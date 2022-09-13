ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she took Travis Barker’s last name

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KaPXa_0hsWPbNq00

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has opened up about her decision to take Travis Barker’s last name after the two tied the knot this summer.

"It was just a given, it wasn’t a thought," she recently told Today host Hoda Kotb.

However, Kourtney explained that she didn’t drop the name Kardashian completely as her middle name is still Kardashian, she added.

The reality star, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, tied the knot during a ceremony in Portofino, Italy in May. The lavish wedding was just one of many celebrations the couple had, including a “fake” Las Vegas wedding and an intimate courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.

Following the nuptials, Kourtney changed her name from Kourtney Kardashian to Kourtney Kardashian Barker on her Instagram. She also posted photos from the Italian ceremony, with one caption that read: “Introducing Mr and Mrs Barker.”

During her Monday morning appearance on the Today show, Kourtney shared that married life has been “kind of easy” for the pair so far.

"I think of times when things weren’t so easy and it’s just like, when it’s right, it’s right," she said, subtly referring to her past relationship with ex partner Scott Disick.

The Poosh founder had an on-again, off-again relationship with Disick for nearly ten years, before the two called it quits in 2015. The former couple share three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven.

Meanwhile, Barker has two biological children – Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16 – with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and is the adoptive father of Moaker’s oldest daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

When it comes to becoming a blended family, Kourtney admitted that coming from a blended family herself – mom Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner are parents to Kourtney’s half-siblings, Kendall and Kylie Jenner – has influenced her own parenting. She also explained that “working together and keeping the communication open” has made merging their families successful.

"We’ve known each other and I’ve had my own relationship with his kids for like 10 years," she added. "It does make it really easy. We just all know each other and each other’s intentions.”

The Independent

The Independent

