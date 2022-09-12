Welcome to the fall foliage report for 2022. Fall officially begins on Thursday, September 22 at 9:04 p.m. and the outlook for this year is positive. It’s hard to predict what kind of season Maryland will have, but there are a few factors that affect fall foliage, helping us to develop a science-based forecast. In western Maryland we’re already seeing the falling black gum leaves decorating the dark forest floor with pops of pink. There are similar reports from Southern Maryland, where the yellow poplars are also joining in, as summer waves its last goodbye.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO