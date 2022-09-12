Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
Bay Net
Jack E. Farren, Sr.
Jack E. Farren, Sr, peacefully entered the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, September 12th at the age of 73 in Murrells Inlet, SC. Formerly of Mechanicsville, MD, Jack was preceded in death by his parents, William and Thelma of Accokeek, and his son, Kenneth Farren. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Robyn (Penny), his son Jack Jr, “Jef” (Candy), his twin daughters, Jennifer (Lyle) Green and Janet (Stefan) Schilling, and adored his 9 grandchildren, Jesse (Madeline) Farren, Faith Annabelle (Ryan) Riley, Kiera Green, Julia Farren, Brock Green, Daniel Schilling, Jacob Farren, Sydney Schilling, and Kenneth Schilling. Also survived by his sister Donna (Jimmy) Rickett, brothers, Billy (Beulah) Farren, Greg (Sandy) Farren and several nieces and nephews.
Bay Net
PFC Jonathan Kelly Receives Medal Of Honor
WALDORF, Md. – On September 12, Charles County Sheriff’s Police Officer First Class (PFC) Jonathan Kelly was awarded the Maryland Sheriff’s Association’s Medal of Honor. The award was presented by the President of the Maryland Sheriff’s Association, Sheriff Mike Lewis (Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office), Maryland’s Lieutenant...
Bay Net
Baysox Announce 2023 Schedule
BOWIE, Md. – The Bowie Baysox announce today the club’s 2023 regular season schedule for the team’s 31st season as the Double-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The Baysox will open the 2023 campaign on the road with a three-game series at the Hartford Yard Goats (Double A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies), April 6-8 before returning for the first series at Prince George’s Stadium beginning Tuesday, April 11 through Sunday, April 16 against the Akron Rubber Ducks (Double A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians). During the 2023 regular season, the Baysox will play a total of 138 games (69 home/69 road) concluding the regular season on Sunday, September 17 on the road against the Harrisburg Senators.
Bay Net
Charles County Fair Returns This Weekend
LA PLATA, Md. – It’s that time again… The Charles County Fair is this weekend! Gates open at 4p.m. on Thursday, September 15 and the event will run all weekend. Check out the Charles County Fair website for hours, directions, and ticket info: https://www.charlescountyfair.com/. Be sure to...
Bay Net
Bingo Scratch-Off Delivers $50,000 Prize To St. Mary’s Mom
CALIFORNIA, Md. – A Lottery fan from Southern Maryland was at one of her favorite retailers, playing her lucky numbers in Pick 5, when she decided to give the $20 Bonus Bingo X20 game a try. “I was looking at the scratch-offs,” she said, “and I looked at the...
Bay Net
Local Wineries Shine At The 2022 Maryland Governor’s Cup Wine Competition
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Big Cork Vineyards earned the 2022 Maryland Governor’s Cup for its 2021 Siberian Ice dessert wine and Loew Vineyards claimed the Jack Aellen Cup for its non-vintage Klara mead. This year’s competition scored more than 150 locally produced wines. The competition was judged by...
Bay Net
Baysox Steamroll Akron To Take Series Lead
BOWIE, Md. – One of their biggest wins this month, the Bowie Baysox crushed the Akron RubberDucks on Thursday behind a 12-hit effort in a 10-1 win. While each starter opened with two scoreless innings, Bowie took the first strike in the third inning against Doug Nihkazy as Coby Mayo and Cesar Prieto each collected RBI singles. Bowie could have brought in more, but they had two runners thrown out during the inning.
Bay Net
Board Appoints New Assistant Principal At Leonardtown High School
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of September 14, 2022. The Board appointed Ms. Kelly Bridges as Assistant Principal, 12 month, at Leonardtown High School. Ms. Bridges holds a Master’s Degree from...
Bay Net
MDOT SHA Set To Begin MD 228 Intersection Improvements In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has begun a $1.5 million safety and access improvement project at the MD 228 (Berry Road) and Western Parkway intersection in the Waldorf area of Charles County. Preliminary work began this week and the project is...
Bay Net
Two High Schools Earn National Special Olympics Recognition For Inclusive Programs
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Kindness. Acceptance. Inclusion. Nowhere in Anne Arundel County is that more on display than in Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ Unified Sports programs and nowhere is it better showcased than at Annapolis and North County high schools. For their consistent demonstration of inclusive practices, the...
Bay Net
Woman Arrested For Stabbing In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m. officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in stabbing complaint. Officers learned that the adult female victim was stabbed by another female in the 600 block of Admiral Drive. Officers responded and located the scene and the...
Bay Net
Mechanicsville Man Arrested With Handgun In Vehicle
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On August 8, 2022, Deputy Marsch responded to the 21700 block of South Coral Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was located running, with the blinker on, and the operator asleep inside. The operator was identified as Dustin Jacob Lagana,...
Bay Net
Uber Driver Picks Up $50,000 Powerball Prize
OXON HILL, Md. – “The $4 cash in my pocket is what did it,” said a Ft. Washington resident, describing the events that produced his $50,000 Powerball win last week. The cash-strapped Uber driver, who spent more and more time away from home in recent months, described his big win as a real gift for his family.
Bay Net
Two Transported After Vehicle Crashes Into The Gold Mine Saloon In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On September 14, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident into a building in the 3000 block of Old Washington Road. Crews arrived within minutes and found the single vehicle had struck the Gold Mine Saloon....
Bay Net
UPDATE: Police Respond To Shooting In Lexington Park
UPDATE: 9/15/22 – Lexington Park Man Arrested For Assault And Reckless Endangerment After Shooting A Building. UPDATE – 3:00 PM – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a reckless endangerment in the 46600 block of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park. A person...
Bay Net
Calvert County Crime Blotter: September 5-11
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — During the week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,489 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-51113. On September 5, 2022, DFC Anderson responded to the 600 block of Carlsbad Court...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Mourns Passing Of Retired K9 Jax
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – It is with great sadness that the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announces the passing of retired K9 Jax. K9 Jax served the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office from the Fall of 2013 until 2019. K9 Jax was a loyal protector and trusted partner to F/Sgt. N. Funchion during his time with the Sheriff’s Office.
Bay Net
Indecent Exposure At Family Dollar In Mechanicsville Under Investigation
MECHANICVSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the individual pictured. On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, Deputy Salas responded to the Dollar General located at 27300 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported indecent exposure. Two female victims (one being...
Bay Net
Mechanicsville Resident To Be Featured In Times Square
NEW YORK – Ellie Griffin of Mechanicsville, MD, will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, September 17, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.
