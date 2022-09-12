Read full article on original website
KSN.com
The Haysville West Gorillas have a new QB1 — her name is Emmie Cooper
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Haysville West 8th grade football team is led by starting quarterback Emmie Cooper. “I had a football in my hand since I was born,” said Cooper. She followed in the footsteps of her older brother. Her parents, Jarron and John Cooper, have cheered...
KSN.com
KSN.com
KAKE TV
KSN.com
KAKE TV
adastraradio.com
KSN.com
KSN.com
WIBW
