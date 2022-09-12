ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
virginiasports.com

Virginia Softball Releases 2022 Fall Ball Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia softball team released its fall ball schedule on Wednesday (Sept. 14) with a slate that includes four home dates in addition to the annual Blue-Orange Series to close out fall camp. The Cavaliers will open with a doubleheader at Radford against Radford and Emory...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Baseball Announces Fall Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball program will play nine games as part of its annual Orange and Blue World Series this fall beginning on Oct. 3. Additionally, the Cavaliers will play a pair of exhibitions including a home contest against Maryland on Oct. 22. Admission to any of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Resumes ACC Play With Notre Dame Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (4-2, 1-0 ACC) is set resume ACC competition when the Cavaliers host Notre Dame (1-2-1, 0-1 ACC) Friday night (Sept. 16) at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. HOW TO FOLLOW. Friday night’s match against Notre Dame...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Hoos Looking to Get Back on Track

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Upon further review, his football team’s performance in its second game looked no better to University of Virginia’s first-year head coach than it had in real time. UVA gained only 222 yards and lost 24-3 at Illinois on Saturday. “What was more evident when I...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Concessions Update for Scott Stadium

The University of Virginia’s concessionaire partner, Aramark, has announced changes to the football game day concessions experience for the upcoming game against ODU on Saturday, September 17. Aramark Statement. · Increased staffing in busy areas, such as the West concourse, to provide quicker service in our beverage and concessions...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

ACC Releases 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference released the conference portion of the 2022-23 women’s basketball schedule on Wednesday (Sept. 14) for all 15 member institutions, including Virginia. ACC Schedule. The Cavaliers will play an 18-game conference schedule. UVA will play four regional opponents both home and away...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Lex Long, Tony Elliott to Appear on Tuesday Coach's Corner

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – “Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott” will air live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network Tuesday (Sept. 13) at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse located off Route 29, Seminole Trail at 3924 Lenox Ave. in Charlottesville. The weekly radio show airs from 7-8 p.m. (ET).
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

