White Plains, MD

Bay Net

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Jack E. Farren, Sr.

Jack E. Farren, Sr, peacefully entered the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, September 12th at the age of 73 in Murrells Inlet, SC. Formerly of Mechanicsville, MD, Jack was preceded in death by his parents, William and Thelma of Accokeek, and his son, Kenneth Farren. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Robyn (Penny), his son Jack Jr, “Jef” (Candy), his twin daughters, Jennifer (Lyle) Green and Janet (Stefan) Schilling, and adored his 9 grandchildren, Jesse (Madeline) Farren, Faith Annabelle (Ryan) Riley, Kiera Green, Julia Farren, Brock Green, Daniel Schilling, Jacob Farren, Sydney Schilling, and Kenneth Schilling. Also survived by his sister Donna (Jimmy) Rickett, brothers, Billy (Beulah) Farren, Greg (Sandy) Farren and several nieces and nephews.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

PFC Jonathan Kelly Receives Medal Of Honor

WALDORF, Md. – On September 12, Charles County Sheriff’s Police Officer First Class (PFC) Jonathan Kelly was awarded the Maryland Sheriff’s Association’s Medal of Honor. The award was presented by the President of the Maryland Sheriff’s Association, Sheriff Mike Lewis (Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office), Maryland’s Lieutenant...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Baysox Announce 2023 Schedule

BOWIE, Md. – The Bowie Baysox announce today the club’s 2023 regular season schedule for the team’s 31st season as the Double-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The Baysox will open the 2023 campaign on the road with a three-game series at the Hartford Yard Goats (Double A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies), April 6-8 before returning for the first series at Prince George’s Stadium beginning Tuesday, April 11 through Sunday, April 16 against the Akron Rubber Ducks (Double A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians). During the 2023 regular season, the Baysox will play a total of 138 games (69 home/69 road) concluding the regular season on Sunday, September 17 on the road against the Harrisburg Senators.
BOWIE, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Fair Returns This Weekend

LA PLATA, Md. – It’s that time again… The Charles County Fair is this weekend! Gates open at 4p.m. on Thursday, September 15 and the event will run all weekend. Check out the Charles County Fair website for hours, directions, and ticket info: https://www.charlescountyfair.com/. Be sure to...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Baysox Steamroll Akron To Take Series Lead

BOWIE, Md. – One of their biggest wins this month, the Bowie Baysox crushed the Akron RubberDucks on Thursday behind a 12-hit effort in a 10-1 win. While each starter opened with two scoreless innings, Bowie took the first strike in the third inning against Doug Nihkazy as Coby Mayo and Cesar Prieto each collected RBI singles. Bowie could have brought in more, but they had two runners thrown out during the inning.
AKRON, OH
Bay Net

Board Appoints New Assistant Principal At Leonardtown High School

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of September 14, 2022. The Board appointed Ms. Kelly Bridges as Assistant Principal, 12 month, at Leonardtown High School. Ms. Bridges holds a Master’s Degree from...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Woman Arrested For Stabbing In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m. officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in stabbing complaint. Officers learned that the adult female victim was stabbed by another female in the 600 block of Admiral Drive. Officers responded and located the scene and the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Mechanicsville Man Arrested With Handgun In Vehicle

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On August 8, 2022, Deputy Marsch responded to the 21700 block of South Coral Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was located running, with the blinker on, and the operator asleep inside. The operator was identified as Dustin Jacob Lagana,...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Uber Driver Picks Up $50,000 Powerball Prize

OXON HILL, Md. – “The $4 cash in my pocket is what did it,” said a Ft. Washington resident, describing the events that produced his $50,000 Powerball win last week. The cash-strapped Uber driver, who spent more and more time away from home in recent months, described his big win as a real gift for his family.
OXON HILL, MD
Bay Net

UPDATE: Police Respond To Shooting In Lexington Park

UPDATE: 9/15/22 – Lexington Park Man Arrested For Assault And Reckless Endangerment After Shooting A Building. UPDATE – 3:00 PM – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a reckless endangerment in the 46600 block of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park. A person...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Crime Blotter: September 5-11

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — During the week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,489 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-51113. On September 5, 2022, DFC Anderson responded to the 600 block of Carlsbad Court...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Mourns Passing Of Retired K9 Jax

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – It is with great sadness that the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announces the passing of retired K9 Jax. K9 Jax served the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office from the Fall of 2013 until 2019. K9 Jax was a loyal protector and trusted partner to F/Sgt. N. Funchion during his time with the Sheriff’s Office.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Mechanicsville Resident To Be Featured In Times Square

NEW YORK – Ellie Griffin of Mechanicsville, MD, will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, September 17, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD

