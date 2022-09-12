ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours

United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Peering Into AMN Healthcare Services's Recent Short Interest

AMN Healthcare Services's (NYSE:AMN) short percent of float has risen 6.8% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.69 million shares sold short, which is 15.54% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 6.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Constellation Energy

Within the last quarter, Constellation Energy CEG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Constellation Energy. The company has an average price target of $83.33 with a high of $98.00 and a low of $54.00.
Benzinga

So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
Benzinga

14 Analysts Have This to Say About Boston Properties

Boston Properties BXP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Boston Properties. The company has an average price target of $96.43 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $78.00.
Benzinga

Roku Whale Trades For September 16

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Roku. Looking at options history for Roku ROKU we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
Benzinga

VICI Properties: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from VICI Properties VICI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share. On Wednesday, VICI Properties will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 39 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Holds These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — And You Can Too

Long before becoming the “Oracle of Omaha,” six-year-old Warren Buffett was an entrepreneur selling sticks of gum and Coca-Cola to earn money. By the time Buffett turned 11 years old, he opened his first position paying $114.75 for Cities Service, a natural gas company founded in 1910. The company no longer exists, as it was purchased by Occidental Petroleum OXY in 1982.
Benzinga

Lock In High Dividend Yields While Prices Are Down On These 3 REITs

If history is any indication, one of the best ways to make long-term money in the stock market is by having the courage to buy stocks when they are largely out of favor. This is especially true of dividend stocks because when the prices decline, investors can lock in higher dividend yields for life.
Benzinga

Where NVIDIA Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, NVIDIA NVDA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 28 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, NVIDIA has an average price target of $204.0 with a high of $285.00 and a low of $135.00.
Benzinga

Designer Brands: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Designer Brands DBI. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 5 cents per share. On Wednesday, Designer Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

US Stocks Gain Following Economic Data; Dow Jumps Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of several economic reports. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.44% to 31,271.32 while the NASDAQ rose 0.17% to 11,739.78. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.15% to 3,951.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Financial shares climbed 1.3% on...
Benzinga

Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Pioneer Muni High Inc Before The Dividend Payout

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pioneer Muni High Inc MAV. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 4.4 cents per share. On Monday, Pioneer Muni High Inc will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4.4 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
