ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

Jack E. Farren, Sr.

Jack E. Farren, Sr, peacefully entered the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, September 12th at the age of 73 in Murrells Inlet, SC. Formerly of Mechanicsville, MD, Jack was preceded in death by his parents, William and Thelma of Accokeek, and his son, Kenneth Farren. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Robyn (Penny), his son Jack Jr, “Jef” (Candy), his twin daughters, Jennifer (Lyle) Green and Janet (Stefan) Schilling, and adored his 9 grandchildren, Jesse (Madeline) Farren, Faith Annabelle (Ryan) Riley, Kiera Green, Julia Farren, Brock Green, Daniel Schilling, Jacob Farren, Sydney Schilling, and Kenneth Schilling. Also survived by his sister Donna (Jimmy) Rickett, brothers, Billy (Beulah) Farren, Greg (Sandy) Farren and several nieces and nephews.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

PFC Jonathan Kelly Receives Medal Of Honor

WALDORF, Md. – On September 12, Charles County Sheriff’s Police Officer First Class (PFC) Jonathan Kelly was awarded the Maryland Sheriff’s Association’s Medal of Honor. The award was presented by the President of the Maryland Sheriff’s Association, Sheriff Mike Lewis (Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office), Maryland’s Lieutenant...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Woman Arrested For Stabbing In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m. officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in stabbing complaint. Officers learned that the adult female victim was stabbed by another female in the 600 block of Admiral Drive. Officers responded and located the scene and the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheltenham, MD
City
Waldorf, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Charlotte Hall, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Fair Returns This Weekend

LA PLATA, Md. – It’s that time again… The Charles County Fair is this weekend! Gates open at 4p.m. on Thursday, September 15 and the event will run all weekend. Check out the Charles County Fair website for hours, directions, and ticket info: https://www.charlescountyfair.com/. Be sure to...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Nelson
Person
Rick Middleton
Person
Henry James
Bay Net

Board Appoints New Assistant Principal At Leonardtown High School

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of September 14, 2022. The Board appointed Ms. Kelly Bridges as Assistant Principal, 12 month, at Leonardtown High School. Ms. Bridges holds a Master’s Degree from...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Design Contest For 2023-2024 Migratory Game Bird Stamp Now Open

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Artists are invited to submit their original works for Maryland’s annual Migratory Game Bird Stamp contest, sponsored by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR). This popular competition combining artistic skill with knowledge of Maryland’s wildlife is open until November 3, 2022. Each contestant...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#James Moore#Yosemite#Cremation#The Us Navy#Indian
Bay Net

Calvert County Crime Blotter: September 5-11

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — During the week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,489 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-51113. On September 5, 2022, DFC Anderson responded to the 600 block of Carlsbad Court...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

UPDATE: Police Respond To Shooting In Lexington Park

UPDATE: 9/15/22 – Lexington Park Man Arrested For Assault And Reckless Endangerment After Shooting A Building. UPDATE – 3:00 PM – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a reckless endangerment in the 46600 block of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park. A person...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Mourns Passing Of Retired K9 Jax

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – It is with great sadness that the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announces the passing of retired K9 Jax. K9 Jax served the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office from the Fall of 2013 until 2019. K9 Jax was a loyal protector and trusted partner to F/Sgt. N. Funchion during his time with the Sheriff’s Office.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Bay Net

Uber Driver Picks Up $50,000 Powerball Prize

OXON HILL, Md. – “The $4 cash in my pocket is what did it,” said a Ft. Washington resident, describing the events that produced his $50,000 Powerball win last week. The cash-strapped Uber driver, who spent more and more time away from home in recent months, described his big win as a real gift for his family.
OXON HILL, MD
Bay Net

Baysox Announce 2023 Schedule

BOWIE, Md. – The Bowie Baysox announce today the club’s 2023 regular season schedule for the team’s 31st season as the Double-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The Baysox will open the 2023 campaign on the road with a three-game series at the Hartford Yard Goats (Double A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies), April 6-8 before returning for the first series at Prince George’s Stadium beginning Tuesday, April 11 through Sunday, April 16 against the Akron Rubber Ducks (Double A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians). During the 2023 regular season, the Baysox will play a total of 138 games (69 home/69 road) concluding the regular season on Sunday, September 17 on the road against the Harrisburg Senators.
BOWIE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy