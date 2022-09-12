ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgel.com

Waggoner Teen Dies From Gunshot Wound

On Saturday, September 10, at approximately 3:02 PM, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on private property located in rural Litchfield. When deputies arrived, they located a 14 year old male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The...
LITCHFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

10 criminal charges for Bloomington arsonist

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington man Roman Kannaday, 23, is facing ten criminal charges after police said he knowingly caused an apartment fire early Monday morning. The apartment fire occurred on Keisha Drive some time before 12:45 a.m. Monday morning. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but one person was injured and three people were displaced from their home.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Suspect charged in murder, arson investigations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Formal charges have been filed against a man who was arrested on Monday in connection to a double-homicide and an unrelated arson incident. Mark Crites Jr. is charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of arson. Bond was set at $5 million and he remains in custody […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield high schools went on soft lockdown

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Three District 186 high schools went on a soft lockdown on Tuesday following what turned out to be a fake threat. We're told the Springfield police received an anonymous call around 1:20 p.m. stating a shooting happened inside a room at Springfield High School. Police...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Sangamon County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
Sangamon County, IL
Crime & Safety
Springfield, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Benld, IL
WCIA

Woman stabbed in Decatur, suspect arrested

Editor’s note: It was initially reported based on information from the Decatur Police Department that the victim was 27 years old. Decatur Police have since clarified that the victim is actually 37 years old. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man is under arrest and charged with attempted murder following a domestic violence situation on […]
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Police needs help identifying Walmart thief

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department (SPD) needs your help identifying the man below. Police say the man has been involved in retail thefts at Walmart. We're told he was recently involved in a theft of a customer's bicycle and fought with loss prevention. If you can...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Springfield#The Murders#Homicides#Violent Crime
wlds.com

BREAKING: Springfield Double Homicide Suspect Vehicle Located in Benld

The suspect vehicle being sought in connection to a double homicide in Springfield yesterday has been located in southern Macoupin County. WMAY in Springfield reports that the vehicle was located in Benld with a male subject inside, who was taken into custody without incident by the Gillespie Police Department. According...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Police confirm well-being of missing woman after contact

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Clinton Police have announced they’ve made contact with a woman who went missing last month and confirmed her safety and well-being. Juana Arellano left her home on Aug. 21 and never returned. Clinton Police, her family and the community launched a search for her that turned up some clues, but could […]
CLINTON, IL
WCIA

CWLP: Avoid 5th and Cook Streets

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People driving home from work are advised to avoid one intersection in Springfield. Officials with City Water, Light and Power said a two-vehicle crash is causing traffic to back up at the intersection of 5th and Cook Streets. The street lights at that intersection were also damaged by the crash and […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newschannel20.com

Decatur police searching for missing woman

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Dawn Varvel, 56, was last seen voluntarily leaving her residence during the morning hours of September 9th. Varvel was last seen in a white colored Nissan Rouge, bearing the registration of BN 95561. We're told...
DECATUR, IL
wdbr.com

UPDATE: Suspect caught; victims ID’d

A man is in custody in the deaths of a married couple found in a home in the 500 block of West Southwind Drive Sunday. Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victims as John Norgaard, 67, and Gloria Norgaard, 69. He says they were shot to death. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Senior couple found dead in Springfield home

Update at 7 p.m. According to the Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the autopsies are scheduled for Monday morning. Allmon said the couple’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. The deaths are under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. Update at 4:15 p.m. Police confirmed the deaths of […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Police: Woman reported as missing has contacted them to say she is safe

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who was reported missing in Clinton has made contact with police to verify her safety. Clinton Police told WAND News 32-year-old Juana Arellano-Garnica made personal contact with officers to confirm she is safe. "In respect to Arellano's privacy, no other information will be released...
CLINTON, IL
WGN TV

14-year-old boy reported missing on South Side

CHICAGO — Police have issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old boy last seen Sunday on the South Side. David Davis, 14, was last seen in the 6700 block of South Springfield. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue/green shorts and blue/green shoes. Davis also may be in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Young man died after crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old man from Beecher City died after a crash in Fayette County, police confirmed. It happened on IL-128 southbound at around 1 a.m. on September 10. According to police, the vehicle struck a field entrance after a blowout of its rear tire. The driver was sent to an area hospital […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy