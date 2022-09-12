Read full article on original website
Alabama football: ULM coach Terry Bowden opens up about Nick Saban, eyes upset entering Tuscaloosa
Terry Bowden has faced Alabama football a number of times throughout his career, including as Auburn's program leader from 1993-98, but the ULM head coach understands that he is not bringing the same level of athletes as the second-ranked Crimson Tide into Tuscaloosa Saturday. That being said, he reminded his players as a heavy underdog that upsets do happen in college football.
Joseph explains decision to take back Blackshirts
In a social media post of Nebraska’s practice this week, something was obviously missing — Nebraska’s starting defenders weren’t wearing Blackshirts. During an appearance on the Huskers Radio Network on Thursday, interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed that the defense is no longer wearing its coveted practice uniforms.
Tennessee football: Bru McCoy triggers media reaction after first two games with Vols
Tennessee football knew it needed additional reliability at the wide receiver spot behind Cedric Tillman this season and USC transfer Bru McCoy has been a pleasant surprise over his first two games. Cleared by the NCAA days before the opener, McCoy has tallied seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown, stirring up media reaction across the SEC as one of the league's talented playmakers.
Duke sells out Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2018
Duke Football will be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday when FCS opponent North Carolina A&T makes the short trip over to the Durham campus. The Blue Devils have started 2-0 for the first time since 2018, the last time the program distributed every ticket prior to gameday, under first time head coach Mike Elko.
Ideal Candidate For Nebraska's Next Head Coach
Josh Pate, Bryant McFadden and Dennis Dodd discuss the ideal candidate for Nebraska's next head coach.
Kenny Payne adds to recent recruiting comments, rebuilding rivalry with Kentucky
The moment that Kenny Payne was introduced as the next head coach at the University of Louisville, the expectations for recruiting rose tremendously. With a lengthy track record of recruiting at a high level, it is understandable why the anticipation of recruiting success climbed within that instant. Once he took...
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks recent Oregon visit, timeframe for decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei took an unofficial visit to Oregon over the weekend while he and his Brave teammates were in town to play Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic. The Braves always play a national schedule, partly for the players to experience getting out on the road...
Harsin says environment against Penn State can be 'advantage' in recruiting
The matchup with Penn State has always been a massive one for Auburn in the recruiting cycle this year. With the Georgia and Alabama games on the road this season, the game becomes even bigger for Auburn. LSU and Texas A&M will be big home games, but the ability to play against a Big 10 school on primetime on CBS is unmatched this season for Auburn. Rarely do recruits in the south have an easy opportunity to watch a big-time SEC program take on another big-time Big 10 program, but that's the case this weekend.
Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did
Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
How to watch: Ohio State vs. Toledo
How quickly the college football season goes. On Saturday, No. 3 Ohio State will play its third game of the year, the final non-conference game, against Toledo. After this contest, the Buckeyes will be one-fourth of the way through the 2022 season. So far, so good for the Scarlet and...
Mammoth 2025 OL Parker Harden enjoys weekend trip to U-M
Michigan had prospects from all over the country in town for the night game against Hawaii especially from the Midwest. One of the talented underclassmen to attend was Pickerington (OH.) Central 2025 offensive tackle Parker Harden. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder recaps his experience. “It went amazing,” Harden told The Michigan Insider....
Week 3 CFB Bold Predictions: BYU Will Expose Oregon's Defense
Chip Patterson joins Chris Hassel to discuss his bold prediction that BYU will expose Oregon's defense.
Mississippian Caleb Cunningham lands fifth star
Rion Young contributed this story... Caleb Cunningham has been on fire this season and now he has his fifth star from 247 Sports. His 247Sports Composite is 0.9948. He is nationally ranked as the No. 2 receiver and No. 10 overall player in his 2025 class at Choctaw County (Miss.) High School.
Two new Hawaii prospects selected to play in 2023 Polynesian Bowl
The 2023 Polynesian Bowl invited two more new players to the game this week, both from Hawaii. Honolulu (Hawaii) Roosevelt linebacker Kamuela Kaaihue and Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis receiver Nick Delgadillo were both selected this week. Kaaihue is a three-star in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite rankings, checking in as the...
Listen: What's the bigger issue for Buckeyes? The play of Burke or the penalties? Can they both be corrected?
What is the bigger issue right now for Ohio State? The play of sophomore cornerback Denzel Burke, or the Buckeyes committing far too many penalties? And can both of those problems be corrected? Dave Biddle joined the Morning Juice show with Brandon Beam and Bobby Carpenter on Thursday on 97.1 The Fan to discuss that and much more about the 2022 Buckeyes. You can listen to the segment here:
Live Gameday Updates: Louisville 21, FSU 14 - Second Quarter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Florida State faces Louisville on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. from Cardinal Stadium (60,800) in Louisville, Ky. The game between the Seminoles (2-0, 0-0 ACC) and the Cardinals (1-1, 0-1 ACC) will be shown on ESPN. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen, click here.
Daily Delivery: Playing Tulane stirs up bad memories from Kansas State's football past
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State plays Tulane on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, but if you're an Old like Fitz, your memories of when these two teams met in 1988 — the last season of the Stan Parrish era leading up to the hiring of Bill Snyder in 1989. It wasn't so much that Kansas State lost that game in the Lousiana Superdome, but how Parrish's Cats lost that haunts Fitz.
South Carolina announces sold out crowd for Saturday
The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to host the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon at 12 o’clock. On Thursday, @GamecockFB announced the Week 3 showdown was “officially” sold out. According to the school’s website, Williams-Brice seats 77,579 people. ESPN will provide television coverage...
Excerpt: Chip Kelly on Kenny Churchwell Targeting Call
UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about what he saw from the targeting call against defensive back Kenny Churchwell.
