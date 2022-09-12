PISCATAWAY - Rutgers is hosting a host of high school football games this weekend in the 'Battle for the Bridge.' Holy Trinity of Long Island is underway against Immaculata (NJ) and that will be followed by Erasmus Hall of Brooklyn versus Rock Creek of Maryland. Scarlet Nation is live on the scene with updates as Rutgers commit Dylan Braithwwaite and Rutgers four-star target Josiah Brown start things off. Click here for LIVE updates of all the action from inside SHI Stadium.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO