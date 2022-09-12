ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maize, KS

KSN News

2 Wichita high school football games move to Riverfront Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Wichita high school football teams will get to play under the lights at Riverfront Stadium this year. The Wichita Wind Surge announced Thursday that the baseball field will be converted to a football field for two local games: West High v. Northwest on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. South […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WSU in talks to make over $40m in changes to Cessna Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cessna Stadium, which was once home to Wichita State University (WSU) football, could see some changes soon. During the Kansas Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, WSU requested to amend the fiscal year improvement plan for “University Stadium projects as a replacement for Cessna Stadium.” According to the Board of Regents […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Slim storm chances, major heat returns

A small disturbance of showers has survived the overnight into early Friday morning. It will continue to weaken and our radar will be likely dry by midday. Expect a good deal of sunshine as clouds clear and temperatures climb. We will range from the mid 80s to lower 90s today. Humidity levels remain moderate. Winds also pick up at times today out of the south.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

McPherson College receives $1.5 million gift

MCPHERSON – The idea of “paying it forward” was important to Dean Coughenour, a 1951 graduate of McPherson College, and a recent gift made to the college will ensure that students benefit from the same generosity he received as a student. The college received $1.5 million from the Dean Coughenour Trust to establish an endowed scholarship fund and support the Student Debt Project.
MCPHERSON, KS
KAKE TV

Longtime Wichita pastor passes away

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lincoln E. Montgomery, who served as the pastor for Tabernacle Bible Church for 35 years, has died. Interim Pastor Dr. Kneeland C. Brown shared the news to the church's congregation in a letter on Monday, Sept. 12. It is with a heavy heart that I share...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wild Side: Monarch Butterflies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Victoria Burnett from the Great Plains Nature Center (GPNC) visited KSN News at Noon on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for KSN’s Wild Side segment and introduced us to a Monarch butterfly and a few Monarch caterpillars. According to the GPNC, the Monarch butterfly is one of the most recognized insects in North […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Wichita Home Works – Exteriors

It’s time for us to check out another project with the guys at Wichita Home Works and this week we learned about one of their exterior projects. This used to be a wide open backyard, but the family wanted to have a deck to watch their kids plays and have a space they can enjoy almost all year long.
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

McPherson Man Dies from Injuries Sustained in Crash Southwest of Medora

RENO COUNTY, Kan. – A McPherson man died of injuries sustained in a Tuesday afternoon crash on K-61 near Medora. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Michael L. Godwin, 46 of McPherson, was Northbound on K-61 southwest of the Medora Road/85th Avenue exit just after 2 p.m. when for unknown reasons his 1997 GMC Van went through the median, across the southbound lanes of K-61 and into the northwest ditch.
MCPHERSON, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Smoke in the air as tropical moisture tracks East

Sinuses acting up today or having difficulties breathing? It is because of a significant amount of wildfire smoke tracking through the Central High Plains. The sky should appear a brilliant blue given the low moisture in the atmosphere. However, it looks milky due to wind flow higher up in the atmosphere bringing smoke particles into the air we breathe. Those most sensitive will want to spend the evening indoors and in the air conditioning.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Dollar day dynamite for fair on Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The numbers for Dillons Dollar Day were strong Monday at the Kansas State Fair. There were 12,235 $1 tickets sold and 15,600 scans of Plus Cards. When you count in people who already used their full price scans and RVs and comp tickets, over 33,000 people attended Monday.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN.com

Let’s Grow It: Stutzmans – Transition to Fall!

I know I’m not alone when I say I am ready for fall weather! It’s just time for crisp mornings and colorful mums on the front porch. The team at Stutzman’s agrees and is in full swing preparing to transition to the fall season with some beautiful plants, pumpkins, and fall decor.
DERBY, KS
KSN News

How the looming railroad strike could impact Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of railroad workers nationwide are preparing to walk off the job Friday, threatening to disrupt many parts of the economy. In Kansas, the strike could have a serious impact on agriculture. The Association of American Railroads shared that this strike could cost $2 billion a day, and everything from grain, […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Woman crashes after going over 80 mph in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was critically injured in a crash in downtown Wichita Monday afternoon. According to Captain Wendell Nicholson, a little after 2 p.m., a motorcycle officer was monitoring speed when he clocked a car going over 80 mph on westbound Kellogg. He says it was pulling away, going even faster. “By […]
WICHITA, KS

