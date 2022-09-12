Read full article on original website
Related
Thursday will be a busy one again at state fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After some very busy days, things slowed down a little bit Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair. Traditionally, the weekdays are a little slower, but during Wednesday’s board meeting, everyone enjoyed a little slowdown. Attendance for Tuesday was still strong with the carnival reporting about $55,000 in sales, which is higher than previous years.
KSN.com
Let’s Grow It: Stutzmans – Transition to Fall!
I know I’m not alone when I say I am ready for fall weather! It’s just time for crisp mornings and colorful mums on the front porch. The team at Stutzman’s agrees and is in full swing preparing to transition to the fall season with some beautiful plants, pumpkins, and fall decor.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Good Company Taps & Spirits
Every barbershop deserves a place to grab a drink and relax while you wait. That’s what Fox & Ash did by creating Good Company Taps & Spirits, which is connected to them inside Revolutsia. ===========. 2721 E Central Ave STE 201, Wichita, KS 67214. Tuesday – Wednesday: 11am –...
Wild Side: Monarch Butterflies
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Victoria Burnett from the Great Plains Nature Center (GPNC) visited KSN News at Noon on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for KSN’s Wild Side segment and introduced us to a Monarch butterfly and a few Monarch caterpillars. According to the GPNC, the Monarch butterfly is one of the most recognized insects in North […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Want to read a banned book? Here are books that have been recently challenged in the Wichita area
Banned Books Week is coming back to Wichita Sept. 18-24 thanks to the Wichita Public Library, which is highlighting books that get challenged in schools. One event the library is having centers around the book “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian.” On Friday, Sept. 23, the library will host a special live version of the library’s podcast “Read. Return. Repeat.” It will feature the author of the book, Sherman Alexie.
The Haysville West Gorillas have a new QB1 — her name is Emmie Cooper
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Haysville West 8th grade football team is led by starting quarterback Emmie Cooper. “I had a football in my hand since I was born,” said Cooper. She followed in the footsteps of her older brother. Her parents, Jarron and John Cooper, have cheered her on from the beginning. “It was […]
hppr.org
A giant solar farm project in Kansas is pitting neighbor against neighbor
Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces Wichita stop
Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will bring its 2022 winter tour, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More presented by Hallmark Channel, to Wichita at Intrust Bank Arena on Nov. 17.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seven years after buying Sheplers, Boot Barn to open a second Wichita store
Wichitans apparently are fans of western wear. Boot Barn is opening a second store in the city.
KAKE TV
Wichita suburb warns of coyotes in residential areas
MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - Officials in suburban Wichita are warning residents about an uptick in coyote sightings. The Maize Police Department said Thursday that there have been several coyote sightings in various residential neighborhoods. "We want to remind residence [sic] to be mindful when letting or leaving pets outside, especially...
kmuw.org
Wichita’s neighborhood associations are shrinking. What does that mean for civic life?
Nothing breaks the early morning quiet quite like a garbage truck. And at 7 o’clock one muggy Saturday morning, at least two of them lined a gravel parking lot at 9th and Murdock. Sheree Jones was doing her best to be heard over the beeping and grating. “I got...
KAKE TV
'It's a numbers game': Residents asking when downtown Wichita will finally get a grocery store
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If go into downtown Wichita, you may notice a few new buildings or businesses. The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine, which just opened this year and WSU Tech's Culinary school, which is opening later this year are just south of Douglas and Broadway. You may also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soon, Wichita will have a place to get Southern fare at dinner time. Test runs start now.
The first Southern dinner pop-up dinner happens Saturday.
KWCH.com
Drought impacting water wells in Wichita
Wichita city council votes to remove marijuana possession, fentanyl test strips from ordinance. The measure passed 5-2 with Councilmembers Becky Tuttle and Bryan Frye asking for more time to go over the change with constituents. Updated: 13 hours ago. In an honor of the 345 firefighters killed on Sept. 11...
What the bee shortage could mean for Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture has some farmers worried. According to their recent findings, honey bee colonies nationwide are decreasing significantly compared to the same time periods last year. 27 News met up with a local farm to understand why that decrease is so significant to the ecosystem. […]
Wichita roads will close for railroad repairs
The Kansas & Oklahoma (K&O) Railroad plans to begin maintenance work on the railroad tracks and crossings east of the Arkansas River and south of Lincoln.
Jaded Thunder may bring military noise to Salina
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saline County residents could hear loud noises coming from the Smoky Hill Weapons Range for the next couple of weeks. However, the Salina Airport Authority says it is nothing of concern. More than a thousand military personnel will be in Salina and the surrounding area for a joint-service exercise known as […]
KAKE TV
Thunderbirds are headlining a free air show at McConnell AFB next weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Mark your calendar and prepare for the upcoming Frontiers in Flight 2022 air show happening next weekend at McConnell Air Force Base. This event marks McConnell’s first air show in four years. It runs Sept. 24-25 and gates open at 9 a.m. Base officials said...
fortscott.biz
Local 4-Hers Win Third Place at Kansas State Fair Crops Judging
Southwind District 4-H Crops Judging Team Wins 3rd Place at the Kansas State Fair. On Saturday , September 10, 4-H’ers from the Southwind District 4-H program participated in the Kansas State Fair Crops Judging Contest. They competed as both individuals and as a team in the Senior Division. The participants were Carly Kramer, Abigail Meiwes, Henry Kramer, and Kason Botts. Carly and Abigail are seniors and to make a senior team, Henry and Kason agreed to judge in the older division. These members did a great job at the contest winning as the 3rd place team. Individually, Carly Kramer was 8th, Abigail Meiwes was 10th, Henry Kramer was 11th, and Kason Botts received 21st. Congratulations to our Southwind 4-H’ers!
hutchcollegian.com
Stewart back in action
While former Reno County detective Sheldon Stewart may have physically hung up the badge, he carries with him his 25 years of law enforcement as he accepts the position to be the new Department 2 Co-Chair at Hutchinson Community College. Department 2, which covers Agriculture, Ag-Diesel, Automation and Electric Technology,...
Comments / 0