Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

Thursday will be a busy one again at state fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After some very busy days, things slowed down a little bit Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair. Traditionally, the weekdays are a little slower, but during Wednesday’s board meeting, everyone enjoyed a little slowdown. Attendance for Tuesday was still strong with the carnival reporting about $55,000 in sales, which is higher than previous years.
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Let’s Grow It: Stutzmans – Transition to Fall!

I know I’m not alone when I say I am ready for fall weather! It’s just time for crisp mornings and colorful mums on the front porch. The team at Stutzman’s agrees and is in full swing preparing to transition to the fall season with some beautiful plants, pumpkins, and fall decor.
DERBY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Good Company Taps & Spirits

Every barbershop deserves a place to grab a drink and relax while you wait. That’s what Fox & Ash did by creating Good Company Taps & Spirits, which is connected to them inside Revolutsia. ===========. 2721 E Central Ave STE 201, Wichita, KS 67214. Tuesday – Wednesday: 11am –...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wild Side: Monarch Butterflies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Victoria Burnett from the Great Plains Nature Center (GPNC) visited KSN News at Noon on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for KSN’s Wild Side segment and introduced us to a Monarch butterfly and a few Monarch caterpillars. According to the GPNC, the Monarch butterfly is one of the most recognized insects in North […]
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Beacon

Want to read a banned book? Here are books that have been recently challenged in the Wichita area

Banned Books Week is coming back to Wichita Sept. 18-24 thanks to the Wichita Public Library, which is highlighting books that get challenged in schools. One event the library is having centers around the book “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian.” On Friday, Sept. 23, the library will host a special live version of the library’s podcast “Read. Return. Repeat.” It will feature the author of the book, Sherman Alexie.
WICHITA, KS
hppr.org

A giant solar farm project in Kansas is pitting neighbor against neighbor

Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
EDGERTON, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita suburb warns of coyotes in residential areas

MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - Officials in suburban Wichita are warning residents about an uptick in coyote sightings. The Maize Police Department said Thursday that there have been several coyote sightings in various residential neighborhoods. "We want to remind residence [sic] to be mindful when letting or leaving pets outside, especially...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Drought impacting water wells in Wichita

Wichita city council votes to remove marijuana possession, fentanyl test strips from ordinance. The measure passed 5-2 with Councilmembers Becky Tuttle and Bryan Frye asking for more time to go over the change with constituents. Updated: 13 hours ago. In an honor of the 345 firefighters killed on Sept. 11...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

What the bee shortage could mean for Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture has some farmers worried. According to their recent findings, honey bee colonies nationwide are decreasing significantly compared to the same time periods last year. 27 News met up with a local farm to understand why that decrease is so significant to the ecosystem. […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Jaded Thunder may bring military noise to Salina

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saline County residents could hear loud noises coming from the Smoky Hill Weapons Range for the next couple of weeks. However, the Salina Airport Authority says it is nothing of concern. More than a thousand military personnel will be in Salina and the surrounding area for a joint-service exercise known as […]
SALINA, KS
fortscott.biz

Local 4-Hers Win Third Place at Kansas State Fair Crops Judging

Southwind District 4-H Crops Judging Team Wins 3rd Place at the Kansas State Fair. On Saturday , September 10, 4-H’ers from the Southwind District 4-H program participated in the Kansas State Fair Crops Judging Contest. They competed as both individuals and as a team in the Senior Division. The participants were Carly Kramer, Abigail Meiwes, Henry Kramer, and Kason Botts. Carly and Abigail are seniors and to make a senior team, Henry and Kason agreed to judge in the older division. These members did a great job at the contest winning as the 3rd place team. Individually, Carly Kramer was 8th, Abigail Meiwes was 10th, Henry Kramer was 11th, and Kason Botts received 21st. Congratulations to our Southwind 4-H’ers!
KANSAS STATE
hutchcollegian.com

Stewart back in action

While former Reno County detective Sheldon Stewart may have physically hung up the badge, he carries with him his 25 years of law enforcement as he accepts the position to be the new Department 2 Co-Chair at Hutchinson Community College. Department 2, which covers Agriculture, Ag-Diesel, Automation and Electric Technology,...
RENO COUNTY, KS

