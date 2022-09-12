ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Mills, MD

Bay Net

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Walter Herbert “Wally” Meagher, Jr.

Walter Herbert “Wally” Meagher, Jr., 75 of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away following a stroke on September 8, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD at the exact same time as his beloved wife, Debbie, who also died at the same hospital of unrelated causes. He...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Deborah “Debbie” Ann Meagher

Deborah Ann “Debbie” Meagher, 69 of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away following a battle with dementia on September 8, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD at the exact same time as her beloved husband, Wally, who also died at the same hospital of unrelated causes.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Fair Returns This Weekend

LA PLATA, Md. – It’s that time again… The Charles County Fair is this weekend! Gates open at 4p.m. on Thursday, September 15 and the event will run all weekend. Check out the Charles County Fair website for hours, directions, and ticket info: https://www.charlescountyfair.com/. Be sure to...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Jack E. Farren, Sr.

Jack E. Farren, Sr, peacefully entered the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, September 12th at the age of 73 in Murrells Inlet, SC. Formerly of Mechanicsville, MD, Jack was preceded in death by his parents, William and Thelma of Accokeek, and his son, Kenneth Farren. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Robyn (Penny), his son Jack Jr, “Jef” (Candy), his twin daughters, Jennifer (Lyle) Green and Janet (Stefan) Schilling, and adored his 9 grandchildren, Jesse (Madeline) Farren, Faith Annabelle (Ryan) Riley, Kiera Green, Julia Farren, Brock Green, Daniel Schilling, Jacob Farren, Sydney Schilling, and Kenneth Schilling. Also survived by his sister Donna (Jimmy) Rickett, brothers, Billy (Beulah) Farren, Greg (Sandy) Farren and several nieces and nephews.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

PFC Jonathan Kelly Receives Medal Of Honor

WALDORF, Md. – On September 12, Charles County Sheriff’s Police Officer First Class (PFC) Jonathan Kelly was awarded the Maryland Sheriff’s Association’s Medal of Honor. The award was presented by the President of the Maryland Sheriff’s Association, Sheriff Mike Lewis (Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office), Maryland’s Lieutenant...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Woman Arrested For Stabbing In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m. officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in stabbing complaint. Officers learned that the adult female victim was stabbed by another female in the 600 block of Admiral Drive. Officers responded and located the scene and the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Uber Driver Picks Up $50,000 Powerball Prize

OXON HILL, Md. – “The $4 cash in my pocket is what did it,” said a Ft. Washington resident, describing the events that produced his $50,000 Powerball win last week. The cash-strapped Uber driver, who spent more and more time away from home in recent months, described his big win as a real gift for his family.
OXON HILL, MD
Bay Net

Board Appoints New Assistant Principal At Leonardtown High School

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of September 14, 2022. The Board appointed Ms. Kelly Bridges as Assistant Principal, 12 month, at Leonardtown High School. Ms. Bridges holds a Master’s Degree from...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Crime Blotter: September 5-11

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — During the week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,489 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-51113. On September 5, 2022, DFC Anderson responded to the 600 block of Carlsbad Court...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Design Contest For 2023-2024 Migratory Game Bird Stamp Now Open

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Artists are invited to submit their original works for Maryland’s annual Migratory Game Bird Stamp contest, sponsored by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR). This popular competition combining artistic skill with knowledge of Maryland’s wildlife is open until November 3, 2022. Each contestant...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

UPDATE: Police Respond To Shooting In Lexington Park

UPDATE: 9/15/22 – Lexington Park Man Arrested For Assault And Reckless Endangerment After Shooting A Building. UPDATE – 3:00 PM – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a reckless endangerment in the 46600 block of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park. A person...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Commissioner Meeting Update For Sept. 13-14

LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Assistant Chief of Staff Julie Bryson provided the Board of County Commissioners with the Commissioners’ Initiatives Report for Fiscal 2022. The report included the Drug Take Back Program, Protective Plus Program, and Veterans Corner. County Commissioners approved continuing these programs for fiscal 2023.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

NAS Pax River Gate Security Shortages Causing Traffic Delays

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – NAS Patuxent River is currently facing staffing shortages at the front gates. Due to these shortages, there is no longer enough support for extra lanes at Gates 1 and 2. Gate 3 has also been given temporarily reduced hours and is now only open for the morning rush from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Mechanicsville Man Arrested With Handgun In Vehicle

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On August 8, 2022, Deputy Marsch responded to the 21700 block of South Coral Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was located running, with the blinker on, and the operator asleep inside. The operator was identified as Dustin Jacob Lagana,...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD

