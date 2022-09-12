ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KMBC.com

FBI in Kansas City says it's aware of swatting incidents at area schools in Kansas, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI in Kansas City said is it aware of swatting incidents involving several area schools in Missouri and Kansas. "The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately," the Kansas City field office said in a statement.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Junior anglers get chance to reel in catch of a lifetime alongside Chiefs great

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Nearly 200 junior anglers in the Kansas City area got the chance to reel in the catch of a lifetime alongside a Kansas City Chiefs great. The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance says nearly 200 young anglers and their families lined the banks of Troost Lake in the heart of Kansas City along with members and other community volunteers as well as retired Kansas City Chiefs running back Priest Holmes on Saturday, Sept. 10, for its 2nd Annual Greater Kansas City BCTC Take Kids Fishing Day.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Police busy working rash of car burglaries all over Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A consistent rash of car burglaries around the Kansas City area has law enforcement working many cases. Early Tuesday morning, video surveillance showed a woman trying to open vehicle doors on driveways in the upscale Westlake neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas. According to KCK police...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kchi.com

Dr Amy Patel To Be Honored At Thursday’s KC Chief’s Game

A 2004 Chillicothe High School graduate is this week’s honoree of the Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat at Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chief play this Thursday night. Dr. Amy Patel is a board-certified radiologist who specializes in breast imaging. A native of Chillicothe, Dr. Patel left Kansas City to work with Harvard University to build a comprehensive breast care program at a local hospital. Compelled to help women growing up near her hometown, she returned to the area in 2018 and is currently the Medical Director of The Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Recreational Cannabis Vote A Go in Missouri….Maybe

(Jefferson City) The Missouri Supreme Court has denied a request to hear a case about a recreational marijuana ballot measure. That means Missouri voters will get to decide the issue in November….maybe. Luke Turnbough has the details.
MISSOURI STATE
360wichita.com

Is Weed Legal in Kansas? Everything You Need to Know

Do Kansas weed laws allow you to grow, buy, sell, or possess cannabis?. If any of these activities have crossed your mind, you need to learn more about the plant’s legality in the Sunflower State. Otherwise, you could end up with fines or time behind bars. If cultivation is...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Crews deal with roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant

CLAYCOMO, Mo. (KCTV) - Early Wednesday afternoon, crews were dealing with a roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant. The fire happened at about 1:13 p.m. The plant is located at 8121 U.S. 69 Highway, just east of I-435. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department had the fire under...
KANSAS CITY, MO

