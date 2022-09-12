ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

High school football teams fall short

None of the local high school football teams emerged with a victory this past weekend, as Middlebury and Otter Valley lost on the road, while the Mount Abraham-Vergennes cooperative squad dropped a home contest. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to...
VERGENNES, VT
Winooski football still represented on SeaWolves combined roster

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Winooski Spartans haven't been represented on the gridiron since 2015. But they weren't going to stop kids from living out their football dreams with other schools. Just a few years after the final season of Spartan football, Burlington and South Burlington conjoined their football...
WINOOSKI, VT
Chazy coach reaches 500 career win mark

CHAZY, N.Y. — On Monday, Chazy boy's soccer head coach Rob McAuliffe had already helped the Eagles to a New York state record nine state championships. But, in 26 seasons, the accolades keep rolling in. With a 6-0 win against Lake Placid, McAuliffe earned his 500th career win. After...
CHAZY, NY
Green Knights come back from opening set loss, take down Cougars

JERICHO, Vt. — In a rematch of 2021 state semifinalists, Rice remains unbeaten after stealing three straight sets in a 3-1 victory over the Cougars. Mount Mansfield took the first set 25 to 20, thanks in part to a pair of clutch aces from Emma Roberge. From there on out, though, the Cougars ceded control to the Green Knights.
JERICHO, VT
US Open of mountain biking is coming to Vermont

The US Open of mountain bike racing is returning to Killington Resort for the first time since 2018. Some of the biggest names in the sport will compete for the largest purse the event has ever seen- $80,000. The event will kickoff on Thursday, September 15 and go through Sunday....
KILLINGTON, VT
Are efforts to clean up Lake Carmi working?

FRANKLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Toxic algae blooms flourished again in Lake Carmi this summer, closing beaches and raising questions over whether the state’s multi-year investment to clean up the troubled waterbody is working. Cyanobacteria blooms continue to plague beaches at Lake Carmi despite state cleanup efforts. Now, state officials...
FRANKLIN, VT
DUI crash on I-91 in Derby

DERBY — A 58-year-old man from Canaan was arrested following a crash in Derby on Sunday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-91 at around 5:10 p.m. The driver was identified as Dale Brooks. Police say that Brooks was traveling north when he hit a guardrail off to the...
DERBY, VT
Best Fall Hikes in Vermont

To enjoy the majesty of the colorful foliage of the Vermont landscape hikers young and old take to the trail. There is a wide selection of excellent hikes for all abilities in and around Central Vermont. Driving to the trailheads is also very beautiful, especially when passing through the ‘Notch Road’ connecting Stowe and Cambridge.
VERMONT STATE
Middlebury Taxi driver charged with unlawful restraint

The owner and operator of Middlebury Taxi, a popular ride service used by students, pleaded not guilty to six charges of felony second-degree unlawful restraint after six women reported being detained in his car on the night of July 4. A police report filed a few minutes after midnight on...
BURLINGTON, VT
US Dept. of Education opens investigation into antisemitism claims at UVM

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A formal investigation into claims of antisemitism at the University of Vermont began on Tuesday after dozens of students complained of "severe" and "persistent" harassment for identifying as Jewish. "Antisemitism on campus has caused my mental health to decline and has caused multiple anxiety/panic attacks, and...
BURLINGTON, VT
Giant Pumpkin Growers competition kicks off Saturday

Massive pumpkins will be on full display at the Annual Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growth competition this Saturday in Colchester. Some pumpkins submitted are estimated to weigh over 1,500 pounds. Every year, pumpkin enthusiasts may buy pumpkins that weigh around 15 pounds, but the ones grown by VGPGA contestants are in...
COLCHESTER, VT
Weinberger Picks Longo for Burlington Aviation Director

After a year of waiting in the wings, Nic Longo was officially named director of the Burlington International Airport on Wednesday. Mayor Miro Weinberger announced his pick at a press conference at the airport, where Longo has served as acting director since summer 2021. Since then, Longo has led a $19 million terminal upgrade, negotiated multiple leases of airport property and repaired rocky relationships with employees, Weinberger said.
BURLINGTON, VT
9/11 hero has bridge named in his memory

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Thursday a ceremony was held at New York State's police barrack in Plattsburgh to reveal the Trooper Brian S. Falb bridge sign. Words such as sacrifice, honor, and courage were used to describe Falb. Falb was a 9/11 first responder, and died in 2017 of...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Williston’s Town Cobbler to close

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At the Town Cobbler in Williston, owner John Welsh has some time to contemplate life. “Every morning you get up, the world says, ‘Here, this is what you’re going to do,’ and you deal with it,” Welsh said. The shoe repair business...
WILLISTON, VT

