247Sports
Fresno State matchup will feature grudgeful QB versus motivated USC defense
This game week started like any other except USC was on the receiving end of some choice words from the opposing quarterback. “USC was the team I grew up rooting for and they never gave me a chance to go play there. Now I get to go play there and play on a big stage,” Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener said during a Monday press conference. “I remember through the recruiting process, I really wanted to get a USC offer. Little Jake Haener was too small to play there and didn’t have enough stars on his name. I never got that opportunity.”
247Sports
Fresno State RB Jordan Mims seizing moment as featured back
Jordan Mims bided his time, like he had his whole college career, and when his number was called, the sixth-year senior running back blasted through a gaping hole and sprinted 42 yards toward his red-and-white checkerboard destination. Mims did not touch the football until more than halfway through the first...
247Sports
Fresno State kicker Abraham Montaño not fazed by early misses
Abraham Montaño did not turn off his phone. His notifications were blowing up after he missed two field goals and a PAT during Fresno State’s 35-32 loss to Oregon State. For the first time, he was experiencing the dark side of life as a college kicker. Instead of...
247Sports
Advanced Statistical Preview: UCLA v. South Alabama
We don't have many stats to go on so far this season, but from what we do have the match-up between UCLA's offense and South Alabama's defense should be a good one...
247Sports
Top Defensive Grades from USC vs. Stanford
Stanford was saving something special for its matchup with USC, unveiling a new offensive attack against the Trojans after a basic, bland, same-old-same-old offense the opening weekend against Colgate. The Cardinal busted out the "slow-mesh" patient RPO offense used most notably by Wake Forest and head coach Dave Clawson. It...
247Sports
Bobby Haskins on left tackle competition, USC offensive success
Bobby Haskins may earn his first start at USC by default. The fifth-year senior offensive lineman competed with third-year sophomore Courtland Ford throughout the fall for the left tackle spot. The two spent the first two games rotating series with Ford getting the start in each, but Ford injured his ankle Saturday and did not finish the Trojans’ 41-28 win at Stanford.
247Sports
Composite Two-Star Recruits Podcast: Recruiting impact of USC's Stanford win, DL Sam Greene's decision
The Composite Two-Star Recruits returns on its new in-season recording schedule!. Chris Trevino and Gerard Martinez open the podcast by previewing the upcoming commitment decision of 2023 defensive lineman Sam Greene out of St. Frances (MD). Greene, who picked up a USC offer in late August, will make his commitment on ESPN this Thursday, choosing between USC, Penn State, Texas A&M and Boston College.
247Sports
Excerpt: Chip Kelly on Kenny Churchwell Targeting Call
UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about what he saw from the targeting call against defensive back Kenny Churchwell.
