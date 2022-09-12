Read full article on original website
Things to do in Kansas City this weekend: Sept. 16-18
Spooky season begins to make a presence in the Kansas City metro this weekend, but there are also plenty of family-friendly events, too.
FBI in Kansas City says it's aware of swatting incidents at area schools in Kansas, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI in Kansas City said is it aware of swatting incidents involving several area schools in Missouri and Kansas. "The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately," the Kansas City field office said in a statement.
Here are Kansas City’s Best Places to Work in 2022
The Kansas City Business Journal recently rolled out this year’s 48 Best Places to Work with 48 companies making the list.
For 14 years, one woman was behind thousands of creative signs at a Kansas City Hy-Vee
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Michelle Broils can’t imagine working anywhere other than the Hy-Vee grocery store off Rice Road in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. For 14 years, she said her job has been her joy. “I feel very blessed and have a lot of gratitude to Hy-Vee for...
WB I-70 in Kansas City, Kansas reopens following crash
A crash closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near 7th Street Trafficway after mulch was spilled on the highway.
FBI looking into ‘numerous’ reports of swatting incidents in Kansas City area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation stated Friday afternoon it has been made aware of “numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made.”. The FBI said there is no information it has received which would indicate the threats...
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spotted at Arrowhead Stadium for first Prime-streamed TNF game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The second-richest person in the world was at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday evening. Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon, greeted fans and was on the field pregame. Thursday’s game is the first Amazon Prime exclusive-streamed Thursday Night Football game.
Man dies after getting hit twice on I-70 in Kansas City
A man is dead after getting out of a moving vehicle on I-70 in Kansas City, Missouri, then being hit early Friday morning.
Just Outside Kansas City, a Giant Solar Farm Project is Pitting Neighbor Against Neighbor
Johnson and Douglas County approved regulations allowing the construction of what would be the largest utility-scale solar farm in Kansas. But while residents say they support green energy, there's a vocal contingent pushing back against building 2,000 acres of panels so close to their communities. Published September 14th, 2022 at...
Junior anglers get chance to reel in catch of a lifetime alongside Chiefs great
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Nearly 200 junior anglers in the Kansas City area got the chance to reel in the catch of a lifetime alongside a Kansas City Chiefs great. The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance says nearly 200 young anglers and their families lined the banks of Troost Lake in the heart of Kansas City along with members and other community volunteers as well as retired Kansas City Chiefs running back Priest Holmes on Saturday, Sept. 10, for its 2nd Annual Greater Kansas City BCTC Take Kids Fishing Day.
Four Kansas City gang members convicted of drug conspiracy
Four members of Kansas City street gang 246 were convicted in federal court on several drug-trafficking charges Thursday.
Police busy working rash of car burglaries all over Kansas City metro
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A consistent rash of car burglaries around the Kansas City area has law enforcement working many cases. Early Tuesday morning, video surveillance showed a woman trying to open vehicle doors on driveways in the upscale Westlake neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas. According to KCK police...
Raytown police attempting to locate teen not seen since Saturday
Police said Daniya Allen was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 10, around 4 p.m. in the 8800 block of 73rd Street.
Dr Amy Patel To Be Honored At Thursday’s KC Chief’s Game
A 2004 Chillicothe High School graduate is this week’s honoree of the Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat at Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chief play this Thursday night. Dr. Amy Patel is a board-certified radiologist who specializes in breast imaging. A native of Chillicothe, Dr. Patel left Kansas City to work with Harvard University to build a comprehensive breast care program at a local hospital. Compelled to help women growing up near her hometown, she returned to the area in 2018 and is currently the Medical Director of The Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital.
KC Culture Compass pooling east side resources for east side gain
Troost Market Collective, The Prospect KC, and Art Garden KC have come together in an alliance called KC Culture Compass, helping all three organizations achieve their missions.
How to celebrate 913 Day in Wyandotte County
People are encouraged to visit the Historical Quindaro Ruins, Downtown KCK, Central Avenue, Turner, Rosedale, Argentine and many other areas, to eat, celebrate and support the KCK community.
Recreational Cannabis Vote A Go in Missouri….Maybe
(Jefferson City) The Missouri Supreme Court has denied a request to hear a case about a recreational marijuana ballot measure. That means Missouri voters will get to decide the issue in November….maybe. Luke Turnbough has the details.
Is Weed Legal in Kansas? Everything You Need to Know
Do Kansas weed laws allow you to grow, buy, sell, or possess cannabis?. If any of these activities have crossed your mind, you need to learn more about the plant’s legality in the Sunflower State. Otherwise, you could end up with fines or time behind bars. If cultivation is...
KC Pet Project at capacity, waiving adoption fees
KC Pet Project in Kansas City, Missouri, is waiving dog adoption fees until Sept. 18 in response to being at capacity.
Crews deal with roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant
CLAYCOMO, Mo. (KCTV) - Early Wednesday afternoon, crews were dealing with a roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant. The fire happened at about 1:13 p.m. The plant is located at 8121 U.S. 69 Highway, just east of I-435. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department had the fire under...
