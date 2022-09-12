Read full article on original website
Addison Independent
High school football teams fall short
None of the local high school football teams emerged with a victory this past weekend, as Middlebury and Otter Valley lost on the road, while the Mount Abraham-Vergennes cooperative squad dropped a home contest. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to...
mynbc5.com
Winooski football still represented on SeaWolves combined roster
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Winooski Spartans haven't been represented on the gridiron since 2015. But they weren't going to stop kids from living out their football dreams with other schools. Just a few years after the final season of Spartan football, Burlington and South Burlington conjoined their football...
mynbc5.com
Amaya Abellard scores all five Plattsburgh goals in 5-4 victory over Peru
CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. — All five of Plattsburgh girls varsity soccer goal in a 5-4 victory over Peru were all scored by one person. Amaya Abellard, a first-year forward, found the back of the net five times in a variety of creative ways. In the first half, she fired...
mynbc5.com
Chazy coach reaches 500 career win mark
CHAZY, N.Y. — On Monday, Chazy boy's soccer head coach Rob McAuliffe had already helped the Eagles to a New York state record nine state championships. But, in 26 seasons, the accolades keep rolling in. With a 6-0 win against Lake Placid, McAuliffe earned his 500th career win. After...
mynbc5.com
Green Knights come back from opening set loss, take down Cougars
JERICHO, Vt. — In a rematch of 2021 state semifinalists, Rice remains unbeaten after stealing three straight sets in a 3-1 victory over the Cougars. Mount Mansfield took the first set 25 to 20, thanks in part to a pair of clutch aces from Emma Roberge. From there on out, though, the Cougars ceded control to the Green Knights.
mynbc5.com
Champlain College opens new, state-of-the-art gaming arena for e-sports teams
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A new e-sports arena at Champlain College looks to get their students ahead as they study computer gaming, as well as compete against teams across the country. "We've had previous e-ports spaces for the students, but they were often offshoot buildings and had ten feet of...
mychamplainvalley.com
US Open of mountain biking is coming to Vermont
The US Open of mountain bike racing is returning to Killington Resort for the first time since 2018. Some of the biggest names in the sport will compete for the largest purse the event has ever seen- $80,000. The event will kickoff on Thursday, September 15 and go through Sunday....
WCAX
Are efforts to clean up Lake Carmi working?
FRANKLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Toxic algae blooms flourished again in Lake Carmi this summer, closing beaches and raising questions over whether the state’s multi-year investment to clean up the troubled waterbody is working. Cyanobacteria blooms continue to plague beaches at Lake Carmi despite state cleanup efforts. Now, state officials...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on I-91 in Derby
DERBY — A 58-year-old man from Canaan was arrested following a crash in Derby on Sunday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-91 at around 5:10 p.m. The driver was identified as Dale Brooks. Police say that Brooks was traveling north when he hit a guardrail off to the...
heneyrealtors.com
Best Fall Hikes in Vermont
To enjoy the majesty of the colorful foliage of the Vermont landscape hikers young and old take to the trail. There is a wide selection of excellent hikes for all abilities in and around Central Vermont. Driving to the trailheads is also very beautiful, especially when passing through the ‘Notch Road’ connecting Stowe and Cambridge.
Middlebury Campus
Middlebury Taxi driver charged with unlawful restraint
The owner and operator of Middlebury Taxi, a popular ride service used by students, pleaded not guilty to six charges of felony second-degree unlawful restraint after six women reported being detained in his car on the night of July 4. A police report filed a few minutes after midnight on...
mynbc5.com
US Dept. of Education opens investigation into antisemitism claims at UVM
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A formal investigation into claims of antisemitism at the University of Vermont began on Tuesday after dozens of students complained of "severe" and "persistent" harassment for identifying as Jewish. "Antisemitism on campus has caused my mental health to decline and has caused multiple anxiety/panic attacks, and...
Feds launch civil rights investigation into antisemitism allegations at UVM
A complaint details alleged vandalism of UVM’s Hillel building, online harassment of Jewish students by an unnamed teaching assistant and exclusion of Jewish students supporting Israel from a sexual assault survivors’ group. Read the story on VTDigger here: Feds launch civil rights investigation into antisemitism allegations at UVM .
mychamplainvalley.com
Giant Pumpkin Growers competition kicks off Saturday
Massive pumpkins will be on full display at the Annual Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growth competition this Saturday in Colchester. Some pumpkins submitted are estimated to weigh over 1,500 pounds. Every year, pumpkin enthusiasts may buy pumpkins that weigh around 15 pounds, but the ones grown by VGPGA contestants are in...
colchestersun.com
32 years later: Rozzi's Lakeshore Tavern weathers challenges to still serve up game-day fare
For more than three decades, Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern in Colchester has been where many head to catch a game-making goal or touchdown. But Manager Becky Rozzi is working to cover a staffing shortfall like many in her industry. The restaurant has been owned by her husband Jamie for 32 years.
colchestersun.com
By the numbers: How many cases did Colchester Police refer to the Essex Community Justice Center last year?
In the last year, Colchester Police has referred 54 low-level offenders to the Essex Community Justice Center instead of to court. That’s on par with the 55 cases that were referred in the prior year. Since the collaboration began in 2015, CPD has referred hundreds of individuals to the...
Weinberger Picks Longo for Burlington Aviation Director
After a year of waiting in the wings, Nic Longo was officially named director of the Burlington International Airport on Wednesday. Mayor Miro Weinberger announced his pick at a press conference at the airport, where Longo has served as acting director since summer 2021. Since then, Longo has led a $19 million terminal upgrade, negotiated multiple leases of airport property and repaired rocky relationships with employees, Weinberger said.
mynbc5.com
9/11 hero has bridge named in his memory
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Thursday a ceremony was held at New York State's police barrack in Plattsburgh to reveal the Trooper Brian S. Falb bridge sign. Words such as sacrifice, honor, and courage were used to describe Falb. Falb was a 9/11 first responder, and died in 2017 of...
colchestersun.com
Colchester's first-ever Autumnal Market coming Oct. 1 to Severance Corners
This fall, get ready to eat good food, browse arts and crafts vendors and celebrate Colchester’s small businesses. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 1, the Town of Colchester will host its first-ever Autumnal Market at Severance Corners. “We're super excited about it,” planning and zoning director...
WCAX
Williston’s Town Cobbler to close
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At the Town Cobbler in Williston, owner John Welsh has some time to contemplate life. “Every morning you get up, the world says, ‘Here, this is what you’re going to do,’ and you deal with it,” Welsh said. The shoe repair business...
