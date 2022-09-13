I Decided To Become A "Pack Your Own Lunch" Person, So Tell Me About The Work Lunches You Swear By

Related
I’m a bridesmaid & I asked the bride to stop one annoying thing weeks before the wedding – her response left me stunned
A BRIDESMAID has shared a request that she made of the bride and the shocking reaction she got weeks before the wedding. The frustrated friend took to Reddit to explain how she called the bride out for being slow to book things and leaving mundane tasks for the bridal party.
Man Defended for Leaving Blind Date With Dinner Bill: 'High and Dry'
"You being a 'stand up guy' has nothing to do with you having to cover someone else's tab," one commenter asserted.
King Charles' Abnormal Grieving Process Is Raising Concern Online
When average citizens lose a beloved parent, they generally take some time to grieve the loss. It's customary for bereft people to take at least a few days off from work to take care of themselves and their loved ones, and to grieve privately with those closest to the deceased. In fact, Cleveland Clinic, one of the utmost respected authorities on health and wellness in the United States, says that some of the best ways to cope with a loss so great that it results in grief is to take time for yourself, get extra rest, choose those you spend your grieving time with carefully, and embrace and express all emotions that may come up.
The Cool Item You Did Not Know You Can Order at McDonald's That You Will Never See on the Menu
It only seems right, especially in this heat. And it will save you money and time. But before you drive there, here's what you need to know. (Los Angeles, CA) - Did you know there are other items you can order at the McDonald's drive-thru besides your favorite burger and fries?
IN THIS ARTICLE
This is what happens when you die, according to people who died: ‘I saw my own unconscious body’
What happens to us when we die? It’s a question that has exercised humanity’s finest minds since those humans have been around to have them – and has been recently the subject of a number of groundbreaking scientific studies.Now, an online forum has posed the question specifically to those who have been clinically dead and then revived, and has received hundreds of responses.Though the veracity of the answers has to be taken with a small pinch of salt, the answers from what essentially amounts to a large survey on the subject can be broken down into three categories.There are those...
I’m a restaurant owner and I’m furious after diners told a waitress she’s ‘not man enough’ to serve them & left £81 bill
A RESTAURANT owner has blasted “rude” diners who told a waitress she was “not man enough” to serve them and left without paying the bill. Bosses at the Mediterranean restaurant Exo Poli took to Facebook to describe the trio of people as “rude and confrontational” following their behaviour at the eatery in Shrewsbury, Shropshire.
Mom Says Son Came Home “Starving” on First Day of School Because Other Student Ate His Lunch
There's something utterly primal about another being swooping in and eating our food. Sure, an argument can be made that there are plenty of metaphors for that in the workplace, the creative arts, or in the world of cutthroat business deals. But there are certainly folks out there who will have no problem literally taking the food of another person, just ask people in jail or in school.
KIDS・
I’m a child behaviour expert & this is why you should never tell your little one to ‘use their words’- say this instead
WHEN A child is kicking off, parents will say anything to calm them down and understand what the problem is. Plenty of mums and dads will ask their little one to "use their words" during a melt-down to get them to communicate the problem. But according to the experts this...
KIDS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Slate
Help! I Came Into a Large Inheritance. Then My Boyfriend’s True Personality Emerged.
Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns. Dear Prudence,. I am a 26-year-old woman. My parents are well-off, and I...
I’m a flight attendant and there is a gross thing passengers always do which makes you sick
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed how a common mistake which could be making you sick on the plane. Using a plane toilet is never the nicest experience, but there are mistakes that passengers regularly make, which end up making everything worse. One thing passengers often do on a long flight...
Burger King Just Introduced The Craziest Menu Item–What Is An ‘Ice Whopper’?
As temperatures rise outside, Burger King has invented a new way for customers to stay cool in the sweltering summer heat. Just add some ice to your burger!. Yes, you read that right. The fast food chain concocted a brand new sandwich they call the “Ice Whopper,” which is essentially just what it sounds like: a Whopper topped with a layer of shaved ice. How strange!
I’m a psychologist – the side of the bed you sleep on reveals if you’re logical or creative, and who’ll make more money
ACCORDING to one psychologist, your preference for one side of the bed is wired into you – and it can reveal other aspects of your personality. Whether you sleep on the left side of the bed or the right can reflect your creativity, how grounded you are, and how much money you're likely to earn, the expert said.
Angry Father and Son Left Speechless When They Find Out Hunter Actually Eats The Deer
Man, I still have a hard time wrapping my head around this one. For as vile as a place as the internet can be, every so often, it graces you with a timeless classic. So why not revisit this one, coming to us from the fall of 2019 in Long Island, New York.
I was left baffled after finding a mystery hidden charge on my restaurant bill – it’s completely legal
A DINER was left baffled after being forced to fork out for a mystery hidden charge slapped on their restaurant bill. The food lover had a bite to eat at The Bavarian Bier Cafe, in Queensland, Australia, but was left confused by the added cost. They had ordered a salad,...
Cafe owner wants female employees to wear ‘red sticker’ when they are on their period
A cafe owner wants female employees to wear a red sticker on shift when they're on their period.Australia-based managed Anthony said: "We thought it would be a good idea to wear like red stickers if you're going through a period” in order to identify when the employees would need “extra space”. The motivation for his idea comes after two employees had an altercation in front of customers.Anthony said the female staff member involved said her reaction was due to "women's issues and she was emotionally stressed and hormonal".Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsKangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in AustraliaGreat Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years
Restaurant Closes Doors Early After 'Rude' Customers Cause 'Day From Hell'
The restaurant owner told Newsweek he noticed his staff was overwhelmed and tired from "being treated like machines instead of people."
I earn up to $720 a day with my side hustle and I don’t have to talk to anyone but start small so you get a good rating
TRANSCRIPTION services can score you over $700 daily, but it may take a while to make big money. Janine is a TikToker, content creator, and hustler when it comes to earning extra money. As a self-prescribed digital nomad, side hustles are the perfect gig for her to grab cash when...
4 Condiments You Should Stop Eating ASAP Because They Ruin Your Metabolism, According To Nutritionists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on 02/28/2022 Weight loss can feel like an elusive process; it’s easy to get discouraged. It can be overwhelming with how many pills, programs, and diets are on the market that promise resu...
92-year-old woman swears by £2 cream to keep her looking decades younger
Looking at her, you would never guess that Joan Woodhouse was 92 years old. After her granddaughter set up a TikTok account for her, Joan's followers have been dying to know the secret to her youthful looks - and this nonagenarian isn't about to gatekeep. It turns out that Joan...
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
BuzzFeed
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0