Trump aide Boris Epshteyn has phone seized as Justice Department steps up Jan 6 inquiry with 40 subpoenas

By Andrew Feinberg
 3 days ago

The Department of Justice investigation into the 6 January 2021 attack on the Capitol and former president Donald Trump ’s attempt to remain in office against the will of voters has taken a new turn with the issuing of 40 grand jury subpoenas to aides and advisers over the last week.

According to The New York Times, the escalation in the long-running probe has also seen the seizure of mobile phones belonging to two of Mr Trump’s longtime confidantes: campaign strategist Mike Roman and Trump attorney and occasional podcast host Boris Epshteyn .

The Times reported that the subpoenas, which were issued as part of a secret grand jury investigation into Mr Trump’s push to stay in the White House despite losing the election, have also targeted people who’ve remained close to the ex-president since his term ended on 20 January 2021, including his longtime social media guru Daniel Scavino.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the phone seizures were made pursuant to warrants issued as part of the investigation into the submission of fake electoral certificates to the National Archives in the days leading up to the attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob intent on stopping Congress from certifying the ex-president’s loss to Joe Biden.

In addition to Mr Epshteyn, Mr Roman and Mr Scavino, another Trump confidante — ex-New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik — reportedly recieved a subpoena as well.

Mr Epshteyn did not immediately reply to a request for comment from The Independent.

According to a copy of a subpoena reviewed by the Times, grand jurors have demanded “any records or communications from people who organized, spoke at or provided security for” the rally at which the ex-president spoke just before his supporters began attacking police officers and breaking windows at the Capitol, which is 1.8 miles away from the White House.

The Times also reported that the subpoenas asked for “information about any members of the executive and legislative branches who may have taken part in planning or executing the rally, or tried to ‘obstruct, influence, impede or delay’ the certification of the presidential election”.

Comments / 54

Jamie Kelly
3d ago

Boris sat right on national TV and ADMITTED to conspiring to overturn the election. So did Navarro. These criminals are so arrogant they actually thought they’d get away with it. WRONG. Now the fun begins. They will be falling over themselves snitching out each other. Rats jumping ship. Pass the popcorn 🍿

Reply(2)
34
Barefoot Momma
3d ago

DOJ can't work fast enough! We can't allow anyone who participated to avoid prosecution if the evidence is discovered!

Reply
31
Johnny Showgoer
2d ago

40 of Trump's traitors have been Subpoenaed. Building more cases for prosecution. I'll bet on Garland over Trump's public defenders.

Reply
6
Person
Boris Epshteyn
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernard Kerik
Person
Donald Trump
#Justice Department#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#The Department Of Justice#The New York Times#The White House#The National Archives
