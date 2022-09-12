Read full article on original website
Waggoner Teen Dies From Gunshot Wound
On Saturday, September 10, at approximately 3:02 PM, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on private property located in rural Litchfield. When deputies arrived, they located a 14 year old male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The...
10 criminal charges for Bloomington arsonist
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington man Roman Kannaday, 23, is facing ten criminal charges after police said he knowingly caused an apartment fire early Monday morning. The apartment fire occurred on Keisha Drive some time before 12:45 a.m. Monday morning. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but one person was injured and three people were displaced from their home.
Suspect charged in murder, arson investigations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Formal charges have been filed against a man who was arrested on Monday in connection to a double-homicide and an unrelated arson incident. Mark Crites Jr. is charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of arson. Bond was set at $5 million and he remains in custody […]
Springfield high schools went on soft lockdown
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Three District 186 high schools went on a soft lockdown on Tuesday following what turned out to be a fake threat. We're told the Springfield police received an anonymous call around 1:20 p.m. stating a shooting happened inside a room at Springfield High School. Police...
Madison County: Alleged Drug House Is Shut Down, Man Taken Into Custody Without Incident
COTTAGE HILLS - The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced today that an alleged Cottage Hills Drug House has been shut down. At about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office; Sheriff’s Enforcement Team (SET) executed a search warrant in the 100 Block of Lenora Street, Cottage Hills.
Lawsuit against Illinois State Police in death of Decatur mother expected to be heard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The civil trial between the family of Kelly Wilson and the Illinois State Police will be heard in the Illinois Court of Claims on Wednesday. The lawsuit is asking for $10 million in damages in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of Kelly Wilson, 26. It was filed on August 31, 2016.
Woman stabbed in Decatur, suspect arrested
Editor’s note: It was initially reported based on information from the Decatur Police Department that the victim was 27 years old. Decatur Police have since clarified that the victim is actually 37 years old. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man is under arrest and charged with attempted murder following a domestic violence situation on […]
Police needs help identifying Walmart thief
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department (SPD) needs your help identifying the man below. Police say the man has been involved in retail thefts at Walmart. We're told he was recently involved in a theft of a customer's bicycle and fought with loss prevention. If you can...
Sangamon Authorities Searching For Suspects in Double Homicide in Springfield
The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police are in search of a vehicle in possible connection to a double homicide that occurred on Springfield’s southwest end yesterday morning. Investigators are looking for a stolen 2008 black Dodge Charger with Illinois license plates Z-185-113. The suspects in...
BREAKING: Springfield Double Homicide Suspect Vehicle Located in Benld
The suspect vehicle being sought in connection to a double homicide in Springfield yesterday has been located in southern Macoupin County. WMAY in Springfield reports that the vehicle was located in Benld with a male subject inside, who was taken into custody without incident by the Gillespie Police Department. According...
Police confirm well-being of missing woman after contact
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Clinton Police have announced they’ve made contact with a woman who went missing last month and confirmed her safety and well-being. Juana Arellano left her home on Aug. 21 and never returned. Clinton Police, her family and the community launched a search for her that turned up some clues, but could […]
CWLP: Avoid 5th and Cook Streets
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People driving home from work are advised to avoid one intersection in Springfield. Officials with City Water, Light and Power said a two-vehicle crash is causing traffic to back up at the intersection of 5th and Cook Streets. The street lights at that intersection were also damaged by the crash and […]
Decatur police searching for missing woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Dawn Varvel, 56, was last seen voluntarily leaving her residence during the morning hours of September 9th. Varvel was last seen in a white colored Nissan Rouge, bearing the registration of BN 95561. We're told...
UPDATE: Suspect caught; victims ID’d
A man is in custody in the deaths of a married couple found in a home in the 500 block of West Southwind Drive Sunday. Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victims as John Norgaard, 67, and Gloria Norgaard, 69. He says they were shot to death. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack...
10 dogs stolen, stuffed in large duffle bag from Hammond pet store
Surveillance footage captured the incident.
Senior couple found dead in Springfield home
Update at 7 p.m. According to the Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the autopsies are scheduled for Monday morning. Allmon said the couple’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. The deaths are under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. Update at 4:15 p.m. Police confirmed the deaths of […]
Police: Woman reported as missing has contacted them to say she is safe
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who was reported missing in Clinton has made contact with police to verify her safety. Clinton Police told WAND News 32-year-old Juana Arellano-Garnica made personal contact with officers to confirm she is safe. "In respect to Arellano's privacy, no other information will be released...
Arrest in Springfield double homicide case, Illinois Chief Justice Anne Burke retiring |First Listen
Springfield man is arrested in connection with double homicide. Man is in custody for knocking over MLK statue by Illinois Capitol. Former Bears QB Jim McMahon wants to enter Illinois marijuana market. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which...
14-year-old boy reported missing on South Side
CHICAGO — Police have issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old boy last seen Sunday on the South Side. David Davis, 14, was last seen in the 6700 block of South Springfield. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue/green shorts and blue/green shoes. Davis also may be in...
Young man died after crash
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old man from Beecher City died after a crash in Fayette County, police confirmed. It happened on IL-128 southbound at around 1 a.m. on September 10. According to police, the vehicle struck a field entrance after a blowout of its rear tire. The driver was sent to an area hospital […]
