska’s practice this week, something was obviously missing — Nebraska’s starting defenders weren’t wearing Blackshirts. During an appearance on the Huskers Radio Network on Thursday, interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed that the defense is no longer wearing its coveted practice uniforms.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Tennessee football: Bru McCoy triggers media reaction after first two games with Vols

Tennessee football knew it needed additional reliability at the wide receiver spot behind Cedric Tillman this season and USC transfer Bru McCoy has been a pleasant surprise over his first two games. Cleared by the NCAA days before the opener, McCoy has tallied seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown, stirring up media reaction across the SEC as one of the league's talented playmakers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Texas commit Jonah Wilson off to scorching start in senior season

Of all the Texas commits in the class, nobody is burning up the stat sheet like Jonah Wilson. The four-star wide receiver from Spring Dekaney has been a bright spot on a 1-2 team. The Longhorns focused in on Wilson after Brennan Marion saw him during a basketball game in January, and the Longhorns pursued him as a priority at the position.
AUSTIN, TX
Tempe, AZ
247Sports

Duke sells out Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2018

Duke Football will be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday when FCS opponent North Carolina A&T makes the short trip over to the Durham campus. The Blue Devils have started 2-0 for the first time since 2018, the last time the program distributed every ticket prior to gameday, under first time head coach Mike Elko.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield says team missed opportunities against Florida State

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield seemed to have his team in control of the game, but missed opportunities kept the Cardinals from maintaining the advantage against Florida State. The Cardinals had a chances to build a two-score, or more, lead by halftime, but instead settled for 21-14 advantage. Unable to create added breathing room on the scoreboard haunted the Cardinals in the second half as the visiting Seminoles scored 21 points in the final two quarters from a come-from-behind 35-31 victory.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

What Campbell coach Mike Minter said about ECU

East Carolina will try and improve to 2-1 this weekend when it hosts Campbell on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN+. Campbell coach Mike Minter, a former standout safety with the Carolina Panthers from 1997-2006, spoke about the upcoming...
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Playing Tulane stirs up bad memories from Kansas State's football past

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State plays Tulane on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, but if you're an Old like Fitz, your memories of when these two teams met in 1988 — the last season of the Stan Parrish era leading up to the hiring of Bill Snyder in 1989. It wasn't so much that Kansas State lost that game in the Lousiana Superdome, but how Parrish's Cats lost that haunts Fitz.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

College football upset alert: Teams to watch in Week 3 of the 2022 season

College football chaos, welcome back. Stunning upsets were on full display in Week 2 as multiple AP poll top 10 teams went down, two of them losing at home to an unranked opponent. After Texas flirted with an upset of No. 1 Alabama, Marshall upended Notre Dame in South Bend before Appalachian State knocked off Texas A&M in College Station, highlights of a Saturday featuring a number of shockers across the country.
247Sports

Penn State-Auburn football score predictions from Lions247

No. 22 Penn State faces another tough road test Saturday, when it faces Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. What follows are the Lions247 score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on CBS. At the time these...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Fresno State matchup will feature grudgeful QB versus motivated USC defense

This game week started like any other except USC was on the receiving end of some choice words from the opposing quarterback. “USC was the team I grew up rooting for and they never gave me a chance to go play there. Now I get to go play there and play on a big stage,” Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener said during a Monday press conference. “I remember through the recruiting process, I really wanted to get a USC offer. Little Jake Haener was too small to play there and didn’t have enough stars on his name. I never got that opportunity.”
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

How to watch OU vs. Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Sooners are all set for the return game of a home-and-home with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. They enter as 10.5-point favorites in what marks the 88th meeting between the two, with the Sooners leading 46-38-3 all-time. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s Sooners contest...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Another missed opportunity for Louisville football

You can look at this one any number of ways and it still plays out the same way - a huge missed opportunity for the University of Louisville football team. In fact, it's the same script as so many games in recent memory. The Cardinals had a lead in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

