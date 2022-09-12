ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

investing.com

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.71%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.71%, while the S&P 500 index climbed 1.06%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 1.27%.
Markets Insider

US stocks just suffered their biggest 1-day decline since June 2020. Here's why an inflation surprise tanked the market.

US stocks on Tuesday registered their steepest one-day decline since June 2020. Investors dumped stocks and other assets after learning month-on-month inflation rose in August. Stubborn inflation may spur the Fed to keep hiking interest rates, potentially triggering a recession. The US stock market suffered its worst one-day decline since...
The Motley Fool

Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

Intel's expensive expansion plans are spooking investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The...
kalkinemedia.com

ASX 200 closes in red, energy sector falls 2.96%

The ASX 200 benchmark index closed 1.40% down to end at 6,747.00 points today (16 September 2022). Over the last five days, the index has lost 2.14% and 9.56% over the last 52 weeks. Energy was the worst performing sector losing 2.96% followed by Industrials sector which closed 2.45% lower.
TheStreet

Goldman Sachs Lists Most Underweighted Value Stocks

With the S&P 500 falling 14% year to date but rising 5% since just Sept. 6, you can make arguments for buying stocks or for staying away. For those of you who plan to purchase stocks or at least keep them in your portfolio, Goldman Sachs strategists, led by David Kostin, offer these four insights to “drive performance” through year-end.
The Independent

Economic worries drag on FTSE as pound tumbles further

London’s markets sank into the red again and the pound tumbled as economic gloom descended on the City again ahead of central bank meetings next week.Expected rate rises and worries over a lengthy recession have kept up general pessimism which only grew after a weak opening in the US markets.The pound also plunged to below 1.14 dollars for the first time since 1985 after weak retail sales data in the UK for August although it recovered some ground later on Friday.The FTSE 100 ended the day down 45.39 points, or 0.62%, at 7,236.68.The pound was down 0.48% against the dollar...
Reuters

U.S. yields surge after CPI surprises to upside in August

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields surged and a recession warning - the yield curve inversion - widened on Tuesday after monthly U.S consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, signaling to the market that the Federal Reserve will crack down further on inflation.
Benzinga

US Stocks Could Open Lower As Uncertainty Looms Ahead Of FOMC Meeting, Futures Trading Shows — FedEx, Adobe In Focus

U.S. stocks are on track to extend their losses, with the major index futures moving sharply lower on Friday. An inflation reading due shortly after the market open may have a big say in how the market trades in the final session of the week, especially ahead of the September rate-setting of the Federal Reserve scheduled for Sept. 20-Sept. 21.
US News and World Report

Take Five: A Central Bank Bonanza

(Reuters) - A breathless line-up of central bank decisions from the United States to Japan, Britain to Switzerland and Brazil to South Africa will keep markets spellbound in the days to come. Forward-looking purchasing managers' indexes from a host of countries will provide clues on how wobbly global growth really...
960 The Ref

Asian stocks follow Wall St lower amid inflation pressure

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Friday after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation dashed hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off more interest rate hikes. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil edged higher. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.1% on...
AFP

Asian stocks lose ground as investors eye Fed decision next week

Asian markets dropped on Friday, tracking Wall Street losses as investors continue to show concern over persistently high global inflation and the likelihood of further interest rate hikes. - Fed expectations - Analysts expect the Fed to continue raising interest rates, in a bid to cool an overheating economy and combat inflation, which remains near decades-highs in major economies.
