CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids K9 Officer Lara will receive a bullet and stab protection vest thanks to a charitable donation. Canine Officer Lara’s vest is donated by the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and is sponsored by The Humane Society of the United States. The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed”.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO