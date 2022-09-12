ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Fresno State matchup will feature grudgeful QB versus motivated USC defense

This game week started like any other except USC was on the receiving end of some choice words from the opposing quarterback. “USC was the team I grew up rooting for and they never gave me a chance to go play there. Now I get to go play there and play on a big stage,” Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener said during a Monday press conference. “I remember through the recruiting process, I really wanted to get a USC offer. Little Jake Haener was too small to play there and didn’t have enough stars on his name. I never got that opportunity.”
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

Fresno State RB Jordan Mims seizing moment as featured back

Jordan Mims bided his time, like he had his whole college career, and when his number was called, the sixth-year senior running back blasted through a gaping hole and sprinted 42 yards toward his red-and-white checkerboard destination. Mims did not touch the football until more than halfway through the first...
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

Fresno State kicker Abraham Montaño not fazed by early misses

Abraham Montaño did not turn off his phone. His notifications were blowing up after he missed two field goals and a PAT during Fresno State’s 35-32 loss to Oregon State. For the first time, he was experiencing the dark side of life as a college kicker. Instead of...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Fresno, CA
College Sports
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
City
Fresno, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Fresno, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
247Sports

Bobby Haskins on left tackle competition, USC offensive success

Bobby Haskins may earn his first start at USC by default. The fifth-year senior offensive lineman competed with third-year sophomore Courtland Ford throughout the fall for the left tackle spot. The two spent the first two games rotating series with Ford getting the start in each, but Ford injured his ankle Saturday and did not finish the Trojans’ 41-28 win at Stanford.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy