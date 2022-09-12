ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avenue, MD

Bay Net

PFC Jonathan Kelly Receives Medal Of Honor

WALDORF, Md. – On September 12, Charles County Sheriff’s Police Officer First Class (PFC) Jonathan Kelly was awarded the Maryland Sheriff’s Association’s Medal of Honor. The award was presented by the President of the Maryland Sheriff’s Association, Sheriff Mike Lewis (Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office), Maryland’s Lieutenant...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Fall Foliage Preview For 2022

Welcome to the fall foliage report for 2022. Fall officially begins on Thursday, September 22 at 9:04 p.m. and the outlook for this year is positive. It’s hard to predict what kind of season Maryland will have, but there are a few factors that affect fall foliage, helping us to develop a science-based forecast. In western Maryland we’re already seeing the falling black gum leaves decorating the dark forest floor with pops of pink. There are similar reports from Southern Maryland, where the yellow poplars are also joining in, as summer waves its last goodbye.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Board Appoints New Assistant Principal At Leonardtown High School

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of September 14, 2022. The Board appointed Ms. Kelly Bridges as Assistant Principal, 12 month, at Leonardtown High School. Ms. Bridges holds a Master’s Degree from...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Woman Arrested For Stabbing In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m. officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in stabbing complaint. Officers learned that the adult female victim was stabbed by another female in the 600 block of Admiral Drive. Officers responded and located the scene and the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – September 15

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – As we move through September, the thrill of beautiful weather beckons everyone to get outside. There are lots of fishing opportunities to be found this week in Maryland waters, from the western mountains to the Atlantic coast, and everywhere in between. Forecast Summary: September 14 –...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Mourns Passing Of Retired K9 Jax

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – It is with great sadness that the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announces the passing of retired K9 Jax. K9 Jax served the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office from the Fall of 2013 until 2019. K9 Jax was a loyal protector and trusted partner to F/Sgt. N. Funchion during his time with the Sheriff’s Office.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

UPDATE: Police Respond To Shooting In Lexington Park

UPDATE: 9/15/22 – Lexington Park Man Arrested For Assault And Reckless Endangerment After Shooting A Building. UPDATE – 3:00 PM – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a reckless endangerment in the 46600 block of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park. A person...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Six-Run First Powers Blue Crabs In 7-4 Victory

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were on fire to start tonight’s ballgame, scoring six runs in the top of the first inning en route to a 7-4 victory over the Long Island Ducks. The Blue Crabs bats collected 14 hits in the first four innings in the victory. In...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Crime Blotter: September 5-11

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — During the week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,489 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-51113. On September 5, 2022, DFC Anderson responded to the 600 block of Carlsbad Court...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Fair Returns This Weekend

LA PLATA, Md. – It’s that time again… The Charles County Fair is this weekend! Gates open at 4p.m. on Thursday, September 15 and the event will run all weekend. Check out the Charles County Fair website for hours, directions, and ticket info: https://www.charlescountyfair.com/. Be sure to...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Commissioner Meeting Update For Sept. 13-14

LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Assistant Chief of Staff Julie Bryson provided the Board of County Commissioners with the Commissioners’ Initiatives Report for Fiscal 2022. The report included the Drug Take Back Program, Protective Plus Program, and Veterans Corner. County Commissioners approved continuing these programs for fiscal 2023.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Baysox Announce 2023 Schedule

BOWIE, Md. – The Bowie Baysox announce today the club’s 2023 regular season schedule for the team’s 31st season as the Double-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The Baysox will open the 2023 campaign on the road with a three-game series at the Hartford Yard Goats (Double A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies), April 6-8 before returning for the first series at Prince George’s Stadium beginning Tuesday, April 11 through Sunday, April 16 against the Akron Rubber Ducks (Double A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians). During the 2023 regular season, the Baysox will play a total of 138 games (69 home/69 road) concluding the regular season on Sunday, September 17 on the road against the Harrisburg Senators.
BOWIE, MD

