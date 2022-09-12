Read full article on original website
PFC Jonathan Kelly Receives Medal Of Honor
WALDORF, Md. – On September 12, Charles County Sheriff’s Police Officer First Class (PFC) Jonathan Kelly was awarded the Maryland Sheriff’s Association’s Medal of Honor. The award was presented by the President of the Maryland Sheriff’s Association, Sheriff Mike Lewis (Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office), Maryland’s Lieutenant...
Fall Foliage Preview For 2022
Welcome to the fall foliage report for 2022. Fall officially begins on Thursday, September 22 at 9:04 p.m. and the outlook for this year is positive. It’s hard to predict what kind of season Maryland will have, but there are a few factors that affect fall foliage, helping us to develop a science-based forecast. In western Maryland we’re already seeing the falling black gum leaves decorating the dark forest floor with pops of pink. There are similar reports from Southern Maryland, where the yellow poplars are also joining in, as summer waves its last goodbye.
Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
Board Appoints New Assistant Principal At Leonardtown High School
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of September 14, 2022. The Board appointed Ms. Kelly Bridges as Assistant Principal, 12 month, at Leonardtown High School. Ms. Bridges holds a Master’s Degree from...
Local Wineries Shine At The 2022 Maryland Governor’s Cup Wine Competition
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Big Cork Vineyards earned the 2022 Maryland Governor’s Cup for its 2021 Siberian Ice dessert wine and Loew Vineyards claimed the Jack Aellen Cup for its non-vintage Klara mead. This year’s competition scored more than 150 locally produced wines. The competition was judged by...
Woman Arrested For Stabbing In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m. officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in stabbing complaint. Officers learned that the adult female victim was stabbed by another female in the 600 block of Admiral Drive. Officers responded and located the scene and the...
MDOT SHA Set To Begin MD 228 Intersection Improvements In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has begun a $1.5 million safety and access improvement project at the MD 228 (Berry Road) and Western Parkway intersection in the Waldorf area of Charles County. Preliminary work began this week and the project is...
DNR Maryland Fishing Report – September 15
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – As we move through September, the thrill of beautiful weather beckons everyone to get outside. There are lots of fishing opportunities to be found this week in Maryland waters, from the western mountains to the Atlantic coast, and everywhere in between. Forecast Summary: September 14 –...
Bingo Scratch-Off Delivers $50,000 Prize To St. Mary’s Mom
CALIFORNIA, Md. – A Lottery fan from Southern Maryland was at one of her favorite retailers, playing her lucky numbers in Pick 5, when she decided to give the $20 Bonus Bingo X20 game a try. “I was looking at the scratch-offs,” she said, “and I looked at the...
Two High Schools Earn National Special Olympics Recognition For Inclusive Programs
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Kindness. Acceptance. Inclusion. Nowhere in Anne Arundel County is that more on display than in Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ Unified Sports programs and nowhere is it better showcased than at Annapolis and North County high schools. For their consistent demonstration of inclusive practices, the...
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Mourns Passing Of Retired K9 Jax
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – It is with great sadness that the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announces the passing of retired K9 Jax. K9 Jax served the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office from the Fall of 2013 until 2019. K9 Jax was a loyal protector and trusted partner to F/Sgt. N. Funchion during his time with the Sheriff’s Office.
UPDATE: Police Respond To Shooting In Lexington Park
UPDATE: 9/15/22 – Lexington Park Man Arrested For Assault And Reckless Endangerment After Shooting A Building. UPDATE – 3:00 PM – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a reckless endangerment in the 46600 block of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park. A person...
Lexington Park Man Arrested For Assault And Reckless Endangerment After Shooting A Building
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On September 14, 2022, at 10:54 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46600 block of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired into a building. Upon arrival, deputies discovered numerous shell casings and damage...
Six-Run First Powers Blue Crabs In 7-4 Victory
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were on fire to start tonight’s ballgame, scoring six runs in the top of the first inning en route to a 7-4 victory over the Long Island Ducks. The Blue Crabs bats collected 14 hits in the first four innings in the victory. In...
Collision Involving A Motorcycle In Tall Timbers Under Investigation
TALL TIMBERS, Md. – On September 15, 2022, at 3:47 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 18000 block of Piney Point Road and Tall Timbers Road in Tall Timbers, for the reported collision involving a motorcycle. Preliminary investigation determined a 2000...
Calvert County Crime Blotter: September 5-11
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — During the week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,489 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-51113. On September 5, 2022, DFC Anderson responded to the 600 block of Carlsbad Court...
Charles County Fair Returns This Weekend
LA PLATA, Md. – It’s that time again… The Charles County Fair is this weekend! Gates open at 4p.m. on Thursday, September 15 and the event will run all weekend. Check out the Charles County Fair website for hours, directions, and ticket info: https://www.charlescountyfair.com/. Be sure to...
Charles County Commissioner Meeting Update For Sept. 13-14
LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Assistant Chief of Staff Julie Bryson provided the Board of County Commissioners with the Commissioners’ Initiatives Report for Fiscal 2022. The report included the Drug Take Back Program, Protective Plus Program, and Veterans Corner. County Commissioners approved continuing these programs for fiscal 2023.
Baysox Announce 2023 Schedule
BOWIE, Md. – The Bowie Baysox announce today the club’s 2023 regular season schedule for the team’s 31st season as the Double-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The Baysox will open the 2023 campaign on the road with a three-game series at the Hartford Yard Goats (Double A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies), April 6-8 before returning for the first series at Prince George’s Stadium beginning Tuesday, April 11 through Sunday, April 16 against the Akron Rubber Ducks (Double A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians). During the 2023 regular season, the Baysox will play a total of 138 games (69 home/69 road) concluding the regular season on Sunday, September 17 on the road against the Harrisburg Senators.
Two St. Mary’s Museums Join Smithsonian Magazine’s Annual Museum Day
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Clement’s Island Museum and the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will open their doors free to all who download a branded Museum Day ticket Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The event is part of Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day, a national celebration of boundless curiosity....
