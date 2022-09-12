ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

KOEL 950 AM

National Retailer Will Close Two Iowa Stores Amid Restructuring

Earlier this month, it was announced that in an attempt to "increase customer engagement, drive traffic, and recapture market share", Bed, Bath And Beyond would close 150 stores and approximately 20 percent of its workforce. It wasn't known at that time what, if any, Iowa locations would be shuttered but a recent report has given us that information.
IOWA STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque Retail Store Included in Nationwide Store Closings

A Dubuque retail store selling items for your home is among the store locations closing nationwide due to financial struggles. No official date has not been announced, but according to the Telegraph Herald, Bed, Bath, & Beyond at 2475 Northwest Arterial in the Asbury Plaza is on the list of 56 stores the company is closing in the coming months. The Dubuque closure is permanent.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa DOT proposes changes to NW Arterial in Dubuque

Cedar Rapids city workers will remove and replace the aging playground at Bever Park. A new state grant is helping a Cedar Rapids nonprofit move into a new space downtown. Distracted driver rear-ends Dubuque County school bus. Updated: 6 hours ago. The bus had just dropped off its last student...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
City
Dubuque, IA
KCRG.com

Hawkeye 'Kid Captain' for Nevada game from Dubuque

Changes would include closing the intersection's southern road leading to Walmart. The average sales price in the Cedar Rapids area has dropped the past two months, though it's still higher than a year ago. Foundation 2 getting new headquarters. Updated: 7 hours ago. A new state grant is helping a...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque boy gets gaming bedroom makeover

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A nonprofit helped give a 10-year-old Dubuque boy who is battling cancer got a new setup to help make life feel a little more comfortable. Timmy Francois has B-cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia - a common childhood cancer that affects the immune system. National nonprofit Special Spaces transformed Timmy’s room to help bring comfort and joy to him and his family.
DUBUQUE, IA
agupdate.com

Family strives for ongoing quality

GLEN HAVEN, Wis. – Whether it’s their Angus breeding stock or the beef sold in their meat shop, the Retallicks of 2K Cattle Enterprises shoot for the best quality. Aristotle was quoted as saying “Quality is not an act; it’s a habit.” The Retallick family has made excellent-quality cattle breeding a habit now for decades, happy customers say.
LANCASTER, WI
biztimes.biz

Longtime Dubuque jeweler building new location

CURRENT ADDRESS: 1640 John F. Kennedy Road. HOURS: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Closed on Sunday. A longtime Dubuque jeweler plans to move into a brand-new store in a high-profile location next year. James Martin Jewelers, 1640 John F. Kennedy...
DUBUQUE, IA
Hannah Storm
ourquadcities.com

Pet of the Week | Violet

It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Violent is a sweet 9-year-old cat and is available at the Humane Society of Scott County.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Happy Joe’s Pizza Files For Bankruptcy Protection

It's safe to say that things aren't so 'happy' right now at Happy Joe's Pizza. Earlier this month we told you that two more Eastern Iowa locations had closed their doors for good. Restaurants in Maquoketa and Eldridge have shut down. Now, lovers of Happy Joe's pizza got even more bad news.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KWQC

Driver injured after his vehicle hits Western Dubuque school bus

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) A driver has been cited after rear-ending a school bus that was pulled over on the side of the road. It happened Wednesday around 3:15 p.m. on Highway 151 at Monastery Road. According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, the Western Dubuque bus driver was parked about three feet off the highway and was checking his bus after dropping off the last student.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: House Explosion In Freeport, Avoid The Area

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
FREEPORT, IL
cbs2iowa.com

Opening of new Marion Public Library delayed again

MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Marion Public Library's opening is being delayed again, according to The Gazette Monday afternoon. The library was originally scheduled to open in September sometime after Labor Day. According to The Gazette, supply issues have delayed the library's opening even further. The library's...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Juvenile injured after crashing into power pole in Linn County

LISBON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after crashing a car into a power pole in Linn County Tuesday night. Several first responders from Linn County, Mount Vernon and Lisbon responded to a report of a car in a dtich around 10:30 pm in the 1300 block of Ink Road.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Driver dies after striking house in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:16 pm, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10800 block of Highway 3 for a report of a single-vehicle accident. Investigators say the vehicle struck a house before colliding with a retaining wall and coming to a rest. The driver...
KCRG.com

Distracted driver rear-ends Dubuque County school bus

State Patrol says the vehicle in front of him slowed down - and that's when Edge lost control and slid his motorcycle into that vehicle. The average sales price in the Cedar Rapids area has dropped the past two months, though it's still higher than a year ago. Bever Park...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Darlington

DARLINGTON, Wis. — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in southwestern Wisconsin in recent days just became a whole lot richer. On social media Monday morning, Wisconsin Lottery officials said someone bought a $1 million winning Powerball ticket at a New Horizons Supply Cooperative/Cenex convenience store in Darlington for Saturday’s drawing.
DARLINGTON, WI
KCRG.com

Man cited after rear-ending school bus, no students on board

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Deputies in Dubuque County said a 53-year-old man rear ended a Western Dubuque school bus Wednesday afternoon. In a press release, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at Highway 151 and Monastery Road at about 3:18 p.m. Deputies said the bus driver had...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA

