Booze, Pot & One-Night Stands: Inside Prince Harry's Party-Filled Past

Boozing, smoking pot, dressing like a Nazi, and creating havoc wherever he went. Prince Harry left a trail of scandals and outrage in his self-destructive wake before his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He's spinning out of control," Royal expert Nicholas Davies, author of Diana — A Princess and Her Troubled Son, told RadarOnline.com when Harry's partying was at its height. "I'm afraid that if he isn't reined in soon, total disaster is just around the corner. I fear he will die young, just like his tragic mother."

"Harry loves to party and thinks nothing of boozing in bars and clubs and having one-night stands," Phil Dampier, another Royal author told RadarOnline.com. "He believes he doesn't have any responsibilities, but if something happens to William he's next in line to be King."

Of course, that was before the line for the throne changed after Queen Elizabeth's death on Thursday. Prince William's children now take precedence over Harry.

Before the days of Meghan Markle, Harry left a long line of shameful shenanigans in his path. Some of the noteworthy instances included: smoking pot and underage boozing, forcing his worried father, now King Charles III, to send him to a rehab facility, brawling like a hoodlum outside clubs in London, and sparking controversy by wearing a Nazi uniform to a costume party in 2005.

His big brother even got dragged into the furor surrounding the sickening Nazi stunt and was chewed out by Charles for not preventing Harry from wearing the offensive outfit.

"I'm amazed William didn't have the sense to warn his younger brother that he was stepping into a minefield by displaying a swastika," a royal source spilled to RadarOnline.com.

Harry's insensitivity raised its ugly head again in 2009 when it emerged that he'd been offensive to two Muslim cadets at Sandhurst Military Academy, calling one a "Paki" and another a "raghead."

"To say Harry suffers from foot-in-mouth disease would be an understatement," an insider told us at the time.

Harry also blazed through women whenever he was on the outs with his long-suffering then-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy.

"His attitude toward women is he's allowed to touch whoever he likes because of who he is," one of his school pals complained. "He's a terrible showoff," they added, claiming he kept a picture parade of the women she slept with at school.

By the time he was 17, he reportedly had 20 snapshots on his wall.

Harry's love of booze got out of control in 2007, when he was caught knocking back "Crack Babies" — a potent combination of vodka, passion fruit, raspberry liqueur, and champagne served in a test tube to be downed in one gulp.

Photos showed Harry sprawled out in the gutter after leaving the club that night.

The party-hearty prince also discovered a dangerous way to fuel his seemingly insatiable lust for alcohol by snorting vodka up his nose. His dangerous antics were caught on film during a trip to Namibia with Davy.

"When you snort a substance, you're trying to get higher faster," Dr. Robert Perkinson, director of Keystone Treatment Center in South Dakota, explained to RadarOnline.com. "And that indicates an abuse problem."

Harry left a long line of shocking shenanigans in his path before settling down and getting married. However, despite changing his playboy behavior, Queen Elizabeth died without Harry making amends with his family.

As this outlet reported, Harry was in mid-air with Elizabeth's death was announced to the public. His family didn't wait for him to travel to Scotland before they revealed the life-altering news.

Despite the drama, RadarOnline.com is told that Harry "will have a role" in his grandmother's funeral and the events leading up to it.