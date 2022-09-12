Southwind District 4-H Crops Judging Team Wins 3rd Place at the Kansas State Fair. On Saturday , September 10, 4-H’ers from the Southwind District 4-H program participated in the Kansas State Fair Crops Judging Contest. They competed as both individuals and as a team in the Senior Division. The participants were Carly Kramer, Abigail Meiwes, Henry Kramer, and Kason Botts. Carly and Abigail are seniors and to make a senior team, Henry and Kason agreed to judge in the older division. These members did a great job at the contest winning as the 3rd place team. Individually, Carly Kramer was 8th, Abigail Meiwes was 10th, Henry Kramer was 11th, and Kason Botts received 21st. Congratulations to our Southwind 4-H’ers!

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO