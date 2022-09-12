Read full article on original website
Urban Meyer Believes There's 1 Reason For Nebraska's Struggles
Nebraska's once prestigious football program faces a severe inflection point. After following a 3-9 season with a 1-2 start, the school fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday. Mickey Joseph will take over as interim coach this season, but the Huskers have to consider major changes for 2023 and beyond to rediscover their past glory.
AthlonSports.com
Here's What Scott Frost Reportedly Told Nebraska When He Got Hired
Scott Frost had a vision for Nebraska football when he was hired back in Dec. of 2017. Unfortunately, that vision never materialized and now Frost finds himself without a job. Frost reportedly wanted to combined the tradition of tough-nosed Nebraska football with Oregon's style of football predicated on finesse and speed. It sounded too good to be true and it ultimately was.
247Sports
Alabama football: ULM coach Terry Bowden opens up about Nick Saban, eyes upset entering Tuscaloosa
Terry Bowden has faced Alabama football a number of times throughout his career, including as Auburn's program leader from 1993-98, but the ULM head coach understands that he is not bringing the same level of athletes as the second-ranked Crimson Tide into Tuscaloosa Saturday. That being said, he reminded his players as a heavy underdog that upsets do happen in college football.
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
KETV.com
Nebraska high school football game canceled due to 'number of injuries on an already small team'
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska high school football team had to cancel Friday's game due to not having enough players to field a varsity team. The game between the Beatrice Orangemen and the Lincoln Northwest Falcons scheduled for Sept. 16 was canceled, according to the Lincoln Public School Athletic Department.
Nick Saban’s truth bomb will make Alabama football players run through the wall vs. UL Monroe
The Alabama Crimson Tide had a major scare in Austin last Saturday when the Texas Longhorns came so close to upsetting Nick Saban and the no. 1 team in the nation. Alabama football ended up taking a 20-19 victory, but it should be a smoother ride this coming weekend for the Crimson Tide as they will just be facing the lowly UL Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference. But don’t tell Saban about how the perceived softness of their next opponent should affect the way Alabama football determines where exactly the team is in terms of reaching its true potential.
247Sports
Kenny Payne on the guard situation at Louisville: "I am good with it"
There has been plenty of chatter about the University of Louisville basketball roster for this coming season. And the biggest takeaway for many has been the lack of guards. First-year head coach Kenny Payne has six returning scholarship players on the roster, while he has added four new scholarship players since he took over in March. But the only players listed on the roster as a 'guard' are returnee El Ellis and true freshman Fabio Basili, who just joined the program one month ago. The Cardinals also list Mike James as a 'guard/forward' and have four walk-ons, including Hercy Miller, listed as guards.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Oklahoma-Nebraska matchup in Week 3
ESPN’s FPI is back for Week 3. Nebraska will be taking on Oklahoma in Lincoln. There is a new coach in Lincoln following Scott Frost’s firing on Sunday. Former WR coach Mickey Joseph will be the interim head coach for the rest of the season. Joseph has already made some changes to the coaching staff as well.
247Sports
WATCH: Brown explains how WVU got into this and how WVU gets out
West Virginia football is back to work with the unusual task of continuing on after the worst start since 1979, preparing for the welcome arrival of an FCS opponent and keeping in mind a road game is looming five days later against Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers could be .500 by the time they head to their final eight Big 12 games ... or they could be in a real bind with some of their toughest opponents and road trips remaining. Only on way to find out!
For Oklahoma TE Kaden Helms, Going Back to Nebraska is Almost 'Like a Home Game'
Helms said he patiently waited through the chaos of nine months ago and trusted Joe Castiglione, and after a meeting with Brent Venables, "I was sold."
AthlonSports.com
College Football Upset Watch for Week 3
Welcome to Week 3 of the college football "Upset Watch" here at Athlon Sports!. We've had at least one team from each of the first two weeks of "upset watch" go down to underdogs. Last week, it was Nebraska losing to Georgia Southern. Who will it be this week?. Let's...
Former Packers Quarterback Brett Favre Allegedly Used Welfare Funds for College Volleyball Stadium
Favre allegedly coordinated with state officials to direct $5 million meant to help residents of Mississippi towards funding a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and ex-Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant allegedly plotted together to use welfare funds meant for poor residents in Mississippi to build a new volleyball stadium, according to an investigative report from Mississippi Today. Based on never-before-seen text messages sent between Favre and Bryant from 2017 to 2019, it was revealed that the former Packers quarterback, 52,...
saturdaytradition.com
Phil Parker, Iowa DC, generates buzz for image shared following Cy-Hawk defeat
Phil Parker, Iowa’s defensive coordinator, generated buzz on the internet with an image of him getting angry at an official during Iowa’s game against Iowa State on Saturday. The image showed a scowl on Parker’s face as a referee stood near Iowa’s sideline. Parker was visibly upset with...
Joseph explains decision to take back Blackshirts
In a social media post of Nebraska’s practice this week, something was obviously missing — Nebraska’s starting defenders weren’t wearing Blackshirts. During an appearance on the Huskers Radio Network on Thursday, interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed that the defense is no longer wearing its coveted practice uniforms.
ESPN
NCAA instructs schools to remove transfer portal entries since new windows went into effect
The NCAA has instructed college football programs to remove the names of any student-athletes who entered the transfer portal since the new portal windows went into effect on Aug. 31, the NCAA confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday. The schools were also told not to contact any student-athletes who entered the...
247Sports
Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield says team missed opportunities against Florida State
Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield seemed to have his team in control of the game, but missed opportunities kept the Cardinals from maintaining the advantage against Florida State. The Cardinals had a chances to build a two-score, or more, lead by halftime, but instead settled for 21-14 advantage. Unable to create added breathing room on the scoreboard haunted the Cardinals in the second half as the visiting Seminoles scored 21 points in the final two quarters from a come-from-behind 35-31 victory.
Daily Delivery: Playing Tulane stirs up bad memories from Kansas State's football past
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State plays Tulane on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, but if you're an Old like Fitz, your memories of when these two teams met in 1988 — the last season of the Stan Parrish era leading up to the hiring of Bill Snyder in 1989. It wasn't so much that Kansas State lost that game in the Lousiana Superdome, but how Parrish's Cats lost that haunts Fitz.
247Sports
Scott Frost suggested for Clemson offensive role under Dabo Swinney
Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost over the weekend in the middle of his fifth season and now the offensive guru is free to find work elsewhere in hopes of rebuilding his reputation as a quality coach. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested this week that Frost could be a quality addition on staff for a program in search of a revamp offensively due to what he brings to the table.
247Sports
South Carolina announces sold out crowd for Saturday
The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to host the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon at 12 o’clock. On Thursday, @GamecockFB announced the Week 3 showdown was “officially” sold out. According to the school’s website, Williams-Brice seats 77,579 people. ESPN will provide television coverage...
