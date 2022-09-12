Read full article on original website
msn.com
Bank stocks tumble after data shows inflation roaring back in August, sending bond yields higher
Bank stocks fell sharply Tuesday as worse-than-expected inflation data sparked a spike in Treasury yields and a drop in stock prices, while clouding the outlook for big financial institutions that hold bonds. JPMorgan Chase & Co. fell 3.3%, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. dropped 3.6%, Morgan Stanley subtracted 3.2%, Wells Fargo...
Australia's central bank says closer to normalising rates, hints at 2.5-3.5% range
SYDNEY, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Australia's top central banker on Friday said interest rates are closer to normalisation after a successive run of outsized hikes, although he warned rates are still low, hinting a range of 2.5%-3.5% would be appropriate depending on economic cycles.
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
China surpasses US in corporate debt sales as the world's 2 largest economies see starkly different central bank policies
US dollar corporate debt sales are hitting their lowest levels in 11 years, according to Bloomberg data. Chinese yuan-denominated bond sales have now exceeded those of the dollar. Divergent central bank policies of the US and China are fueling the change. As the Federal Reserve and the People's Bank of...
investing.com
U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.71%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.71%, while the S&P 500 index climbed 1.06%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 1.27%.
Billionaires Have Been Buying These 7 Stocks as the Market Plunges
Billionaire money managers have used the sizable market downturn to buy these seven stocks at a perceived discount.
US stocks just suffered their biggest 1-day decline since June 2020. Here's why an inflation surprise tanked the market.
US stocks on Tuesday registered their steepest one-day decline since June 2020. Investors dumped stocks and other assets after learning month-on-month inflation rose in August. Stubborn inflation may spur the Fed to keep hiking interest rates, potentially triggering a recession. The US stock market suffered its worst one-day decline since...
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?
Intel's expensive expansion plans are spooking investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 closes in red, energy sector falls 2.96%
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed 1.40% down to end at 6,747.00 points today (16 September 2022). Over the last five days, the index has lost 2.14% and 9.56% over the last 52 weeks. Energy was the worst performing sector losing 2.96% followed by Industrials sector which closed 2.45% lower.
Stock market tumbles, resulting in worst day for stocks in more than two years
The U.S. stock market crashed on Tuesday, marking the worst day for stocks since June 11, 2020, with August inflation being a key factor for worried investors.
CNBC
European stocks close lower as global markets react badly to U.S. inflation data; Uniper down 18%
European markets closed lower on Wednesday as investors reacted to the latest inflation data out of the U.S. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended down 0.8%, with almost all sectors and all major bourses sliding into negative territory. Mining stocks led the losses, down 2.3%, while oil and gas stocks bucked the downward trend, up 0.8%.
U.S. Bancorp expects mortgages to be down 30%-35% in Q3 vs Q2
NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Bancorp (USB.N) expects a 30% to 35% drop in mortgage revenue in the third-quarter from the second quarter as the housing market slows, its chief financial officer said on Monday.
Goldman Sachs Lists Most Underweighted Value Stocks
With the S&P 500 falling 14% year to date but rising 5% since just Sept. 6, you can make arguments for buying stocks or for staying away. For those of you who plan to purchase stocks or at least keep them in your portfolio, Goldman Sachs strategists, led by David Kostin, offer these four insights to “drive performance” through year-end.
Economic worries drag on FTSE as pound tumbles further
London’s markets sank into the red again and the pound tumbled as economic gloom descended on the City again ahead of central bank meetings next week.Expected rate rises and worries over a lengthy recession have kept up general pessimism which only grew after a weak opening in the US markets.The pound also plunged to below 1.14 dollars for the first time since 1985 after weak retail sales data in the UK for August although it recovered some ground later on Friday.The FTSE 100 ended the day down 45.39 points, or 0.62%, at 7,236.68.The pound was down 0.48% against the dollar...
U.S. yields surge after CPI surprises to upside in August
NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields surged and a recession warning - the yield curve inversion - widened on Tuesday after monthly U.S consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, signaling to the market that the Federal Reserve will crack down further on inflation.
US Stocks Could Open Lower As Uncertainty Looms Ahead Of FOMC Meeting, Futures Trading Shows — FedEx, Adobe In Focus
U.S. stocks are on track to extend their losses, with the major index futures moving sharply lower on Friday. An inflation reading due shortly after the market open may have a big say in how the market trades in the final session of the week, especially ahead of the September rate-setting of the Federal Reserve scheduled for Sept. 20-Sept. 21.
US News and World Report
Take Five: A Central Bank Bonanza
(Reuters) - A breathless line-up of central bank decisions from the United States to Japan, Britain to Switzerland and Brazil to South Africa will keep markets spellbound in the days to come. Forward-looking purchasing managers' indexes from a host of countries will provide clues on how wobbly global growth really...
Yen rallies vs dollar after BOJ rate check, hints on intervention, U.S. PPI data
NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The yen rose 1% against the dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan conducted a rate check in possible preparation for currency intervention, while investors digested U.S. producer prices data.
Asian stocks follow Wall St lower amid inflation pressure
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Friday after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation dashed hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off more interest rate hikes. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil edged higher. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.1% on...
Asian stocks lose ground as investors eye Fed decision next week
Asian markets dropped on Friday, tracking Wall Street losses as investors continue to show concern over persistently high global inflation and the likelihood of further interest rate hikes. - Fed expectations - Analysts expect the Fed to continue raising interest rates, in a bid to cool an overheating economy and combat inflation, which remains near decades-highs in major economies.
