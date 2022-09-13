ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Decided To Become A "Pack Your Own Lunch" Person, So Tell Me About The Work Lunches You Swear By

By Jen Adams
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UIhAs_0hsXyD0S00

I recently started going back into the office after mostly working from home, and WHEW, all that Postmates I've been ordering for lunch is really doing a number on my bank account.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JuIEx_0hsXyD0S00
The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

I'm definitely going to start bringing my own homemade meals in, because buying lunch every day is definitely not an option for me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12BBaY_0hsXyD0S00
Claudia Totir / Getty Images

That being said, I really want to know what everyone else is packing for their lunch!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mWLYQ_0hsXyD0S00
Alvarez / Getty Images

Maybe your lunch is easy to put together, like a turkey sandwich...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LOLd7_0hsXyD0S00
Alvarez / Getty Images

Or maybe you have a dinner recipe that makes the perfect leftovers...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zHDp1_0hsXyD0S00
Masahiro Makino / Getty Images

Either way, let's all share what we're eating and inspire each other with some new work lunch ideas! In the comments below, tell me about your favorite office lunch and provide a description — or even better, a link to the recipe you use. If you have a photo of it, share it with us by uploading an image via the photo icon, shown below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IS3Pu_0hsXyD0S00
Or, if you'd prefer to remain anonymous, feel free to submit using this Google Form .

The best submissions will be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ypHji_0hsXyD0S00
Claudia Totir / Getty Images

